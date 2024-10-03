Microsoft could revolutionize gadgetry with its 360-degree foldable creaseless device

According to a new patent, Microsoft could be gearing up to enter the smartphone market with an ambitious new 360-degree rotating phone design.

Microsoft could be preparing to release a new type of foldable as a patent filed back in 2021 has recently been unveiled, showcasing what the Redmond company may be developing quietly behind the scenes.

Firstly, patents aren't indicative of what is about to be released by a company, but they aren't totally worthless either, as they show what a company is interested in pursuing development-wise. There are almost countless patents filed by technology companies and 9/10 times, none of the showcased products see the light of day. However, select features from specific patents are often combined with other patented features to eventually create a new product.

As for the recent patent, Microsoft appears to be working on a new device that is capable of folding 360 degrees. The patent was originally filed in 2021 and the 38-page document was unveiled on October 1, 2024. The documentation reveals how Microsoft describes the device, with the company writing it can take the form of a tablet, laptop, or another computing apparatus. More specifically, the new device has a rear cover, a glass layer, and a light-emitting layer in between.

Furthermore, there is the inclusion of special slots between the cover glass layer and backplate, which enables the device to be bent easily. Microsoft writes this new design enables an easy bend that is without creates, even when folded. Microsoft also writes it will be utilizing wet etching and laser modification to enable smooth transitions between each rotation of the device.

