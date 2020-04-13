MSI GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO Review

MSI's best custom GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER goes under the microscope: the MSI RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO.

Introduction

MSI has a long laundry list of custom GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics cards, with the best being what we have here today in the GPU labs of TweakTown. MSI's flagship GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO is the best of the best in what MSI offers with a custom RTX 2070 SUPER.

It comes bursting out of the gate with the highest Turing GPU boost clocks on an RTX 2070 SUPER, as well as super-clocked 15.5Gbps memory speeds from its tuned GDDR6. We're looking at up to 1815MHz boost GPU out of the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and 215W TDP. It's the best you'll get before you jump up to the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.

NVIDIA allows for SLI / NVLink for some 2-way GPU multi-card goodness, and while it isn't the best these days with more issues than not in games with multi-GPU support, the option is still there. If you were to have 2 x MSI GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO graphics cards in SLI / NVLink and had a multi-GPU friendly game, you have some pretty insane performance in your system short of going to 2 x RTX 2080 SUPER or 2 x RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards.

The Difference Between GAMING X and GAMING Z

This is where things get a little confusing, because for the most part the cards are virtually identical but there are some notable changes that I'll make clear below. Other than that, the cards are identical -- right down to the components that MSI have used, and the custom PCB itself.

RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO:

GPU boost: 1815MHz

GDDR6 speed: 15.5Gbps

RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING X TRIO:

GPU boost: 1800MHz

GDDR6 speed: 14Gbps

Detailed Look

We are no stranger to the TWIN FROZR 7 cooler from MSI, but the triple-fan version on the RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO just looks glorious in person. Even better when it's in your PC and the RGB lighting is enabled.

See what I mean?

MSI uses its awesome-as-always metal backplate on the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO.

It's a chunky card, but it's one of the best-performing GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics cards you can buy, too.

From the bottom, the huge heat sink array that cools the GPU, VRMs, and GDDR6 memory.

You will need dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors to power MSI's custom RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING X TRIO.

MSI provides its usual 3 x DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI output on the card.