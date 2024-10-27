India-based Reliance supercomputer to be powered by NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA to supply its new Blackwell AI GPUs for India's new Reliance supercomputer: will be a 1 GWh (one-gigawatt hour) data center for AI.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: NVIDIA is supplying Blackwell AI GPUs to Indian companies, including Reliance Industries, to build a new AI supercomputer in India. Jensen Huang and Mukesh Ambani announced plans for a 1 GWh data center in Gujarat, with India poised to become an AI exporter due to its chip design capabilities and large population.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

NVIDIA will be supplying its new Blackwell AI GPUs to Indian companies including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, to build a new AI supercomputer in India.

2

Reliance is building a new 1 GWh (one-gigawatt hour) data center in the western state of Gujarat, India, announced at an AI summit recently held in the business capital of Mumbai. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Mukesh Ambani announced the news, with Jensen saying: "In the future, India is going to be the country that will export AI. You have the fundamental ingredients - AI, data and AI infrastructure, and you have a large population of users".

Jensen added: "India is already world-class in designing chips, India already develops AI. Instead of being an outsourcer and a back office, India will become an exporter of AI".

Reuters reports that from large companies to startups, businesses in India have been working on building new AI models based on its array of languages, in order to grow consumer appeal and "drive activities" like customer service AI assistants, and content translation. India is home to over 1.4 billion people and low-cost internet access, so South Asian nations are a big key market growth sector for US tech giants like NVIDIA.

NVIDIA said that Indian IT services firm Tech Mahindra is the first to use its new Hindi-language AI model to develop a custom AI model called Indus 2.0, which focuses on the language largely spoken nationwide, and its dozens of dialects. NVIDIA is also partnering with IT giants like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro to "train about half a million developers to design and deploy AI agents using its software".

You can read the entire report from Reuters here.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

