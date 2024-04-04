Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop features with the world's first 4K 200Hz display and Thunderbolt 5

The Razer Blade for 2024 is here, and it's available in two flavors: with the world's first 4K 200 Hz laptop display or with a QHD 300 Hz Mini-LED display.

The Razer Blade 18 has been announced and is available now. It's a portable gaming monster. It will arrive with two impressive display options: the world's first 18-inch 4K+ 200Hz display (3840x2400) or an 18-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) 300Hz Mini-LED display. Both feature low response times and DCI-P3 100% color gamut accuracy.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The 4K option is also touted as the world's first Thunderbolt 5-equipped laptop. It offers up to 120Gbps of bandwidth - tripling what's currently available. CPU-wise, it uses the top Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX processor with a fully unlocked 175W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU variant.

It's also thin, at just 21.99mm or 0.86 inches, and includes the latest Razer Blade advanced cooling system. The Razer Blade 18 (2024) also ships with DDR5 5600MHz Memory and Windows 11 Home.

3

"The Blade 18 embodies Razer's relentless drive to push the boundaries of what a gaming laptop can be, with a host of world's first innovations," says Travis Furst, Head of the Notebook & Accessories Division at Razer.

"We are excited to deliver the Blade 18 as it ushers in a new era of Razer products equipped with Thunderbolt 5, including upcoming cutting-edge Thunderbolt accessories. With these innovations, the Blade 18 blurs the line between desktop performance and mobile convenience, ensuring our users are equipped with nothing but the absolute best to dominate in gaming and creativity."

The new Razer Blade 18 for 2024 is available now, starting from $3,099.99 USD for the 18-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) 300Hz Mini-LED display model with a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. To get the 4K variant with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, with a massive 4TB SDD and 65GB of memory, the price increases to an eye-watering $4,799.99 USD.

Head here for the product page and more info.