Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Logitech's PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED delivers when it comes to gaming audio and comfort, but it is held back by a mediocre microphone and a lack of features.

TweakTown's Rating: 77% The Bottom Line The Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset delivers when it comes to gaming audio and comfort, but is held back by more than a few shortcomings - from the mediocre mic to the high asking price. Pros + Audio tuning is great for action-heavy games

Audio tuning is great for action-heavy games + Comfortable to wear for extended sessions

Comfortable to wear for extended sessions + Decent battery life

Decent battery life + Excellent build quality

Excellent build quality + Secondary fabric cushions and a carry case are a nice touch Cons - Average microphone quality

Average microphone quality - High-frequency response lacks crispness and detail

High-frequency response lacks crispness and detail - Limited EQ customization in Logitech G Hub software

Limited EQ customization in Logitech G Hub software - The DTS Surround makes things sound worse

The DTS Surround makes things sound worse - Pricey Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon Buy at Newegg

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The original Logitech PRO X is around five years old now (we reviewed it in 2020), so getting a premium wireless follow-up has been a long time coming. For the most part, Logitech has delivered, but it's hard to shake the feeling that it simply falls short of greatness.

Logitech charges around $250 USD for its flagship PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, a mark-up from its predecessor. It might sit on the high-end for a gaming headset, but it's nowhere near as pricey as some high-end audiophile music headphones. Audio hardware, like all hardware, has products to suit any budget, but once you get to the high-end, your eyes might begin to water when looking at the price.

That said, gaming headsets have always been different because they need to be versatile and able to work with multiple devices. They also need to include broadcasting features for chat, which makes $250 not a lot for a flagship product even though it is. Sound-wise, Logitech has tuned the 50mm Graphene 50 drivers in the PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for game audio, so the default sound profile is a little bass-heavy - but not overbearingly so.

21 21

VIEW GALLERY - 21 IMAGES

Thanks to the high-quality drivers and tuning, the bass here is warm without distortion or interference from other frequencies, so it's good news on the sound front. However, there are some noticeable omissions that you'd typically associate with a wireless gaming headset. From the versatility to how the Bluetooth capabilities work (there's no dual audio support) to the on-ear controls lacking a separate chat and game mix dial, the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is impressive in some areas and not so remarkable in others. The microphone quality is another. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

21 21

Product Type: Wireless Gaming Headset

Product Name: Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset

Interface: Wireless 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth

Compatibility: PlayStation, Windows, Android, iOS

Form Factor: Over Ear Closed

Drivers: Graphene 50 mm Neodymium

Headphones Frequency Response: 20 - 20,000 Hz

Microphone Type: Cardioid (Unidirectional)

Microphone Frequency Response: 100 - 10,000 Hz

Surround: DTS Headphone:X 2.0, Tempest 3D

Cable: USB-A to USB-C charging cable

Weight: ~ 345 grams

Battery Life: Up to 50 hours

In the Box: PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming headset, Memory foam leatherette ear pads, Extra memory foam cloth ear pads, USB-A LIGHTSPEED Wireless adapter with 3.5mm port, Detachable mic with foam windscreen, USB-A to USB-C cable, 3.5mm cable, soft storage bag, User documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Motherboard: ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition

Display: MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz

Cooler: ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

RAM: 64GB (4x16GB) Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 6000MT/s

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold

Case: Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $249.99 $249.99 $249.99 - Buy $249.99 $249.99 $249.99 - Buy * Prices last scanned on 7/8/2024 at 10:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Design & Software and Support

Design

With a metallic headband, metal on the earcups, and metal hinges (that swivel, the PRO X 2 headset can lay flat), the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is built to last and has a premium feel through and through. From the stitching on the leatherette headband to the swappable cushions (you've got your choice between leatherette or fabric) to the high-quality volume dial, there's a lot to love about the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED's physical design and comfortable fit.

21 21

Available in black, white, or bright pink (the variant we were sent for review), no matter the choice, it's a looker. Weighing 345 grams, it might not be the lightest headset on the market, but the fit, seal, and weight distribution are good enough to make it comfortable to wear for extended gaming sessions. Controls are all located on the left earcup (the right cup has the 3.5mm audio jack), though the layout is a bit of a mixed bag and somewhat disappointing.

The power and Bluetooth buttons are on opposite sides of the controls, and the mute button is a tiny pop-in and pop-out button that makes it hard to tell when the microphone is muted. There's an audio cue, but it took removing the headset multiple times to get a proper feel for when the mic was muted. There's also no direct control over chat and game balance, which is something you'd expect for a flagship wireless headset.

