Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Corsair has announced and launched the HS75 XB Wireless, and today we have in our testing laboratory to see if the $149.99 price tag is worth it.

Before we get into the contents of this review, readers must know that the HS75 XB Wireless is one of Corsair's high-end headsets and that model reviewed here has been reviewed on a PC and not an Xbox. Another thing to note is that the HS75 XB Wireless comes with Dolby Atmos support, and that is the focal point for this product - incredible surround sound.

With all that in mind, let's jump into the review. First off, we will be taking a close-up look at the product to explore its physical features. Then we will be diving into design and software features, and then its performance for audio quality. To finish things up, we will be doing a microphone test, and then I'll give my final thoughts on the product. So, let's see what a close-up of the HS75 XB Wireless looks like.

Close-up

As usual, we have a photo of the front of the box, and we can see that this HS75 XB Wireless is the Xbox edition and that it comes with Dolby Atmos support.

On the back of the box, we have a more in-depth look at the HS75 XB Wireless features, and we can also see the technical specifications in the bottom left-hand corner of the box.

On this side of the box, we have some simple Corsair branding and the classic "Never Miss A Beat".

On the final side of the box, we have an image of the HS75 XB Wireless and some branding stating that it's "Designed for Xbox Series X/Xbox One".

Here we are taking a look at the packaging for the HS75 XB Wireless, and if you know anything about Corsair gaming headset packaging, you would recognize that this is fairly typical.

Above, we have an image of the HS75 XB Wireless out of the box, and as you can see, it's got a really nice matte black finish with a silver grill on the outside ear-cup.

Here we have an image of the microphone that comes with a removable pop filter.

The size adjustment for this headset is a simple up/down mechanism that features incremental numbering.

Moving on, we have an image of the bottom of the left ear-cup. From this image, we can see the headsets volume wheel, microphone mute button, LED power indicator, and USB-C charging port.

Here we have an image of the right-hand side ear-cup, and we can see the game-chat volume wheel and the power button.

In this image, we have a snapshot of the underside of the headband. The material used on the underside of the headset band is comfortable leather with fantastic foam.

Lastly, we have an image of the provided USB-A to USB-C charging cord.

Design & Software

Design

From the above images, you can see that Corsair has stuck to what they know in creating a beautifully sleek and simple gaming headset. I'm a really big fan of how Corsair designs its headsets, as I believe that they combine aesthetics and functionality almost perfectly. The HS75 XB Wireless is no outlier in that statement, and honestly, I think the matte black with gunmetal grey color choice is one of the best decisions Corsair has made yet.

Ok, let's break down the design. The HS75 XB Wireless is built the very same way as the recently released HS60 HAPTIC. The yolks are built on a sturdy aluminum frame, with the ear-cups being nicely fitted with plush leatherette ear pads and memory foam. From my time wearing the HS75 XB Wireless, I had absolutely no complaints about comfort, the leatherette coating combined with the memory foam cushioning provided excellent comfort for hours on end. Something else to mention while we are on comfort - the headband is also fitted with memory foam cushioning and gave me no discomfort whatsoever.

I appreciate Corsair adding the numbers to the size adjustment mechanism, but what I don't appreciate is how the ear-cups only half swivel. Now, hear me out here, and I must say before I give my explanation that this specific gripe I have with this headset is completely subjective. Some people may not find it an issue, and I respect that opinion completely. But, if I was Corsair, and I wanted to please a consumer such as myself, I would have made the ear-cups be able to swivel 90 degrees inwards or outwards.

Why, you ask? Because this headset is designed for gamers, and gamers are constantly interrupted by parents, siblings, etc. When they are interrupted and want to rest their headset around their neck, they want some comfort. Having the ability to rest the ear cups flat on your chest is extremely comfortable, and once you have done it a few times, it's difficult to use a headset that can't do it.

That is my only complaint about the headset's design, and while it might be a subjective complaint, I thought it was worth mentioning. Now for the positives. The HS75 XB Wireless is very lightweight, and as I mentioned previously, I had no issues comfort-wise when wearing the headset for hours on end. The functionality layout on both the left and right ear cups are very easy to navigate to and have very nice spacing between each function, which means you won't be accidentally pressing a button that you didn't intend on pressing.

The microphone is removable and also comes with a removable pop-filter - always a nice touch from Corsair. My favorite part of this headset's design has to be the adoption of USB-C and the fact that there's a 20 battery life. In 2020 gamers don't want to be charging their headsets through a micro-USB cable, as it's just far too slow (if you have ever experienced a fast-charging device, you would understand), which is why I love the fact that the HS75 XB Wireless comes with a USB-C port. USB-C = charging made fast = more time for awesome gaming.

As always, or at least in my experience reviewing gaming headsets, Corsair has stuck to what they know about making great gaming peripherals, and in this particular case, great gaming headsets. The HS75 XB Wireless is by no means an exception to their legacy.

