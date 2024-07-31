Nation moves to create internet 'kill switch' and force social media platform licenses

Lawmakers will soon be voting on the implementation of an internet "kill switch," which will bolster the nation's effort to enhance digital security.

The lawmakers pushing the new legislation are from Malaysia, and according to a recent statement from Minister Azalina Othman Said, the proposal contains provisions that are designed for the "the procedure and enforcement of the kill switch." Said didn't specify the powers of the kill switch and what it was linked to, or in this case would be used to block, nor did the minister elaborate on the circumstances when such a technology would be used.

Said did take a jab at social media platforms for what the minister considers a lack of responsibility for the crimes that are committed on their platforms. Said stated the Malaysian government wants social media platforms to do more to prevent crimes such as fraud, child sexual abuse material, sexual harassment, and solicitation, along with bullying.

Notably, a day before the statement from Said, Malaysia's internet regulator the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), announced social media and online messaging platforms with more than eight million registered users will be required to apply for a license as of January 1, 2025. Any social media company that fails to apply will face legal action, according to the regulator.