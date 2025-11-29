Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Jurassic World: Rebirth isn't the series' peak, but it's a solid entry on a great 4K disc. Franchise fans will still want it in their collection.

Three years on from the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which concluded the Chris Pratt reboot with solid box office returns but lacklustre reviews, Universal spares no expense in returning to the series with a follow-up that branches off on its own, with a whole new cast and creative team.

With dinosaur populations now constricted to isolated equatorial climates, private mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and her team venture into the off-limits regions to extract DNA samples from three prehistoric species in order to develop a revolutionary medical treatment that could cure heart disease in humans. But their mission takes a deadly turn when it collides with a stranded civilian family whose yacht was wrecked by aggressive aquatic dinosaurs. The group is forced to seek refuge on a forgotten island that once served as a research outpost for the original Jurassic Park, now teeming with diverse, hostile, and horrific dinosaur species.

As a long-time Jurassic fan who wasn't necessarily enamoured by the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, I would have liked to have let the franchise rest a little to ratchet up the anticipation for its return. Of course, Universal didn't want to let one of its most valuable franchises rest for long, and the positive financial returns seem to agree with the strategy. Indeed, the film was one of the few financial successes in a very soft 2025 box office. Still, there's evidence that the finished film could have benefited from some additional gestation, including the script's museum-closing subplot, which is both obnoxious and implausible.

Still, I don't want to suggest that Jurassic World: Rebirth is little more than a cynical cash grab, because that's not the case. Under Director Gareth Edwards, the film moves with efficiency and competency, delivering a return to a lighter tone combined with lower, relatable stakes that focus on survival rather than end-of-the-world hijinks. This isn't life-changing cinema, nor does it aspire to be.

Video

Jurassic World: Rebirth is presented in its original aspect ratio of 2.20:1 in the Rec. 2020 color space, finished with dynamic Dolby Vision and static HDR-10 high dynamic range formats and encoded with AVC H.265 compression.

Gareth Edwards very deliberately intended Rebirth to have a visual look that evoked classic Spielberg filmmaking, and thus the decision was made to film on 35mm stock and graded in the digital domain to emphasise sun-kissed golden hues for its final 4K digital intermediate.

By design, the transfer isn't pin-sharp digital perfection - there's ample grain (no doubt extra was added in post) and not much more visible resolution than what is offered on the 2K Blu-ray, but it all resolves for a gorgeously filmic image. Colors are deeply saturated and nicely rendered, and blacks are deep, and crush is kept at bay with plenty of detail in the shadows. Hats off to the wizards at Industrial Light and Magic for their reliably wonderful visuals, which are anchored in the image convincingly.

Overall, this is a really pleasant image that is strikingly stand-alone in a sea of films that tend to look very similar nowadays.

Audio

Jurassic World: Rebirth is presented in a Dolby Atmos object-based mix.

Long considered a poster child for sonic possibility, the latest iteration of the Jurassic franchise provides a solid experience that does everything it should, but won't necessarily be your next demo disc. From the opening sequence, the mix is expansive and wide, with the surrounds and height channels supporting the arrival of the Distortus Rex in an attention-grabbing way. This continues during the more subtle sequences, with convincing sound design that anchors the viewers in the deepest jungles. Bass response remains high, but rarely digs deep into the lower registers that truly terrify, feeling somewhat reigned in throughout.

Overall, a very decent mix, but I just wish that there was a little aggression from modern sound mixing.

Extras

For a new release studio title, Jurassic World Rebirth features a surprisingly solid collection of bonus features on the 4K disc - let's jump in.

First up is not one, but two Audio Commentaries, the first with Director Gareth Edwards, Production Designer James Clyne, and First Assistant Director Jack Ravenscroft, and the second featuring Director Gareth Edwards, Editor Jabez Olssen, and Visual Effects Supervisor David Vickery. Both are entertaining in their own right, weighing in consistently on a whole gamut of topics. Particularly noteworthy is that these were recorded a month before the release of the film, capturing a time when the participants didn't yet know if the film would be a success.

The meat of the set is the six-part Jurassic World: Rebirth - Hatching a New Era, which serves as a reasonably comprehensive documentary over its nearly hour-long length. The interview footage is taken from the same footage recorded for the publicity reels, so there are no really in-depth observations from the cast and crew. However, these are intercut with some pretty good behind-the-scenes snippets and CG progress reels, which do give a decent level of insight.

Next up are four featurettes which add up to roughly 20 minutes of footage The Munched: Becoming Dino Food, A Day at Skywalker Sound, Hunting for Easter Eggs, and Meet Dolores. These are mostly fluffy publicity-type reels, but long-time fans may enjoy the Easter Egg featurette, which provides further linkages (some quite subtle) to the previous six films.

Finally, we have a slightly extended Alternate Opening and two rough Deleted Scenes and a very brief, rather lacking Gag Reel.