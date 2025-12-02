LG UltraGear GX7 Gaming Monitor Review - 1440p 480Hz OLED for $999

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

The LG GX7 is a gaming monitor aimed directly at esports gamers who are looking to gain a competitive edge against the competition with intensely high frame rates.

LG's GX7 is a 2560 x 1440p (QHD) OLED display with a 480Hz refresh rate that's paired with a 0.03ms (GtG) response time. The GX7 is currently priced at $779 on Amazon with a 22% discount, but it typically retails for approximately $999. For those prices, this would be considered a premium gaming monitor, putting it in direct competition with the ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDP that was unveiled at Computex 2025, and is similarly priced at $979 on Amazon.

While I haven't reviewed the ASUS variant, judging from the specifications, I can assert both of these monitors are rocking the third-generation WOLED panel, which saw a step up in terms of refresh rate and total brightness with the Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology. LG is aiming the GX7 directly at gamers who are in the market for a premium competitive gaming monitor, and with a maximum refresh rate of 480Hz, those gamers will need to make sure they have the appropriate hardware to push the GX7, or any other competing display of this calibre, to its limit before purchasing.

Specifications

Item Details Model 27GX790A-B (GX7) Size 27-inch Resolution 2560 x 1440p Pixels Per Inch (PPI) 111 Panel Type WOLED Refresh Rate 480Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Brightness 275 Contrast Ratio Infinite Aspect Ratio 16:9 Viewing Angle 178°(R/L), 178°(U/D) Color Coverage DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976) HDR Support DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 Video Ports 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.1 USB Ports 1x USB-B 3.0 upstream, 2x USB-A downstream, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack VESA Mounting 100 x 100 Adjustments Tilt, height, swivel, and pivot Warranty 2 years

Close-up

Design

LG has gone all out with a futuristic design for the GX7, with the monitor embodying an almost alien-esc physical appearance with its hexagonal-shaped backplate, angular edging, and ultra-thin bezels. Starting with the back of the monitor, LG has equipped the GX7 with its iconic Hexagon RGB lighting, which runs down the sides of the backplate that houses all of the components powering the OLED display. The RGB lighting can be controlled within the On-Screen Display (OSD) options, and its purpose is to provide a subtle glow on the walls behind the monitor. I'm not the biggest fan of this design, as I personally find it to be far too flashy and gamery for my taste.

However, I do acknowledge that I may be the outlier here, as many gaming monitor brands have adopted some form of RGB lighting intended to shine on the desk or the wall behind the monitor. Given the number of brands that have done this, one would assume there is some substantial demand from consumers. Albeit, I'm not one of them, as my personal preference falls into the category of minimalistic and tasteful uniqueness. I find the GX7 to be neither of those, besides a few characteristics that I do thoroughly enjoy.

Keeping to the back of the GX7, LG has a nice sturdy stand with a relatively small, flat footprint, which is greatly appreciated when it comes to competitive gaming monitors, in particular, as many competitive gamers prefer bringing the monitor as close as possible, and forked-foot stands can impede mouse movement, especially when the gamer uses low mouse sensitivities. The stand features "LG UltraGear" subtly etched into the spine of the stand, which also didn't display any unusual levels of shake when I bumped the desk it was sitting on. There are also great ergonomic offerings such as tilt, height, swivel, and pivot.

Another point of praise is the thinness of this display at just 45mm, and how it perfectly complements the matte black plastic with fine texturing and subtle metallic accents. These characteristics, along with the artistic hexagonal pattern over the back enclosure, make for an attractive design language, minus the loud RGB. Furthermore, LG has placed the multi-directional joystick directly under the chin of the panel, a great location as it's always within reach. Additionally, a 3.5mm headphone jack is next to the multi-directional joystick, a nice touch for users who want to quickly access the port.

Moving down the connectivity options, here's where LG has dropped the ball a bit. The GX7 has the following connectivity options: 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-B 3.0 upstream, 2x USB-A downstream, and the 3.5mm headphone out that supports DTS Headphone:X for virtual 3D audio. Unfortunately, LG hasn't included a USB-C port with power delivery charging, which has become an expected feature of "premium"- level gaming monitors.

To be completely fair, ASUS's ROG Swift PG27AQDP doesn't include a USB-C port, either, which I find equally as confusing. These are nearly $1,000 gaming monitors, and with competing brands such as Alienware, MSI, and even ASUS in some models, we have seen the widespread adoption of USB-C ports, preferably on the underside of the chin of the display for charging purposes. I would have loved to have seen it here.

