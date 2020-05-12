Which monitor for my rig? 24-inch 1080p 144Hz or 27-inch 1440p 144Hz?

Detto wants to know which gaming monitor would be best for his computer

Should I go for a 24-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor or 27" 1440p 144Hz? My configuration: Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB 3600MHz CL16, and RTX 2080 Super. So, what I want to ask is... is it worth it to get a 1440p monitor or should I stick with 1080p?

Hi Detto,

You have a pretty solid build so my gut instinct here is going to say go for the 27-inch 1440p because you have an NVIDIA GeForce 2080 Super. Your GPU can more than handle this resolution and the 144Hz offers flexibility and is a bonus for games that can take advantage of it.

That said, do make sure you get a monitor from a reputable brand, as they will have the best quality control. Currently the best solutions are the ASUS VG27AQ or PG279QZ for GSync with another option being the Dell S2417DG if you're on a budget.