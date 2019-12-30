Ask the Experts Question: Blue screens when running additional memory module while gaming
Dan added an additional memory module to his rig and is now seeing BSODs while gaming
Hello,
I built a machine a few months back and it has been running flawless. When I built it, I was tight on cash and purchased a single stick of Vengeance LPX 8GB 3600MHz to get me by. Now that I have a little extra cash, I have decided to add another stick to my build, so I purchased the exact same stick and added it to my PC.
Upon boot, the system ran great, but when gaming, I keep getting a blue screen.
What should I do?
Hi Dan,
I've noted this before, but Corsair has revisions to their memory lineup and its very important to match revision numbers when pairing memory modules. That said, you may be able to get by going into the UEFI (BIOS) of your motherboard and adding a touch of DDR voltage, maybe up to 1.37 or so and seeing if that helps.
If it doesn't help, you could run the memory at a slower JEDEC speed like 2133 with default timing and voltage settings to see if the RAM is compatible at all.
Last, if that doesn't work, I'd look into getting a matched set of modules, and while you are at it, go for 3600MHz for a boost in performance!