Software

Now, I made sure to test the HS75 XB Wireless before installing the Dolby Atmos software, so I hear a comparison between the headset's raw audio signature and it with Dolby Atmos-enabled. I can say, after installing the software and jumping into a few games, Dolby Atmos changes everything with this headset.

For those who own this headset and are yet to download and install the Dolby Atmos software, you can do so by heading over to the Microsoft Store and searching for "Dolby Access".

Once you have downloaded and installed the software, you will be presented with the above screen. Here you can download, or watch many Dolby Atmos titles, as you can see.

Next is the software's product side, and in this section, users can set up their Dolby Atmos compatible device. This setup should be automatic once you have successfully connected your HS75 XB Wireless to either your PC or Xbox console, or at least for me, it was.

Lastly is the most important side of the software, the settings tab. In this section of the software, users can switch between multiple Dolby Atmos modes and even create their own custom modes (three custom slots are available).

The settings are very straightforward. Choose the setting applicable for what you are doing on your console/PC. The majority of my time with the headset was spent in Game mode, and when this was enabled, I felt a massive impact on my gameplay.

Performance & Microphone

Performance

As with all of my gaming headset reviews, I like to use whatever headset I'm testing for anywhere between 20-30 hours. I believe I gather an adequate understanding of the headset's sound signature after this duration of time. Throughout this time frame, I'm putting the headset through various tests that include different types of games.

Gaming Audio

For game testing, I first jumped into Gears 5 without the Dolby Atmos software downloaded and installed. What I heard was very similar to that of the HS60 HAPTIC, which makes sense considering both headsets use the same Custom 50mm Neodymium audio driver. In short, this sound signature is very good and is something I prefer in a gaming headset - a smooth low to mid-range orientation.

Things changed when I downloaded Dolby Atmos. The software opened up the soundstage and created a more immersive experience. I could more accurately track footsteps from my enemies because of the directional audio enhancement, sound sources were much more precise, depth of sound was far more realistic, and because of all the things I just mentioned, my experience was overall much more immersive.

After playing around in Gears 5, I then proceeded to play Apex Legends and was slightly disappointed, but only because I was comparing my experience to what I heard in Gears 5. Since Dolby Atmos doesn't officially support apex Legends, the soundstage didn't feel as optimized and was more or less just general surround sound.

For this reason, I concluded that the HS75 XB Wireless is best used with Dolby Atmos supported titles, and unfortunately, there are only just over a dozen of them. Now, the question is - is the headsets price tag worth the fantastic surround sound experience you get in a select amount of titles? I suppose now the real question is - what games do you play?

The HS75 XB Wireless best performed in titles that came with Dolby Atmos support, and my experience in these titles from purely a surround sound perspective is almost unmatched. I can't think of another headset that I have used that was surround sound orientated that can recreate the experience I had with Dolby Atmos. The closest headset I can think of is the Hyper X Cloud Revolver S, but even then, the HS75 XB Wireless blew it out of the water.

Microphone

HyperX Revolver S

Your browser does not support HTML5 video playback.

Corsair HS60 HAPTIC

Your browser does not support HTML5 video playback.

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless

Your browser does not support HTML5 video playback.

Final Thoughts

What's Hot

The HS75 XB Wireless is a very comfortable gaming headset that can be worn for multiple hours without any issues. It's lightweight, can recharge decently fast, and has a battery life of around 20 hours. On top of that, the headset gives an incredible surround sound experience and comes with free Dolby Atmos support, which usually costs $14.99.

What's Not

The HS75 XB Wireless, while being amazing at surround sound, can only give that awesome experience in a select amount of titles. The headset is priced at $149.99, which is a pretty big ask considering its strengths.

Corsair's HS75 XB Wireless is a difficult headset to judge because there are so many great things about it and so many things that are not.

I will give you both sides of the coin. If you are a gamer looking for an amazing surround sound orientated headset, and you play many of the Dobly Atmos titles such as Gears 5, Forza Horizon, or Call of Duty Warzone, then you have found the headset you are looking for. But if you are a gamer and are looking for a great surround sound headset but don't play any of the Dolby Atmos supported titles, then I would recommend you to other brands, purely on the price versus value from a purchase perspective.

The HS75 XB Wireless really does shine when used with a Dolby Atmos supported title, and for that reason, I believe one of the biggest factors for choosing to purchase this headset is what games are you planning on using it with. The other big factor is the price. The HS75 XB Wireless isn't cheap, but you do get what you pay for in terms of price.

So, what is the conclusion? The HS75 XB Wireless is a fantastic buy for anyone looking for a wicked surround sound gaming experience, doesn't mind spending a few extra dollars on getting it, and is playing one/or many of the Dolby Atmos supported titles.