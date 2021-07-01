TEAM T-Create Classic DDR4 10L DDR4-3200 64GB Memory Kit Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

While many gamers and the average PC user may want to go looking for the fastest and tightest timed DDR4 that their IMC and motherboard can handle, there is an entirely different segment of creators out there. Those looking to render millions of pixels, multitask to the extreme, have 100 Chrome tabs open, or those dealing with huge files look for stability over everything else. Much like the Lexar kit we saw not long ago, TEAM is also jumping into this game. The marketing associated with this set of RAM tells us to expect no lag. It will run at higher temperatures with stable voltages. There is even an anti-noise feature that gives the TEAM memory an advantage in its abilities.

With that said, unlike the Lexar set, TEAM has gone as far as to surpass the nakedness we typically associate with such kits and have designed an attractive heat spreader design that many will appreciate and that will blend nicely into just about any build theming. TEAM did eliminate all lighting from the drawing board. As in this use case scenario, performance and stability trumped all other factors. We can appreciate removing variables in a product that hold so much power over what is being done on the PC. On top of that, TEAM decided to send not a 16GB kit nor a 32GB kit, but we have a set of DDR4 in our hands that is 64GB in density in just two sticks! With the density what it is, it would be straightforward to stack 128GB on more mainstream systems, or even up to 256GB for those using HEDT systems with eight RAM slots.

While many of you may look at the specifications to follow, see the speed and timings, and scoff at what they see, you may be shocked a time or two with what the performance results show. Of course, this kit is not designed explicitly for most use case scenarios, but even so, with its relaxed timings, our T-Create Classis DDR4 10L kit is well worth the time to scroll through and have a look. While TEAM may not be introducing the fastest DDR4 with this review, they certainly have our attention in what we have seen with this densely packed set of two sticks.

Within the chart borrowed from the product page, we see all of the T-Create Classic DDR4 10L series options. TEAM offers this non-ECC DDR4 in kits of two, with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB kit options. When it comes to speed, you do get a choice, although of only two options. These kits start at 2666 MHz, or like the kit we have, you can opt for 3200 MHz. Timings are different depending on speed. The 2666 MHz runs at 19-19-19-43, while the 3200 MHz kits have 22-22-22-52 timings, both powered with 1.20 VDIMM. Dimensionally, we see that these sticks are 32mm in height and 7mm wide due to the aluminum heat spreaders that top the PCB. So, not only do we get decent speed and a vast amount of density, we get an attractive set of RAM that is also backed with a lifetime warranty to help ease the minds of the creators out there in the world.

The TTCCD464G3200HC22DC01, which is our model number of the T-Create Classic DDR4 10L series, offers an SPD profile rather than XMP or DOCP, making all of this series truly plug and play. Once installed, the SPD profile, in our instance, delivers 3200 MHz of speed, and the timings will change in the UEFI to the 22-22-22-52 we saw in the specifications, with no need for user input at all. Beyond the specifications, we also get the attractive, angled, wing-like resemblance to the T-Force RAM we have reviewed in the past, just done with more finesse and less of an eye for outlandish.

Shopping for this RAM, we saw a few things we like. First of all, it is in stock, which is a massive plus in our current market. As we looked around Amazon.com, we found all of the densities and speeds listed and see that if you want a 16GB kit of what we have, it sets you back just $76.49, which is not all that bad. We then looked at the 32GB kit currently listed at $143.99, which is not all that bad compared to what we are used to seeing in our reviews. However, if you wish to have the 64GB kit we have for testing, there is less a discount like we saw between moving from 16GB to 32GB and more of a premium attached to it, with its $309.99 price tag. However, looking at other options for 64GB worth of 3200 MHz DDR4 shows us that TEAM is on the bottom of the price spectrum, so there is that. It could be much worse!

Packaging and TEAM T-Create Classic DDR4 10L

While mostly monotone, the packaging is done well and does express what the T-Create Classis RAM can do. While the top tends to the name, density, and speed, the bulk of the panel is used to show the majority of one of the sticks inside of the box, giving us our first glance at the styling. Across the bottom of the front panel, we see that this DDR4 is created by, and is for creators, that it sports a 10-layer PCB for better stability and is made to last with its ability to deal with heat better than standard kits.

