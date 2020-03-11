Gamerstorm Macube 310P Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Gamerstorm, may not be a brand you are intimately familiar with, and this is for a good reason. For a long while, Gamerstorm was a series under the Deepcool name, which denoted their gamer-focused products. Now, Deepcool has split off Gamerstorm as a division or brand within the Deepcool umbrella, it seems. Gamerstorm now has its dot com, which is a sign they are separating the Deepcool branding from the gamer brand in ways to ensure they have a more gamer-centric focus.

The Macube series of chassis tend to be targeted at more mainstream designs with lower cost, with expansive feature sets being the ultimate target for the series. We have seen several try this approach, and there are always concessions to be made, and this is why I am assessing this specific chassis, we will judge whether the features and capabilities will merit the Macube 310P a recommendation.

Key features pulled from the Amazon listing for the Macube 310P is as follows:

Tinted, tempered glass panel, tasteful and sturdy.

The front intake channels remain concealed while providing more-than-sufficient ventilation.

The exhaust is maxed out at the mesh top panel, no heat loitering in the case.

Magnetic side panels, easy to maintain, or upgrade hardware. Child safety lock on both magnetic panels, protecting your loved ones.

An abundance of accessories are installed on the motherboard tray to keep everything neat and safe.

This for a chassis in the $80 price level can be good, but note I say "can" as there's lots of apprehension with marketing claims, which is why we do this to explain what is good. I think its time we dig into the specs and see what the Macube 310P offers for your buck.

Name of chassis, MPN if necessary, measurements

The Chassis is the Macube 310P, and the part number is GS-ATX-MACUBE310P-BKG0P, and I do believe the white version is similar, but the suffix changes from BK to WH. We must assume this as the Gamerstorm and Deepcool website went down during the writing and discovery portion of this review, so we have to extrapolate data where we can. The Macube 310P measures in at 494.6mm in height, with 424.6mm in depth and 215mm in width. There is also a less performance-centric version called the Macube 310, so we assume the P stands for performance.

Motherboard fitment is from ITX to ATX. 3.5" and 2.5" storage mounting is up to two each, and there does not appear to be other places to mount more trays, so I would assume that's a hard limit. The PSU fitment is a standard ATX style at less than 160mm, which means you will need a smaller supply to fit here. The PSU does have a full-length shroud to hide cabling and the HDD cage, which we will take a look at later in the review.

Cooling fitment for the 310P up to triple 120mm up front or dual 140mm. The same fitment up top with a single 120mm rear mount. The rear mount comes with a standard 120mm DC controlled fan in place, and it has a 3-pin DC connector with a pigtail to a 4-pin PATA (Molex) connector so that you can plug directly into the PSU should you want it 100% all the time. Radiator fitment is 120mm based up front up to 360mm, or 140mm based up to 280mm, while the rear mount is a single 120mm. The top mounting is not listed as liquid cooling capable, but the room up top seems to accommodate it so that we will give that a shot. If you opt for an air cooler, your clearance is up to 165mm high, which covers a large variety of high-end air coolers.

The Macube 310P is available on the market at the time of writing for $79.99, and this places the Macube in a very competitive space. Potential contenders would be the Eclipse P400 from Phanteks, The Meshify C from Fractal Design, and the SPEC-Delta RGB from Corsair. These are all either at the same price level precisely or within $5 - $7 form the Macube 310P. So let's dig in and see if the Macube 310P can pass muster among this competitive crowd.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications