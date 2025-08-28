6 Windows Privacy Tweaks You Need Right Now

Stop Windows from oversharing your data by disabling ad IDs, trackers, and hidden monitoring features. Here's six Windows privacy tweaks for you.

Windows' default settings share more of your data than you might realize. They monitor your activity, collect details about how you use your device, and push personalized ads. Although marketed as ways to improve your experience, I view them as potential security risks. That's why I keep them disabled-and based on experience, I suggest you do the same.

Disable Advertising ID

Windows assigns a unique Advertising ID to each user profile, which works like a tracker. It allows Microsoft and third-party apps to collect information about your interests and serve you personalized ads across apps and browsers. Even though Microsoft claims this data is anonymized, it's still you who is targeted based on your activity.

That's why I recommend turning this feature off. Here's how:

Right-click the Start button and open the 'Settings' app. In the left sidebar, go to 'Privacy & security.' On the right, select 'General.' Turn off the toggle for 'Let apps show me personalized ads by using my advertising ID.'

After turning this off, neither Microsoft nor third-party apps will be able to use the Advertising ID to profile your data.

Restrict App Permissions

When you install an app on your laptop, it may request access to features such as your camera, microphone, location, contacts, calendar, or even files, either during installation or the first time you launch it. While some apps genuinely require this access (for instance, video meeting apps that need access to your microphone and camera), others may unnecessarily intrude on your data.

To stop apps from overstepping and invading your privacy, you can decide what each is allowed to access. Here's how:

Right-click the Start button and open 'Settings.' Go to 'Privacy & security.' Under 'App permissions,' review each permission category, such as Camera, Microphone, Location, and others. Disable access for apps that don't actually need it.

Disable Clipboard History

Windows automatically saves anything you copy-text, images, links-into the clipboard history and syncs it to the cloud, so you can reuse it later. The catch is that if you share your device without creating a separate account, others can easily access what you've copied. If your device is ever hacked or compromised, that stored data could become a major privacy threat.

If you prefer not to keep a record of everything you copy, you can disable Clipboard History. This way, only your last copied item is stored, and past content is automatically erased. To do this:

Right-click the Start button and open 'Settings.' Head to 'System.' Open 'Clipboard.' Turn off 'Clipboard history.' Also, turn off 'Clipboard history across your devices,' if it's active.

Limit Diagnostic Data

Windows collects diagnostic data, including error reports, device performance details, and user activity. While Microsoft aims to improve its services to refine your experience, the default settings often send more information than necessary. The good news is, you can reduce this collection to the bare minimum.

This way, Microsoft only collects the essential data needed to improve Windows without overly intruding on your privacy. Here's how you can adjust these settings:

Open the Settings app and go to 'Privacy & Security.' Head to 'Diagnostics & feedback.' Turn off the toggle next to 'Diagnostic data' to stop sharing this information (or turn off 'Send optional diagnostic data' only if you'd prefer to share the bare minimum required for Microsoft). Also, turn off the toggle for 'Tailored experiences.'

Turn Off Location Tracking

Like third-party apps, Windows also utilizes your location data for features such as weather updates, local news, navigation assistance, and even device tracking in case it gets lost. While these features can be helpful, they come with trade-offs. Your location could be shared with advertisers, used to target you with ads, or, if stored in history, allow others to track your movements.

To protect your privacy, you should turn off location tracking. This prevents Windows and apps from accessing your location in the background. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Go to 'Privacy & security' and select 'Location.' Toggle off 'Location services.'

If this feature was already enabled, Microsoft may have stored your location history, so it's a good idea to clear it as well.

Turn Off Activity History

Microsoft keeps a record of your activity history, such as the apps you use, files you edit, and websites you visit, and syncs it to your Microsoft account. This makes it easier to continue your work across different devices. However, the trade-off is that Microsoft can track your usage patterns, which may become a concern.

If you prefer to keep your activity private and prevent Windows from tracking your actions, you can disable this feature. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Privacy & Security > Activity history. Uncheck "Store my activity history on this device." To remove previously stored data, click "Clear history."

These are the privacy tweaks I use to keep control of my digital footprint. While some features add convenience, they shouldn't compromise your privacy. Because your data security matters most, I recommend making these adjustments to keep your information in your hands. Once applied, your activity will remain private.