A view of the back of the box shows us that TEAM offers an image of one stick near the top, where a window is cut out to show the product sticker on the stick inside and indicates the dimensions of this compact height kit. We again see features listed on the left, with another window following that for the second stick's product sticker, with more features listed on the right. The bottom offers a QR code, the TEAM site address, and an address for customer service shows compliances and that this kit is made in Taiwan, and ends with a sticker showing the model number for the packaged RAM.

Fresh out of the packaging, we see many gold fingers, highly contrasted against the matte black PCBs, which are then covered with an almost natural state of color on the aluminum heat spreaders. Not only are there wing-like designs found on the spreader, along with some grooves for added appeal, but we also find TC T-Create painted in the middle and DDR4 Classic painted on at the bottom right side. While not the most fantastic styling we have seen, we feel this is a much better look than the Lexar Desktop RAM we looked at last.

The other side of each stick keeps the same styling on the heat spreader, but there is a complete lack of painted on naming as we saw on the other side. All there is to see on this side is the larger product sticker. We see a part number for the individual stick on this sticker, not the kit, where the 32GB density of this stick is shown, along with the speed, timings, voltage, even the serial number. To the right of the product sticker, is a case badge that also ships in the box, which has the TC T-Create logo we saw on the stick, surrounded by a holographic edge around the black center.

The top edges of the sticks have four openings in each, which is a bit of passive ventilation, should the workload raise the temperature, and these openings correspond to the angled grooves found on either side of the heat spreaders. We also see that T-Create has been painted on the top so that anyone looking can quickly sort who made your RAM.

Lined up similarly to how this kit would look on a motherboard, we have to say we are delighted with the choices made in the aesthetics department. Just like how the gold, black, and silver in the kit contrast one another, it also means that these sticks will contrast highly to many a motherboard since the vast majority of them are black, and we like the high-contrast approach.

As we do, we lean on Thaiphoon Burner to deliver all of the information on IC choice and find that our TEAM T-Create is built with Hynix chips, sixteen of them on each of the sticks. Sadly, TB only shows H5ANAG8N??-XNR as the part number. Doubling down on this sadness is that TEAM rebadged the ICs, so when we did remove the spreaders, we gained no information as to what the whole part number of these chips is.

With the T-Create Classic installed on the Crosshair VIII HERO paired with the 3900X, we like the look of things at this point. The heat spreaders stand out against the sea of black; it also matches the AIO head unit and is similar to the accents this board comes with.

When paired with the Maximus XII and our 10700K processor, that high contrast aesthetic plays out as expected. Aside from the LED lighting, the one thing that stands out in this image is the RAM. On either system, this is not something we are upset with, as we do honestly love the look; we need to see how well it performs at this point.

Test System Details

To obtain the AMD CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image, and this is the system we used to do it, as well as in attaining the results seen in the following pages. Thanks go out to Corsair, ASUS, and GIGABYTE for supporting this venture. Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

To get what you see here, all you have to do is clear the CMOS and install the RAM. The SPD profile takes over on its initial boot, giving us 3200 MHz with 22-22-22-52 1T timings on our AMD-based system. The voltage for the RAM is set to 1.20V, but on our board, the AUTO SOC voltage came in at 1.064V.

Timings come next in our attempt to tinker, and to get these results, we increased the VDIMM to 1.35V while also increasing the SOC to 1.20V. Doing so allows us to take this kit down to 18-18-18-52 1T, which is impressive considering how many ICs have to play well together to get this set of timings to be stable.

Keeping the voltages the same as when we reduced the timings, we returned the kit to 22-22-22-52 1T and shot for the moon with speed. Again, we are impressed that the TEAM T-Create Classic can get up to 3866 MHz with four ranks and thirty-two ICs having to stay in sync for this to be possible, which is a considerable feat in our minds. We attempted to go further, but it resulted in a no POST situation with the motherboard speaker screaming at us.

Chad's AMD DDR4 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

To obtain the Intel CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image, and this is the system we used to do it, as well as in attaining the results seen in the following pages. Thanks go out to Corsair, ASUS, and GIGABYTE for supporting us here too! Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

Again, to get where we are now with the T-Create Classic RAM, we cleared CMOS and booted this kit and found they are running at 3200 MHz 22-22-22-52 2T, with just 1.20 VDIMM. We also went back into the UEFI and found the VCCIO automatically sets to 1.312V, and the VCCSA runs at 1.152V.

