All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Microsoft 'resolves' class-action antitrust lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard merger

Microsoft has sufficiently 'resolved' a class-action antitrust lawsuit that was filed in opposition of the $70 billion Microsoft-Activision merger.

Microsoft 'resolves' class-action antitrust lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard merger
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The class-action antitrust lawsuit challenging the $70 billion Microsoft-Activision merger has been dismissed.

Microsoft 'resolves' class-action antitrust lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard merger 333
2

One of the last lawsuits opposing Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard has been dismissed. The case in question, Dante DeMartini et al v. Microsoft, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-08991-JSC, also referred to as the "gamer's lawsuit" by media, alleged that Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard King showed signs of breaking antitrust law. A group of private citizens banded together to sue to challenge the merger, seeking an enjoining ruling that would prevent the two groups from merging.

The case has been dismissed with prejudice by the courts, meaning that the same complaints cannot be refiled. It's believed that Microsoft has settled the lawsuit with the plaintiffs, but exact details remain unclear.

"The parties have resolved the litigation," Microsoft told AP News.

The document filing reads:

"Pursuant to Rule 41(a)(1)(A)(ii) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Plaintiffs and Defendant, by and through their undersigned counsel, stipulate and agree to the dismissal with prejudice of the Amended Complaint and Plaintiffs' claims in this action. Each party shall bear their own costs and fees."

There's a few reasons why a case can be dismissed with prejudice:

A dismissal with prejudice means that a case is permanently over and the plaintiff cannot refile the claim in that court. This is because the court has made a final determination on the legal and factual issues of the claim.

A judge may dismiss a case with prejudice for a number of reasons, including:

  • To prevent a frivolous lawsuit from being brought again
  • To prevent the parties from asking the court to hear their case again after settling outside of court
  • To protect the defendant's reputation or position in the community
  • To prevent the case from being brought in a court that lacks authority to hear it

The Federal Trade Commission's ongoing administrative lawsuit currently remains the sole opposition to the Microsoft-Activision merger.

Photo of the product for sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2024 at 12:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:scribd.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email Derek StricklandFollow Derek Strickland on XFollow Derek Strickland on LinkedIn

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles