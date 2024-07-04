Official PlayStation collectible figures are coming for Horizon, God of War, and more

Sony is launching a new line of collectible figures for its PlayStation Studios games: God of War RagnarÜk, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Sony is introducing a new line of collectible figures as part of The Shapes Collection, which takes inspiration from PlayStation Studios titles. The first batch of figures, created in collaboration with Spin Master, features iconic characters from God of War RagnarÜk, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima.

"The highly detailed figures deliver the interactive storytelling element of these titles in an all-new way, extending the gaming experience from digital to physical," writes Grace Chen

Vice President of Network Advertising, Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise at Sony. "This creative line takes inspiration from details in each game, with interchangeable accessories and dozens of points of articulation to pose and display each figure in your collection of memorabilia."

Yeah, that's a fancy way of saying that these will be high-quality figurines and toys. Here's a breakdown and images of the first batch covering Aloy and Varl from Horizon Forbidden West, Kratos and Atreus from God of War RagnarÜk, and Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.

Deluxe Figure 6-inch Aloy, Horizon Forbidden West - ($49.99 USD, Available August)

Official PlayStation collectible figures are coming for Horizon, God of War, and more 03
Deluxe collector-grade figure with 42 points of articulation and 12 different accessories, including multiple face plates and alternative hands.

Core Figure Varl, Horizon Forbidden West - ($29.99 USD, Available September)

Official PlayStation collectible figures are coming for Horizon, God of War, and more 06
Collector-grade figure with 24-34 points of articulation and 2-4 accessories.

Core Figure 6-inch Kratos and Atreus, God of War RagnarÜk - ($29.99 USD each, Available September)

Official PlayStation collectible figures are coming for Horizon, God of War, and more 05
Collector-grade figure with 24-34 points of articulation and 2-4 accessories.

Core Figure Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima - ($29.99 USD, Available September)

Official PlayStation collectible figures are coming for Horizon, God of War, and more 04
Collector-grade figure with 24-34 points of articulation and 2-4 accessories.

The PlayStation Gear store page for the new collection is now live.

NEWS SOURCES:blog.playstation.com, gear.playstation.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

