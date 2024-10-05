ASUS's new AI NUC range delivers compact versatility and cutting-edge performance

Embrace the power of generative AI for productivity, entertainment, and more, in the latest range of AI NUC Mini PCs from ASUS. Learn more here.

ASUS took over the design, production, and support of Intel's NUC (Next Unit of Computing) lineup of mini-PCs just over a year ago. Since then, it has hit the ground running, presenting some of the most impressive mini-PC designs in years, from compact productivity units designed to deliver performance and reliability for creators and professionals to the first ROG NUC unit, which brings remarkable PC gaming performance in a size smaller than a modern gaming console.

With the rise of AI PCs, ASUS's revamped and enhanced AI NUCs are all about delivering the best AI performance per liter - exceeding what you'd think was possible with such a tiny computer. With toolless modular designs, robust build quality, seamless connectivity, comprehensive app support, and excellent thermal performance, the new ASUS AI NUC lineup levels up the long-running NUC series for the AI era.

With cutting-edge features and access to the next generation of Intel Core Ultra technology, there's a product for every need - from everyday productivity with excellent generative AI workload performance to advanced AI powered by a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

ASUS Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of NUC

This month, ASUS is celebrating its one-year anniversary of NUC since it took it over from Intel. Thousands of customers seamlessly transitioned from the legacy Intel NUC portfolio to the ASUS NUC portfolio and ASUS has continued to push the possibility of what's possible in small form factor PCs and beyond. ASUS spent considerable time and resources to ensure the continued success of NUC and is proud of NUC 14 Pro AI delivering the first Copilot+ desktop experience and ROG NUC bringing ultra-small form factor performance to gamers.

The Benefits of an AI PC

When it comes to regular users of PCs or notebooks with Windows 11, the most common understanding of generative AI and the modern AI PC begins and ends with being able to generate an image or engaging with a chatbot. This is true of the ASUS AI NUC range, which is powerful enough to leverage on-device AI for photo editing or image generation, but there's a lot more AI goodness available.

The ASUS AI NUC range's dedicated NPUs inside the Intel Core Ultra processors are leveraged to manage tasks between the CPU and GPU, leading to improved efficiency and quieter overall performance. AI also plays a central role in security. As threats and malware grow more sophisticated, the NPU inside each ASUS AI NUC is available for third-party security software to deliver more effective and efficient threat detection and resolution.

With the advanced AI hardware inside the Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2), the new NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC can power on-device collaborative AI assistants and advanced tools to maximize productivity and open the door to a new way to engage and interact with a PC. And all of this is done in a compact, sleek, and efficient form factor.

Inside the AI NUC lineup

Each AI NUC has a powerful Intel Core Ultra processor, which features architecture tailor-made for modern computing and AI performance. Inside each Intel Core Ultra processor, you'll find a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that leverages generative AI to enhance creator and productivity tasks. In addition, you'll also find an integrated Intel Arc GPU that opens the door to content creation like video production or high-level design, plus impressive gaming performance for those moments when you need a break.

ASUS AI NUCs, like the new NUC 14 Pro AI, support the latest Intel Core Ultra Processor (Series 2), which presents a massive leap forward in AI and GPU performance. The new NPU delivers up to 2X the bandwidth compared to the previous generation for up to 48 TOPS of performance. With the next-generation Intel Arc GPUs and the new AI-charged Xe2 architecture, the NUC 14 Pro AI offers an impressive 120 TOPS of AI performance.

Everyday AI with the NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+

In 2024, the AI PC era is here, with several apps and services offering AI capabilities and tools powered and delivered via the cloud. Even though ASUS's NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+ offer over 10 TOPS of NPU performance to accelerate AI performance, having a powerful mini-PC that can run various apps and multitask without skipping a beat or connect to a network or cloud service through fast and efficient Wi-Fi is just as important.

The NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+ include up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 9 processor with CPU, NPU, and Arc GPU inside a compact sub-0.5-liter chassis, with toolless customization and upgrades.

Both include Bluetooth for seamless connectivity of peripherals and devices and high-speed Intel Wi-Fi 6E with energy-efficient Wi-Fi Sensing features. Throw in Thunderbolt 4, Dual-channel DDR5 memory, fast M.2 SSD NVMe storage, and multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and they're built to handle any situation.

The NUC 14 Pro+ sports a stylish premium anodized aluminum chassis with whisper-quiet cooling and enhanced I/O capabilities. Ideal for content creation, productivity, video conferencing, point-of-sale, and more, ASUS NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+ Mini PCs offer a compact gateway to an AI-ready, secure experience.

Next Level AI with the new NUC 14 Pro AI

The NUC 14 Pro AI presents the next level of AI performance and innovation, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Processor (Series 2) with next-generation CPU, GPU, and NPU architectures. With a powerful NPU that delivers 48 TOPS of AI performance for running generative AI apps and tools on the device, this number dramatically increases to 120 TOPS when you factor in the next-gen Intel Arc GPU that delivers 67 TOPS of AI performance on its own.

As we enter the AI PC era, where AI assistants offer a new layer of productivity and efficiency, the NUC 14 Pro AI includes a built-in microphone and speaker for seamless voice commands and interaction. It also provides cutting-edge connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Thunderbolt 4. Like all ASUS NUC Mini PCs, the physical toolless design and compact sub-0.6-liter chassis support upgrades and customization with a robust design that can run 24/7 without breaking a sweat.

On the security front, the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for Windows is built-in with Fingerprint Recognition and Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. For PC gamers, the next-gen Intel Arc GPU with Xe2 represents one of the most powerful integrated graphics solutions capable of running the latest AAA releases at high frame rates with AI-enhanced Intel XeSS upscaling.

Advanced AI with the NUC 14 Performance and ROG NUC

One of the best things about NUCs and ASUS's Mini PCs is that their compact designs can fit into any space, whether on a desk, a mobile workstation, or next to a TV like a modern video game console. ASUS's ROG or Republic of Gamers brand is renowned for delivering exceptionally high-quality and high-performance gaming hardware, and the ROG NUC is no different.

With its gamer-friendly and stylish 2.5-liter chassis design and RGB lighting that leverages ASUS Aura Sync, the powerful Intel Core Ultra processor inside is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4060 graphics for immersive AI-powered gaming.

With access to cutting-edge DLSS and RTX AI technologies like Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and more, the ROG NUC has no issues rendering games like Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, and more with incredible detail. It also has 2.5Gb Ethernet, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, so going wireless to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is seamless.

With access to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4060 AI hardware, running commercial and cutting-edge AI applications is a breeze - especially with the option to connect up to five 4K displays.

The NUC 14 Performance presents the same compact powerhouse performance with efficient and powerful on-device and cloud-based AI capabilities. It is a model for those looking for a less RGB-filled mini PC. With the ROG NUC and NUC 14 Performance, AI models and training are also unlocked, opening the door to improved productivity and streamlined workflows.