Panel Breakdown

At the heart of the GX7 is a stunning WOLED panel, which is White OLED technology, a different type of OLED technology than QD-OLED. WOLED technology has been around for much longer than QD-OLED, and because of that, it's cheaper, brighter, typically lasts longer, and burn-in occurs much more slowly.

Now, that doesn't mean WOLED is "better" than QD-OLED, as there are some downsides, such as high levels of brightness; WOLED panels can produce a washed-out effect on their image, as white subpixels can dilute the RGB output. Additionally, WOLED doesn't achieve the same vividness or saturation as QD-OLED, especially in HDR highlights. QD-OLED holds the crown when it comes to superior color volume, producing much richer colors at higher levels of luminance, along with better viewing angles.

That said, WOLED panels are still OLED, meaning they are far better than any IPS or VA panel for gaming performance, color reproduction, and overall image clarity. LG's GX7 is an example of that, and while QD-OLED is generally considered better than WOLED, the GX7's panel gives QD-OLED panels a run for their money. The GX7's WOLED panel with Micro Lens Array Plus technology is one of the best WOLED panels I have come across, delivering substantial brightness without noticeable color degradation.

At a resolution of 2560 x 1440p (QHD) and a 27-inch size, the GX7 comes in with 111 Pixels Per Inch (PPI), making it the competitive gamer's ideal balance between image clarity and size, perhaps leaning more toward the larger side, as many competitive gamers enjoy 24-inch displays. The panel is capable of a 480Hz refresh rate, and has a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, two indicators that motion clarity performance is going to be stunning, along with next to no input lag.

Those indicators are indeed correct, motion clarity performance is tremendous, and input lag couldn't feel lower on the GX7. To be fair, this is the case with almost every other OLED gaming monitor on the market. There is truly nothing like OLED when it comes to gaming monitors.

Another great characteristic of LG's panel in the GX7 is the anti-glare coating the company has placed over the top of the display. This is a department that WOLED typically has over QD-OLED panels, and I can attest that the GX7 is an example of another victory. The anti-glare coating significantly reduces reflections, making the GX7 usable in environments where ambient light is prominent. The GX7 won't perform as well as an IPS or even a VA display when it comes to minimizing reflections, but it's good for an OLED monitor.

Performance

So, how does the GX7 fare in what matters most - games? Firstly, with every monitor I test, I like to include several different genres of games to see where the monitor performs the best and to hopefully inform a gamer what their experience will be like if they played their favorite type of game on the display under the spotlight. For the GX7, I tested the following games: League of Legends, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, God of War Ragnarok, Valorant, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Age of Mythology: Retold, Borderlands 4, Counter-Strike, and Battlefield 6.

Any game that is capable of reaching that glorious 480Hz refresh rate cap is going to look and feel absolutely incredible on the GX7. The 480Hz, paired with the 0.03ms (GtG) response time, made titles such as League of Legends, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Counter-Strike, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Battlefield 6 feel absolutely incredible. Motion clarity performance in all of the aforementioned titles was stellar. I was able to clearly see fast-moving targets with minimal blur, making hitting shots very easy.

The insanely high refresh rate paired with the ultra-low response time meant that I felt one-to-one with my mouse inputs, meaning it felt like there was absolutely no time between when I clicked my mouse and the target enemy fell before my feet. Slower titles, such as God of War: Ragnarok, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Black Myth: Wukong, while not being able to take advantage of the 480Hz refresh rate headroom, looked incredible thanks to the color production of the panel. Blacks were intense, making shadows and other colors alongside them pop, and appear rich.

As I have said in my previous OLED gaming monitor reviews, it's hard to find an OLED gaming monitor that doesn't make games look and feel incredible. The GX7 is no exception.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy the LG UltraGear GX7 (27GX790A-B)? I believe the ideal owner of this monitor only really cares about one thing: competitive gaming, and nothing else.

While cinematic titles will still look and feel great on the GX7, there are other options on the market for less money that you can get similar results with, but when it comes to high-end competitive gaming, the 480Hz on an OLED panel is a hard thing to pass up, hence my recommendation being exclusively for someone that cares just about that - frame rate.

If you are a gamer who exclusively plays competitive titles, such as Counter-Strike, Valorant, or any other title that can take advantage of the 480Hz refresh rate, and are in the market for an OLED gaming monitor, the GX7 is a great option. But if you're doing a mix of gaming, creation, and everyday use, the $999 price tag is a little steep, and instead, I would steer you toward other options on the market where you can save some money.

The GX7 is exclusively for competitive gamers, particularly titles that can actually use the 480Hz refresh rate, and boy, in those titles, the GX7 makes them feel like a dream.