Reducing the timings was no better or worse on the Intel system. We were still able to achieve 18-18-18-52 2T by adjusting the VDIMM to 1.35V. We left the VCCIO at 1.312V but did increase VCCSA to 1.30V, which results in entirely stable timings.

With the Command Rate at 2T, we did find the slightest bit more flexibility in the T-Create Classic. This time around, using the same voltages we did to reduce the timings, we discovered that the T-Create Classis could get to 3900 MHz with the 10700K. We attempted to get to 4000 MHz, but that resulted in a POST code cycle that never fixed itself.

Chad's Intel DDR4 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

AMD Performance

Performance in AIDA64 read performance is less than expected for the speed, but most 3200 MHz kits are not as loosely timed. That being said, the 46639 MB/s it delivers with the SPD profile is fair, not excellent, but OK. While it goes against the idea of stability, we did see nearly 200 MB/s increase with reduced timings, but adding 666 MHz in speed netted about 8000 MB/s advantage over the SPD profile settings.

Write performance shows that the T-Create Classic is better than the Ripjaws V, by quite a margin, with the 46000 MB/s baseline. We gained 175 MB/s opting for 18-18-18 at 3200 MHz but jumped to the top of the chart when running at 3866 MHz, delivering a boost over SPD of 8594 MB/s.

The cope performance shows us much of the same thing. Near the bottom of the chart performance while using the SPD profile at 44228 MB/s and lowering the timings delivers minimal gains. However, increasing speed gave us a 6845 MB/s jump in performance and sadly needed that to take on the Ripjaws V, which are similar in nature.

Considering the timings we are dealing with in the T-Create Classic, we are not surprised to see it near the bottom of the latency chart. While not the worst on the chart, it comes close using the SPD profile, and while overclocking showed significant gains previously, the latency stays within five nanoseconds from best to worst.

Considering what G.Skill could do, the second to a last-place finish in physics scores is a tad disappointing. However, while this RAM is not designed to excel in this regard, a little bit of tinkering in the UEFI makes a massive difference in the results, as this TEAM kit climbed very close to the top of the chart.

With a good mix of tests in the suite, we fully expected the TEAM DDR4 to do much better than dead last! What is even worse is that the SPD profile delivered the best performance over the other options.

We would imagine that creators are compressing large files for various media outlets, and in that vein, we assumed the T-Create Classic would not show up at the bottom of the chart, but that is where the SPD profile landed. Reducing timings gained us nineteen seconds for every 8GB of data, and opting for more speed gained us twenty-eight seconds of our life back.

Cinebench always tends to throw a wrench into the mix, and with this TEAM RAM, that hasn't changed. While faster than the Predator Apollo, the Ripjaws V surpasses the TEAM kit by the slightest margin.

It took us a while to find a benchmark that this TEAM T-Create Classis shines in, and it appears that transcoding is what this RAM is good at. No matter how we opted to run this kit, all results landed in fourth place overall, which is excellent with all things considered.

Intel Performance

On our Intel system, we see much of the same with AIDA64 metrics. Near the bottom is the SPD profiles score of 44166 MB/s which is not great, but a reduction in timings does offer a more significant boost than with AMD, delivering almost 800 MB/s advantage to the SPD with Intel. However, as before, more speed provides a considerable jump, to the tune of 6644 MB/s over the SPD profile.

Write performance moved the TEAM kit up one spot with the SPD profile delivering just 46399 MB/s. Reducing the timings gave us just over 100 MB/s advantage over SPD, but again, increasing speed netted a boost of 9206 MB/s, which is an enormous gain.

The TEAM kit is now delivering 41373 MB/s using the SPD profile, moving up two spots from the last chart. Timing reductions nets us a nearly 1000 MB/s increase, but we needed 3900 MHz of speed to gain that 7810 MB/s boost to top the chart.

While latency is considerably better than what we saw with the AMD rig, we are still at the bottom of the barrel. Unlike with AMD, though, with this Intel system, gains in this aspect are more noticeable but still pretty bad overall.

Benchmark physics testing is not something the T-Create Classic excels at either. However, they are not dead last this time. However, TEAM is nearly 1100 points behind G.Skill and 1200 points behind Corsair.

