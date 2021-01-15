Intel i9-10900K CPU + $400 cash for my ZOTAC RTX 3070 - good trade?

Tao got offered an Intel i9-10900K and $400 for his ZOTAC RTX 3070 and wants to know if it's a good trade or not.

I got offered a used Intel i9-10900K CPU + $400 cash for my ZOTAC RTX 3070. Is this a value trade or not? Is the 10900K a good gaming CPU?

Considering the current market, where any high-end hardware is tough to come by, your RTX 3070 likely has a street value somewhere around $700 US.

If we switch to the Intel Core i9-10900K, the retail price is $519, and they can be found used for $369 to $450, depending on where you look. When it comes to gaming workloads, the 10900K runs right with the latest Ryzen 5000 series processors and, in some cases, can beat it with its higher clock speeds.

Considering this, I would say it's a fair deal for both parties if you need or want the extra cash in hand, but I would personally keep the RTX 3070 because it may be hard to come by a better card anytime soon.

That said, I don't know your current situation. I don't know the rest of your build specs. I don't know if you have a second GPU or if your current CPU benefits from having the RTX 3070.

In the end, there are just so many variables that I don't know, but on the surface, RTX 3070 or 10900K plus cash, I would keep the GPU.