Starlink agrees to block access to Elon Musk's X across Brazil, fuelling VPN demand

Elon Musk's Starlink service has announced it will comply with Brazil's decision to block access to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Brazil recently ordered its telecommunications regulator to block access to X following a Supreme Court Justice's determination that X violated federal regulations on content moderation and failed to appoint a legal representative in the country.

The debacle between Elon Musk's social media platform and Brazil revolves around Brazilian courts demanding X remove content the court believes harms democratic institutions in Brazil, which could impact an upcoming election. The Supreme Court also ordered X to have a legal representative in the country per its federal laws, which the social media platform failed to do.

Moreover, the Supreme Court's orders involved freezing the financial assets of Starlink, a product created and produced by SpaceX, Elon Musk's privately owned space-fairing company. Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court Justice that signed off on the orders viewed Musk's social media platform X and Starlink as one in the same. Furthermore, the freezing of financial assets in Brazil was to reportedly ensure SpaceX paid its court-ordered fines.

Starlink has since responded to Brazil's decision, writing to its customers that the freezing of the company's financial assets was illegal, and it has already initiated legal proceedings with the Brazilian Supreme Court to "unfreeze our assets."

Lastly, Starlink wrote in an X post that it will be complying with the order to block X in Brazil, which contains approximately 16 million Brazilian X users.

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

