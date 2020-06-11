Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review (Page 1)

Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review

The Elgato Multi Mount could be the solution for your streaming setup that you didn't even know you needed.

Jak Connor | Jun 11, 2020 at 10:35 am CDT - 3 mins, 5 secs time to read this page
Rating: 98%Manufacturer: ElgatoModel: 10GAK9901
Introduction

Elgato wants to be every streamer's best friend, and with their already large selection of streaming solutions, this product may have slipped through the cracks.

That product is, of course, the Elgato Multi Mount, and right off the bat, I want to say this could be one of Elgato's best products yet as it can apply to almost every streamer. So why is the Multi Mount so good? And why would you want to consider adding it to your streaming setup? I can answer that in two simple words - affordable versatility. While it isn't my job to tell you what to buy specifically, it is my job to highlight the positives and negatives of a product, and then lay the decision at your feet.

In the instance of the Multi Mount, most people who are searching for a mount of some kind already know what a mount is, and how it could apply to their setup. But there are always a small few who have never heard of a mount before and aren't quite sure how it could bring value to their setup. So, with that in mind, I will briefly explain the value behind the Multi Mount if you have never heard of one, and then explain its benefits/disadvantages.

If you already know the value behind mounts, feel free to skip to that section of the review. Before doing any of that, let's jump into a close-up of the Multi Mount, and see what features come with it.

Close-up

View 11 Images
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 03 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 02 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 100 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 09 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 08 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 01 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 07 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 05 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 120 | TweakTown.com
Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 110 | TweakTown.com

To kick things off, we have an image of the Multi Mount in the box. Elgato has opted for nice simple cardboard packaging. No complaints here, as a mount doesn't need any flashy packaging since it's a production product.

Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have an image of the Multi Mount's clamp, and as you can see, Elgato has placed a nice, clean-cut logo right on the front. This image also showcases the lever located beneath the clamp, and this lever rotates clockwise and anticlockwise. As you can probably imagine, this adjusts how tightly the clamp is gripping onto the desk.

Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the clamp, as seen above, we can see that Elgato has added a nice thick piece of plastic that will protect a user's desk from the metal clamp once it gets tight. I'd imagine this piece of plastic is here, so the clamp doesn't apply any scratches to whatever surface it's clamped onto.

Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Above is an image of the Multi Mount entirely collapsed and the two adjustable screw bits that can be loosened and tightened, depending on what specific height you want the arm adjusted to.

Elgato Multi Mount Modular Rigging System Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the ball mount that attaches to last boom arm extension. This is the part of the mount that will screw into any device that has a ¼ screw support. Common devices/products that are used with this Multi Mount are Elgato's Key Light or Key Light Air's, cameras, microphones, mobiles, and more.

Jak's Test System Specifications

Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor



