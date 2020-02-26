Razer Kraken X USB Digital Gaming Headset Review

Introduction

Today we will be looking at the Razer Kraken X. The Kraken X is Razer's entry-level gaming headset that is designed to combine comfort with its memory foam earcups with fantastic 7.1 surround sound audio. The Kraken X is also designed for elongated gaming sessions, so we will be running it through its paces to see if this is true.

In this review, we will be looking at the Kraken X's performance, design, specifications, software, and of course, price. We will be comparing all of those categories against its price tag to see if you are going to get what you paid for if you decide to buy one.

Razer's Kraken X comes in with a price tag of just $50, and I know what you are thinking - "a $50 gaming headset sounds cheap and nasty". I wouldn't blame you for thinking that, as it's exactly what I thought when it arrived, but let's see what it's all about.