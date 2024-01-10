AYANEO NEXT LITE is a new budget PC gaming handheld running Valve's SteamOS

SteamOS powers the Steam Deck, but outside of Valve's handheld very few have adopted the operating system. Enter the new AYANEO NEXT LITE.

The success of Valve's Steam Deck PC gaming handheld was immediate and surprising, showcasing there's a large market and desire for portable PC gaming. It wasn't the first handheld PC gaming device, but it arrived at the right time for technology and software to come together.

The new budget-friendly AYANEO NEXT LITE will come installed with SteamOS, image credit: AYANEO.

One of the big reasons for Steam Deck's success was the seamless integration of SteamOS. And now, one of the first non-Valve gaming handhelds to adopt the OS is the new AYANEO NEXT LITE.

The Linux-based operating system was designed for PC gaming using Valve's popular platform. After multiple updates and improvements, it's now one of the best computer gaming interfaces on a handheld.

With Steam Deck competitors like the ROG Ally from ASUS and the Legion GO from Lenovo being Windows-based (and Microsoft is now committed to making Windows 11 more 'gaming handheld friendly') with custom UI overlays - there's a definite spot for a brand-new PC gaming handheld running SteamOS.

Although details on the internal CPU and GPU configuration are unknown (fingers crossed it's using a Ryzen 'Phoenix' APU like the Ryzen 7 7840U or slower 7040U), the new handheld sports a 7-inch 800P display with a 47Wh large-capacity battery. In addition to ergonomic grips, hall sensing sticks, and a vibrant white and orange design - it's also set to come pre-installed with SteamOS.

Pricing and launch information are still to come, but AYANEO states that the NEXT LITE will be a budget-friendly handheld device designed as an entry-level option for PC gaming. As a new handheld using SteamOS, arguably less bloated and power-hungry than Windows 11, we hope we see more adoption of Valve's operating system in 2024. More details on the AYANEO NEXT LITE are expected in the coming days.