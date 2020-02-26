Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Razer Kraken X USB Digital Gaming Headset Review

Razer's Kraken X is a $50 digital 7.1 surround sound USB gaming headset and today we check it out. Does cheap mean nasty? Let's see.

By Jak Connor on Feb 26, 2020 09:52 am CST - 0 mins, 48 secs reading time for this page
Rating: 90%Manufacturer: RazerModel: RZ04-02890100-R3U1
Introduction

Today we will be looking at the Razer Kraken X. The Kraken X is Razer's entry-level gaming headset that is designed to combine comfort with its memory foam earcups with fantastic 7.1 surround sound audio. The Kraken X is also designed for elongated gaming sessions, so we will be running it through its paces to see if this is true.

Razer Kraken X USB Digital Gaming Headset Review 01 | TweakTown.com

In this review, we will be looking at the Kraken X's performance, design, specifications, software, and of course, price. We will be comparing all of those categories against its price tag to see if you are going to get what you paid for if you decide to buy one.

Razer's Kraken X comes in with a price tag of just $50, and I know what you are thinking - "a $50 gaming headset sounds cheap and nasty". I wouldn't blame you for thinking that, as it's exactly what I thought when it arrived, but let's see what it's all about.

Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$39.99
$39.99$39.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2020 at 6:57 pm CST
