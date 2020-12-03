What monitor should I consider to pair with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080?

Brady from Australia has build a new high-end gaming PC and wants some advice on which monitor to buy to suit it.

I have just built a new PC. I have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. I currently have a 1920x1080 Full HD 144Hz monitor 31.5". I play FPS games. Is it worth upgrading my monitor? If so, what to? I'm unsure if I should go to 2K or 4K. Is it necessary to be 1ms? I want to keep the same size.

Hi Brady,

I'll do my best to help guide your decision! First, a few more details would be needed. I would imagine playing FPS, you enjoy the high refresh of your current 1080p monitor. Do you want to keep that high refresh with this new build?

Going off my testing, I will say you are unlikely to see over 100FPS with your RTX 3080 in any modern FPS title, assuming you are playing with a moderate to high level of graphic detail. This in itself should narrow your search down to 2K monitors pretty easily.

Some of the better 32" 1440p solutions include the LG 32GK850G or Samsung C32HG70. That said, you will find far more options if you move down to 27", but I can't understand not wanting to go that far.

If you aren't overly concerned about high refresh, I would most certainly go for 4K, especially with the 32" panel size you want. It will just look better graphically. Some of the best options in this range include the LG 32UD99 or BenQ EW3270U. I would also look at the ROG and TUF gaming options from ASUS - they are very impressive.

I hope this helps narrow your search!