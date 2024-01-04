Razer's next-gen Blade 18 gaming laptop: world's first with 18-inch 4K 165Hz display

Razer's new Blade 18 gaming laptop teased: the world's first with an 18-inch 4K 165Hz display, and it's the most powerful Blade gaming laptop ever made.

Razer has just teased its next-gen Blade 18 gaming laptop, where it invites gamers to experience the world's first 18-inch 4K 165Hz display. Check it out:

Razer's next-gen Blade 18 and Blade 16 gaming laptops (source: Razer)

The new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop is the most powerful new Blade gaming laptop the company has ever made, bringing out the full capabilities of high-resolution and high refresh rates for gamers and content creators. The new 18-inch 4K 165Hz display will bring "unparalleled detail and sharpness to larger screens".

Razer adds that the additional real estate provides gamers with a more immersive experience. For content creators, the increase real estate will allow them to comfortably fine-tune each minute detail of their creations. The 165Hz refresh rate ensures gamers enjoy a super-smooth gaming experience, but for everyone else, it'll make browsing and everyday tasks feel like butter. Personal note: I can't stand 60Hz displays, so this is something worth underlining.

The new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop display is Calman Verified, which ensures the most accurate color right out of the box. Razer notes that each individual panel undergoes factory calibration, delivering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for true-to-life imagery.

Razer's new Blade 18 gaming laptop features integrated high-grade CNC aluminum unibody construction, with the 18-inch display enjoying a wider 16:10 aspect ratio, with 89% screen-to-body ratio, and ultra-thin bezels that "create an immersive viewing experience that is as visually stunning as it is durable".

The full details on Razer's new Blade 18 gaming laptop will come next week at CES 2024.

Bill Lempesis, executive director for the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) explained in Razer's new press release: "VESA's standards are designed to elevate display performance and gaming experiences. We applaud Razer's efforts in securing VESA's ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black certifications for its new Blade 16 gaming laptop. Achieving a ClearMR 11000 rating on a laptop sets a new benchmark for clarity in gaming displays".