Qualcomm waiting for 2024 US election results before making its big move on Intel

Qualcomm is still thirsty to acquite Intel, is reportedly waiting for the 2024 US presidential elections to be over, to see if Harris or Trump wins.

Qualcomm is awaiting the outcome of the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections, before it sinks its teeth into an acquisition of Intel.

In a new report from BNN Bloomberg, we're learning that Qualcomm continues to discuss its takeover plans of Intel, but the company is waiting for the US 2024 presidential elections between Trump and Harris, before it makes its move. We should expect some big Qualcomm + Intel news in the first week of November, with the elections decided on November 5.

Qualcomm is awaiting a change at the White House to see what antitrust issues it'll be walking into depending on a Trump administration or Harris administration, as an acquisition of Intel is going to be incredibly difficult, no matter what happens with the 2024 US presidential elections.

A combination of Qualcomm and Intel -- which make 4G and 5G chipsets, Wi-Fi chipsets, AI chips, CPUs and GPUs, and are inside billions of devices across the planet -- is going to set off an amplification of suspicion over antitrust. It's going to be one of the biggest deals in the history of the semiconductor history if it happens, and we won't have long until we find out.

CES 2025 could have a very different vibe if Qualcomm has pushed to acquire (at least parts of) Intel in November, with two months leading into January for CES 2025.