Nintendo announces Zelda is getting her own game for the first time

Nintendo has announced a new The Legend of Zelda game, and this time around, it's up to Princess Zelda to save Hyrule in a brand new Zelda story.

Nintendo recently held its Direct showcase, where it revealed that for the first time, Zelda was going to be the main character in a new game soon-to-be-released in the long-standing franchise.

Ever since the creation of The Legend of Zelda franchise, Link has been the main character players take control of, as the kingdom of Hyrule and, in particular, Zelda is in trouble and requires saving. However, Nintendo has decided to turn the normal upside down with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, in which Zelda becomes the protagonist as Link disappears after Ganon beats him in battle.

Zelda embarks on a quest to save the world from total destruction, and throughout her journey, she will fight monsters and overcome puzzles. In Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo has changed the way players will interact with the world, as Zelda won't carry a sword and shield reminiscent of Link, but instead, a magic wand called the Tri Rod will be used to summon objects and even monsters to fight by Zelda's side.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Players will capture the "echoes" of objects, which will then be saved to Zelda's spellbook for future use. These echoes can be used in various ways and not just to defeat enemies, with Nintendo encouraging players to get creative with object placement to reach what seems to be unreachable areas.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on the Nintendo Switch on September 26th.