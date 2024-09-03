Tesla launches ASS tech (Actually Smart Summon): tap your phone, and your car comes to you

Tesla says its new ASS feature (Actually Smart Summon) will have you 'buckle up for the ride of your life, except, surprise! You're not in the car'.

Tesla has just launched its new ASS system for its cars, or Actually Smart Summon, which allows your vehicle to come to you, or to a specific spot you choose, all on its own. Tesla says "it's like magic, but with more tech and less hand-waving".

Popular Now: Facebook partner admits smartphone microphones listen to people talk to serve better ads

Tesla's new ASS feature will let you tap the Tesla app and have the car come to you, which is a fantastic feature when you're out at the shops and it's raining (or it's hot) and the car can pre-heat (or pre-cool) and roll right up to the doors (or as close as it can) for you. Out at a friends place and parked down the street? No worries... your Tesla will ride itself into the driveway to pick you up.

In the full details for ASS (Actually Smart Summon), Tesla explains: "Buckle up for the ride of your life, except, surprise! You're not in the car. ASS (Actually Smarrt Summon) allows your vehicle to come to you, or head to a spot that you choose, all on its own. It's like magic, but with more tech and less hand-waving".

"Actually, Dumb Summon allows you to move your Tesla forward or back with simple controls directly in your mobile app. To use, open your Tesla app, hit the Summon tab, and get a live feed from your car's cameras to guide your supervision".

Another thing I'd like to know is, could you have the ASS feature drop you off in the Tesla at the door, and then go and park itself and wait for you. That would be awesome.