Rather than dead last, as we saw on AMD, TEAM is third from the bottom with the Intel system. Marginal gains can be had overclocking, but not enough yields to change its placement. Compared to Corsair and G.Skill, they come close but still fall behind in similarly spec'd kits.

We saw similar results on the AMD rig when it came to compression of files, with the SPD profile results near the bottom of the chart again. Reducing the timings, we gained twenty-eight seconds back, and with 3900 MHz set in the UEFI, we gained back over a minute of our time back for each 7.62GB of data being compressed.

Cinebench R15 hammers just about every kit, and while the T-Create Classis is near the bottom again, it is also just behind Corsair this time. However, even so, when it came to overclocking, we could not surpass the Ripjaws V kit.

Our transcoding results were promising with the AMD system, yet with Intel, it flounders pretty severely. Dead last using the SPD profile, and still unable to surpass the Apacer Panther Rage 2400 MHz kit, no matter how we tried.

Final Thoughts

While we have been light and airy about things up to this point, we have to come down to earth and deal with reality. In our testing, no matter how well engineered this kit is, no matter how stable it is, the results were pretty poor across the board on both systems. We feel that the T-Create Classic did better with the AMD system than it does with Intel, but what is "better" when the bottom of many charts is where TEAM lands, on average, this time. The sad reality is that there are not many testing suites out there that show an advantage to density and looking at the specifications of what TEAM delivered put us in the mindset that it would not do all that well. To say we are shocked, well, there were instances we felt it could have done better, with CAS22 for 3200 MHz, we honestly did not expect much.

How the T-Create Classis was designed, stability, usage of components better suited to deal with heat and electronic noise all benefit those where a week's worth of effort in design or creation is wholly unacceptable. In this regard, we can assure you that sipping volts for power. The T-Create Classis is stable as a rock and ready for whatever it is you have to throw at it. Sometimes benchmark results need to take a back seat to what a product is meant to do, and this set of TEAM RAM took everything we threw at it, and not even a slight hiccup was seen.

Even though it goes against why this T-Create Classis was made, to be able to go from 22-22-22 to 18-18-18 at 3200 MHz is impressive, with so many ICs needing to keep in line. What was also much unexpected was to have so much headroom left in the tank. Rocking 3866 MHz on the AMD system and 3900 MHz on the Intel system was a real shock to our system. In the past, high-density kits with loose timings tend to do little if anything in this regard, yet TEAM surpassed all expectations in this aspect.

However, we also love the aesthetic choice for this set of DDR4, where many manufacturers may have left them naked at this price range. The bottom line here is to take this review with a grain of salt, as we did test it like gaming RAM. Beyond being able to open all the Chrome tabs we want, running any programs we want simultaneously as others. With this kit's ability to give any system a solid footing for the long tasks, we can still see the advantage of such a design even without the results telling a similar story.

Our scoring will reflect the lackluster benchmark results, but to be fair, it is hard to show the advantages of stability, as it is either there and working, or you end up with a BSOD or corrupted files, and none of that happened with the T-Create Classic. Even when pushing to extremes, we never saw even the slightest hint of an issue peeking its head up for attention. For those of you out there who know why this RAM is made and fits in the "creator" mold, whether designing with CAD, transcoding video for online use, etc., reliability is paramount, and TEAM delivers that in spades.

If you are the type to follow the charts without anything else as a factor, you may as well not bother with a kit such as this, but for those who have fought with XMP/DOCP profiles or find that what seemed to run fine has corrupted your work, you should seriously consider a kit like this. At $309.99 for the T-Create Classic DDR4 10L 3200 MHX 64GB kit we have just tested, you are at the lower-end of the spectrum with pricing. In this instance, you get what you pay for, and while Corsair and G.Skill have similar kits in our charts that performed better, there is also a hefty premium in cost to account for.

In the end, TEAM has delivered on all of what the marketing spoke of, with no shocks or surprises along the way of its plug-and-play SPD profile usage. Even though we are shocked about the headroom leftover in such a set of DDR4, you are eliminating the stability offered, and it is not something we would suggest buying this RAM for. If you need a set of DDR4 with a ton of capacity, but stability takes top priority, we still got an attractive-looking kit that will stand out while doing what it is supposed to, no questions asked!