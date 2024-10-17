Western Digital celebrates 20 years of My Passport storage with a Special Edition Drive

Twenty years ago, Western Digital released its first My Passport drive, an external storage solution for backing up essential or personal files without a power outlet on a compact 2.5-inch drive. For many, My Passport drives were a convenient and effective solution for storing photos, music, and video files. And it didn't take long for PC and console gamers to use them for game installs and back-ups, too.

The first My Passport drive from 2004 had a maximum capacity of just 40GB, which has increased by up to 150 times. Western Digital's current My Passport line-up includes a massive 6TB model, making it the world's highest-capacity 2.5" portable hard drive.

Western Digital has launched the new WD My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition, to celebrate the milestone. It is available in 2TB (MSRP $89.99) and 6TB (MSRP $199.99) capacities.

"With 20 years, dozens of industrial designs, and approximately 130 million My Passport drives sold, Western Digital is proud to honor this important milestone for one of our most popular product lines and, more importantly, to celebrate the significance of its innovation and how it has positively impacted the lives of consumers around the globe," said Ravi Pendekanti, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Western Digital. "We are carrying forward the legacy of reliable performance with the addition of the My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition, and look forward to continuing to help people keep backing up the content that matters most in their lives for decades to come."

The 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition drive does look pretty slick. It features a protective anodized metal body and a USB-C interface compatible with Windows PCs, Macs, and various iOS and Android devices. For privacy and security, Western Digital device management software, password protection, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption keep your files safe and secure.