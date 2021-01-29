Terrible gaming performance with Godfall, what could be the problem?

JC is not having a good time while playing Godfall on his new gaming PC. We try to figure out why that may be.

I recently built a PC. The system specs include: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 clocked at 4.1ghz all cores

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

ASRock b45/ac

16GB DDR4 3000MHz RAM

500GB SSD

600-watt 80 Plus power supply I have the resolution set to 1080p, and it runs fine, but I was playing Godfall the other day, and my GPU usage was 100%, my CPU was around 15-25%, but I was getting approximately 15-18 FPS with a lot of stutter on low settings and stuttered non-stop on medium settings. What might be the reason for this, and how to run games faster and better?

Hi JC,

I'll try to help you with this issue you are having!

Let's start our troubleshooting by heading over to the System Requirements Lab and look at what is recommended for Godfall. In this case, they show at minimum a Core i5-6600 or Ryzen 5 1600, which your Ryzen 5 2600 meets no problems.

Minimum RAM is 12GB, and you meet that with your 16GB. GPU, at minimum, is a GTX 1060 6GB or RX 580 8GB. Your 3GB GTX 1060 does not meet this requirement and is a lower SKU with fewer shaders than the 6GB variant.

Going off of the symptoms you have provided us, 100% GPU usage while CPU runs 15-25%, we have the classic GPU bottleneck, which can only be resolved by upgrading your GPU. If we consider all the upgrade options, I would not go lower than a GTX 1080 Ti as that is the recommended GPU for Godfall.

That said, you will also want to pay attention to your power supply as it may be borderline for the GTX 1080 Ti in not only capability but also connections.

I hope this helps you resolve your gameplay issues!