Blue screens when running additional memory module while gaming

Hello,

I built a machine a few months back and it has been running flawless. When I built it, I was tight on cash and purchased a single stick of Vengeance LPX 8GB 3600MHz to get me by. Now that I have a little extra cash, I have decided to add another stick to my build, so I purchased the exact same stick and added it to my PC.

Upon boot, the system ran great, but when gaming, I keep getting a blue screen.

What should I do?