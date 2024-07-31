Nation moves to create internet 'kill switch' and force social media platform licenses

Malaysia's Parliament will be hit with new legislation to create an internet 'kill switch,' following the impending social media platform license change.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Lawmakers will soon be voting on the implementation of an internet "kill switch," which will bolster the nation's effort to enhance digital security.

The lawmakers pushing the new legislation are from Malaysia, and according to a recent statement from Minister Azalina Othman Said, the proposal contains provisions that are designed for the "the procedure and enforcement of the kill switch." Said didn't specify the powers of the kill switch and what it was linked to, or in this case would be used to block, nor did the minister elaborate on the circumstances when such a technology would be used.

Said did take a jab at social media platforms for what the minister considers a lack of responsibility for the crimes that are committed on their platforms. Said stated the Malaysian government wants social media platforms to do more to prevent crimes such as fraud, child sexual abuse material, sexual harassment, and solicitation, along with bullying.

Notably, a day before the statement from Said, Malaysia's internet regulator the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), announced social media and online messaging platforms with more than eight million registered users will be required to apply for a license as of January 1, 2025. Any social media company that fails to apply will face legal action, according to the regulator.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2024 at 3:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, straitstimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags