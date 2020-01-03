Issues carrying full 4K signal from my satellite TV to my projector

Hi,

Can you recommend a 4K HDMI splitter which will carry full 4K/UHD signal from my satellite TV to my projector through a Yamaha RXV581 A/V receiver?

All splitters I have tried locally from Jaycar Electronics will not hold the signal through to my projector although I do get a perfect signal to the Yamaha receiver or directly to the projector. Both audio and video. Signals are being passed through my ceiling and walls via a 20-meter Fibre optic HDMI cable. As soon as I try to pass through a splitter 4K/UHD (alleged) 2 in/1 out, the signal drops out?

Thank you for any help.