21 21

Also, Bluetooth support is either-or. You can connect via the low-latency USB dongle to a gaming PC or PlayStation 5 or Bluetooth to your smartphone to listen to a podcast or music. However, the dual audio feature seen in some recent headsets from SteelSeries and RIG isn't included here - there's play and chat. The microphone is detachable, making the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset a decent pair of headphones you can take with you. Logitech even supplies a pouch and carry bag for the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED - a nice touch.

Software and Support

Like all Logitech peripherals, the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED uses G Hub for customization on the PC. Here, it's divided into two sections: one for adjusting the audio profile, preset, and surround sound, and one for the microphone.

21 21

With a five-band equalizer, you have control over making adjustments to the sound, but it is a little limited, so there are not many subtle differences between the various presets. You can make sweeping adjustments to the bass, mids, and highs to suit your preference or the media you're currently immersed in, but there's little in the way of nuance.

Thankfully, the default 'Flat' preset and profile are excellent for gaming, watching movies, and listening to some music - Logitech's tuning is impressive, if flawed. The only downside is that the high frequencies lack the crispness you expect. Not having that finer control over specific frequencies isn't ideal.

21 21

Surround Sound, powered by DTS Headphone:X 2.0, gets its own section where you can choose between a few different profiles and the level of virtual channel separation. The good news is that outside of the default presets, there are community presets you can browse through to try out, and with the option to download the preset directly to the headset, it will retain the profile when you switch over to PlayStation 5.

21 21

For microphone control and settings, you've got control over things like gain, output level, and a very basic equalizer, with the addition of BLUE VO!CE customization and effects. BLUE VO!CE is a handy tool for switching between presets and profiles to replicate the sound of different broadcasting styles, recording, and radio. This extends to Effects, a fun tool to make your voice sound robotic, angelic with tonnes of echo, or like you've just taken a massive hit from a helium balloon.

It's too bad the baseline microphone quality here is mediocre or simply passable, unlike the excellent broadcast-grade sound you can get from Logitech's ASTRO A50X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. This affects what you can get from the G Hub software.

Performance & Microphone

Performance

The Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED's default tuning is impressive in capturing a warm and natural bass sound with a detailed mid-range. As mentioned, the higher frequencies lack some crispness, but what this means for out-of-the-box gaming is a headset that won't deliver a harsh, overly crisp, or sharp sound - easy on your ears while making action games sound fantastic.

21 21

Blizzard's Diablo 4 is a great showcase for the headset's sound design and excellent stereo, where you get a clear sense of where on-screen sounds are coming from while music, dialogue, and skills/spells come across with wonderful detail. The same can be said for Apex Legends, where even though the high frequencies lack detail and presence, things like footsteps and other sound effects are well executed.

The same cannot be said for DTS Headphone:X 2.0, which takes the great stereo sound of the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED headset and gives everything an artificial echo and generally bad sound. It's not great and only seems to sound 'okay' with certain movies or cinematic games, but then it's nowhere near as good as the sound gets with surround sound disabled. On the plus side, Sony's Tempest 3D Audio on the PlayStation 5 works well here, so as far as we can tell, it's an issue with the DTS Headphone:X 2.0 implementation.

Microphone

Logitech's ASTRO A50X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is unique because it doubles as an HDMI splitter and has a powerful base station. The latter is the main reason why it's a lot more expensive than the not-cheap Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, so we were surprised to find that the microphone here sounds like what you'd get with a budget headset when compared to the ASTRO A50X.

21 21

Although ASTRO is a part of Logitech, the PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED shows that the PRO line-up is a separate unit - because the microphone here is merely serviceable. Fine for in-game chat and dialing into the odd Zoom call or meeting, but certainly not something you'd consider broadcast-ready or even close to. It's a shame because the average-ness of the microphone makes a lot of the BLUE VO!CE software customization is pointless because there's not enough fidelity to work with.

Final Thoughts

Delivering impressive out-of-the-box sound for gaming and other media in a comfortable and portable design, you'd think the Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset would be a clear winner or candidate for an immediate recommendation. Unfortunately, when you factor in the $250 USD price point, the areas where it falls short begin to stand out. The Bluetooth implementation lacks a dual audio mode, the microphone and voice chat quality is average, and the surround sound (on PC) is better turned off.

21 21

Perhaps we were expecting more, but great sound, build quality, and comfort require a little more to stand out in 2024. Even on the versatility side, things are a little weird; you've got wireless support for the PlayStation 5, but you'll need to use a USB-wired connection for the PlayStation 4. The Logitech PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset isn't bad; the tuning and sound quality are decent enough to be considered good. However, when you've got this many options vying for your money - sometimes good isn't, well, good enough.