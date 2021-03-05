All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent EC-SSD2 Dual-Drive NVMe USB Type-C Enclosure Review

Sabrent's EC-SSD2 USB Type-C dual drive docking station for PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs with a handy cloning function gets tested.

Published Fri, Mar 5 2021 8:55 AM CST
Rating: 90%Manufacturer: Sabrent (EC-SSD2)
Sabrent has had several NVMe enclosures come to market over the last year or so and more recently launched a set of dual-drive platforms for those wanting to consolidate any NVME drives they have floating around. The first solution we will look at is the EC-SSD2.

The EC-SSD2 is a dual-drive NVMe enclosure that supports m.2 form factor drives and a 10Gbps USB-C interface for connectivity. In addition, the enclosure offers active cooling through a 50mm fan integrated into the enclosure and an offline cloning feature for those that need the ability to clone without a PC.

Compatibility includes M.2 "M Key" NVMe in the 2230,2242,2260,2280 and 22100 form factors. MSRP of the EC-SSD2 comes in at $199.99 with a one-year warranty. The current market price can be found below.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The packaging is quite similar to many solutions reviewed in the past-white box colorway with Sabrent branding up top and an image of the enclosure below.

Unboxing, we have the enclosure, USB cables, and power adapter.

First, look at the drive; we have holes for the cooling fan above LEDs for each drive. Offline clone is handled through the hardware button below with four LEDs to denote status.

The enclosure offers USB-C connectivity, a power button, and DC input on the edge; activity LED to the far left.

Internally, the EC-SSD2 has a heatsinked top plate that contacts the SSDs for improved dissipation. The PCB has holes cut to pass air and serve as a place for securing the drives.

We loaded up the EC-SSD2 with Rocket4 Plus drives for testing.

This enclosure does not allow you to stripe the internal drives, so testing includes a run-through CDM, which shows 1045 MB/s read and 992 MB/s write.

As a secondary test, we run our sustained write test on the enclosure with the Rocket4 Plus drives installed as seen in the chart; it's not as quick as the Thunderbolt powered EC-T3DN, but does offer a touch under 700 MB/s sustained over 200GB.

The EC-SSD2 is one of the more unique enclosures that have come across my desk. Build quality is on point with an all-metal enclosure, and tool-less drive installation improves the overall experience.

The enclosure offered performance on par with 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 specifications. In CDM, we reached a touch over 1000 MB/s at 1045 MB/s read, while writer performance came in at 992 MB/s. Sustained performance testing offered a 700 MB/s write speed over 200GB, handling it just over 4 minutes.

Pricing gives the EC-SSD2 an MSRP of $199.99, making it a quite expensive enclosure. None the less it is a unique device, one I haven't seen anyone clone or copy just yet. If you are in the market for a solution such as the EC-SSD2, check the latest pricing at the beginning of the article.

External Storage Test System

  • System: XPG Xenia Xe
Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

90%

The Bottom Line

Sabrent has delivered once again with a unique dual-drive enclosure that includes offline-clone.

90%

Sabrent EC-SSD2 Dual-Drive Enclosure

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

