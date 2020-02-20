Wolfenstein: Youngblood Benchmarked: NVIDIA DLSS & Ray Tracing Tested

Introduction

Wolfenstein: Youngblood launched in July 2019 during the most tumultuous time of my life, so I simply didn't have the time to run benchmarks over it and test out my suite of graphics cards. Well, the time has come where I finally do -- but before I have that article out I thought I'd explore the new DLSS and ray tracing update to the game for NVIDIA GeForce graphics card owners.

As you can see from NVIDIA's video above, the DLSS upgrades are a gorgeous addition to the game -- it's just a pity that Wolfenstein: Youngblood isn't that great of a game on its own. This isn't a review on the game itself so that argument to the side, I'm here to talk about the graphics and the new addition of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and real-time ray tracing (for shadows). Both of these upgrades are very welcomed, as they're a free upgrade for anyone that owns the game.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is based on the id Tech 6 engine from id Software, and is powered by the Vulkan API. It has some great-looking graphics and was one of the first non-DirectX games to pack in NVIDIA's RTX real-time ray tracing technology. A recent update arrived enabling DLSS and RTX features in the game, something I thought deserves a deep dive benchmark.

Graphics Cards Used