ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router Review

ASUS sends a message with the RT-AX89X wireless router. Competitors, you are on notice. Join us as we take a close look.

Introduction

ASUS has been one of the most proactive vendors when it comes to releasing its Wi-Fi 6 solutions over the last year with a nearly full portfolio on the market right now. Diving into their latest release, the RT-AX89X aims to put all others to shame with a feature-packed platform - and, once again, an aesthetic straight out of the movies.

Into the hardware, the RT-AX89X is a full-featured Qualcomm platform, an IPQ8078 at its heart that offers four cores at 2.2GHz. This is paired with 1GB of memory and 256MB of flash. Two Wi-Fi radios are at the heart of the 89X, both Qualcomm QCN5054. The first offering an 8-stream interface for Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and the second a 4-stream interface for BGN on the 2.4GHz band.

Wi-Fi band speeds reach 4800 Mbps on 5GHz and 1150 Mbps for 2.4GHz, making this solution an AX6000 class product. Further specifications include a Qualcomm 8337 switch backed by both an Atheros 8033 and 8035. The Aquantia AQR109 handles 10Gbe connectivity.

As mentioned, this is a feature-packed platform, and as such, it does include USB 3.0 ports as well, along with the proven AiMesh Software Platform. The MSRP of the ASUS RT-AX89X comes in at $449.99 with a one-year warranty.