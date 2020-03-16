Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Galax HOF Pro E16 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD Review (Page 1)

Galax's supremely powerful HOF Pro Gen4 SSD is back on the bench, this time with twice the capacity. Here's our full review.

Jon Coulter | Mar 16, 2020 at 09:22 am CDT - 2 mins, 30 secs reading time for this page
Rating: 95%Manufacturer: GalaxModel: HPNA1K4T9BG12C3LWXWCXN
Introduction

Once considered exotic and priced out of reach for most PC enthusiasts, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSDs are becoming more mainstream with each passing day. SSD prices have fallen considerably over the last year, and now 2TB M.2 NVMe SSDs can be had for as little as $220. However, the SSD we have on our bench today doesn't really fall into the category just described.

Galax's exotic HOF Pro series SSDs are not geared toward the value segment. Instead, they are Gen4 fire breathing monsters that are aimed toward enthusiasts that demand the best available performance for their PCIe Gen4 enabled platforms. We do not even know what the going rate for Galax's fastest SSD actually is, but we know it isn't going to be cheap.

Having already tested the 1TB HOF Pro, we know that the HOF Pro Series is one of the fastest, if not the fastest flash-based SSDs money can buy. The 1TB model we previously tested gave us everything we could ask for, except for one thing - we wanted more capacity. Today we are getting our wish and have on our bench a Phison E16 powered 2TB Galax HOF Pro.

Like all 2TB Phison E16 Powered SSDs we've tested to date, the HOF Pro 2TB has an inherent attribute that we love. Typically, when moving up in capacity from 1TB to 2TB, we experience a significant performance drop-off. This drop in performance is usually enough to make us wonder if it's worth the sacrifice for twice the capacity.

There are very few exemptions from this capacity vs. performance quandary. As luck would have it, the 2TB HOF Pro we have on the bench today is one of those few exemptions. The 2TB HOF Pro happens to be just as fast as the 1TB version. In fact, the 2TB Gen4 E16 powered HOF Pro delivered the best performance we've seen from any E16 powered SSD where we most want to see it; our PCMark 10 Quick System Disk Benchmark.

Galax's HOF Pro Series SSDs are not easy to find and are not cheap to buy, but if you are lucky enough to have the opportunity to get one for yourself, we recommend that you jump on it; you will not be disappointed.

Drive Details

We were unable to find pricing for the HOF Pro. The drives only have a three-year warranty but sport the industry's best endurance rating.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Galax HOF Pro E16 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD

