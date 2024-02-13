AYANEO Flip DS put to the test with classic dual-screen gaming and OneXGPU eGPU

AYANEO Flip DS is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 8840U APU, making it a unique dual-screen PC gaming handheld that blends retro design with modern tech.

The AYANEO Flip DS blends a retro design inspired by classic Nintendo hardware with a cutting-edge PC gaming handheld running the latest AMD Ryzen 8840U APU. With mobile Radeon 780M graphics and an 8-Core Ryzen 7 CPU with a Boost Clock speed of up to 5.1GHz, AYANEO puts this power to good use, powering two screens - a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS main display and a smaller 3.5-inch 640p secondary display.

Announced ahead of CES 2024 and with availability expected in March 2024 (via Indiegogo), YouTube channel ETA Prime went hands-on with the AYANEO Flip DS, putting to the test with modern AAA-style PC gaming as well as emulating the classic hardware the physical design is inspired by.

Ahead of gaming benchmarks, the hands-on looks at the dual-screen design, where we see some impressive features. Using it as a pure Windows 11 portable, the analog sticks, optical mouse, and touchscreen look super intuitive - with the second screen (also touch) providing system info or displaying anything you want.

This is because the second screen is recognized and treated by Windows 11 as a second display or monitor. We see it in action with Marvel's Spider-Man on the main screen and a YouTube video playing on the second screen. ETA Prime notes this setup is perfect for those who game with walkthrough videos or guides.

We also get to see the second screen put to good use, emulating Nintendo 3DS games, which is to be expected because the look of the AYANEO Flip DS resembles this classic Nintendo handheld.

Although benchmark numbers and other figures aren't provided in this extended hands-on, everything looks smooth, and the overall design seems robust. Toward the end of the video, we see the handheld connected to a OneXGPU eGPU unit - with Radeon RX 7600M - and the results are similar to what you'd find with a gaming laptop.