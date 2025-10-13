XPG Valor Air Pro Mid-Tower Chassis Review

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

XPG is not a name I would usually consider when looking to purchase a new case, especially here in the UK. I found listings on Amazon, but this was about the only place I could look at their selection apart from the main XPG website. As it turns out, XPG offers a wide range of cases via various distributors and online stores, with MATX and ATX form factor cases available. XPG was founded in 2008 as a sub-brand of ADATA and is more commonly known for its DRAM and SSD products, rather than cases, power supplies, and coolers, which are segments XPG has expanded into in recent years.

XPG was kind enough to send over their new XPG Valor Air Pro for me to check out. This is an ATX case available in both white and black and sits on the shelf with a price tag of just $89.90 for either color option. As this is the first XPG case I have seen, I am eager to explore its key features, which include a focus on airflow with four included fans, four storage bays, support for E-ATX boards, and space for graphics cards up to 400mm. With front I/O including two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and a hybrid audio jack, it's in keeping with many other cases on the market right now. Let's jump in and see if the XPG Valor Air Pro is worth considering.

Item Details Model XPG Valor Air Pro Form Factor Mid Tower Dimensions (D) 490mm x (W) 215mm x (H) 467mm Weight N/A Materials Steel, Plastic, Tempered Glass Color Black or White Motherboard support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX BTF Motherboard Support No Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x120mm / 3x140mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator | Rear: 1x 120mm (Included) | Front: 3x 120mm (Included) / 3x 140mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator | Side: 2x 120mm ARGB / FAN Hub No Drive Support 2x 2.5" SSD 2x 3.5" HDD or 4x 2.5" SSD Front I/O Power, Reset, 2xUSB Type-A ports, 1x USB Type-C port, Combo Audio Warranty 2 Years

Packaging

XPG hasn't gone crazy with packaging, shipping the Valor Air Pro in a plain cardboard box with printed text and images. The front displays key points of the case at the top, followed by an image of the Valor Air Pro below, accompanied by text.

The back features more of the same but includes an exploded view of the case and lists each component for a better understanding of what is included.

Both sides of the packaging offer more specification information, including case dimensions, fan and radiator support, and the chassis color.

After removing the case from the box, the XPG Valor Air Pro is delivered with standard open-cell foam protection and a plastic bag to keep the chassis clean.

Outside the XPG Valor Air Pro

My first impressions of this case are positive; it looks nice, although perhaps a little dated in terms of 2025 design aesthetics. However, it certainly isn't a relic. It features chiseled lines and angles on the front panel edges, as well as white banding around the tempered glass side panel.

The top of the case features I/O, including a backlit, triangle-shaped power button, two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a reset button with an HDD activity LED, and a hybrid audio jack. This is a fairly standard layout for cases nowadays and should be fine for the average user. The top also features a magnetic dust filter that covers a large portion of the case with fan mounting below.

The front of the XPG Valor Pro continues the angled aesthetic with slanted venting running top to bottom, and an XPG logo printed in the lower left corner. Through the vents, you can see the included front three 120mm fans, which we will examine in more detail in the case's internals. The color matching between materials seems reasonable so far, and the overall build quality, as I start to handle the case more, also seems solid, given the price point.

Overall, the rear side panel is relatively uneventful, with some venting to the front for side-mounted fans. I think XPG could have opened this up a bit more; it just looks a little restricted for my liking. While we won't be using side-mounted fans for testing, it is an area of concern.

Around the back, both side panels are held in place with captive thumb screws, with the motherboard IO and a single 120mm fan mount located at the top. There is some degree of vertical adjustment for the fan with a standard seven-slot PCIe bracket below, and finally, the power supply sits at the bottom.

Tipping the case on its side, we can look at the base. First, the case feet offer rubber pads to prevent sliding and provide good clearance from the tabletop, allowing the dust filter for the power supply to breathe. While this isn't my favourite implementation of a PSU dust filter, given the price point, XPG can be forgiven for the cost-saving measure here. Towards the front, you can see the alignment slots for the internal storage caddy. Right at the front is a thumbscrew that helps keep the front magnetic panel in position.

Inside the XPG Valor Air Pro

Going back around the case, but on the internals, the top can hold 120mm or 140mm fans, with space up to 360mm available for a radiator. This area is slightly recessed to allow the magnetic dust filter to sit flush with the top of the case. It's pretty basic, but for the price, it includes all the fan support you could ask for.

By removing the thumbscrew underneath, I can pull off the front panel. While the thumbscrew provides some security to the front panel, preventing it from being knocked off during transit, I would be pretty happy to leave it out when the case is in use to access the front filter for cleaning. With the panel removed, the front fans are exposed. Each fan features nine LEDs, capable of light-syncing with most major motherboard brands. The back of the fans features the model, which is the Ventro 120mm ARGB, providing 45.3 CFM airflow at a 23 dBA noise level. Again, at this price point, having three intake fans is a significant advantage, especially with ARGB functionality.

The front dust filter is easily removed from the front panel casing. Here, you can see the locating tabs at the top and magnets at the bottom that hold the front panel in place. At the bottom, you can see the tab and screw for securing to the base of the case.

Upon closer examination of the interior, the XPG Valor Air Pro features a standard case layout, with a shroud covering the power supply area. A cutout is present towards the front to support front-mounted radiators. To the right of the motherboard tray, there is space to mount two 120mm fans for a side intake or exhaust. If I were to implement these, I would consider using them as an exhaust, removing the magnetic dust filter from the side panel to allow the case to breathe more freely. A final 120mm fan occupies the exhaust port at the rear, the same model as those used in the front.

Above the motherboard tray, ample cutouts are provided for running cables. There are no grommets present to keep costs down; however, the edges are rolled over to prevent sharp edges from interfering with cables.

The power supply shroud appears to offer the ability to mount two 120mm fans to direct air towards the graphics card. There is no mention of this on the product page or in the manual, but I have measured the hole spacing at 105mm x 105mm, so it does seem possible. At the front, the cutout for radiators is big enough for most conventional radiators, with over 65mm of clearance available. It's here that you can also see the fan model on the rear sticker.

In the rear of the case, the included fan wiring is a bit messy, so I will try to tidy it up a bit when fitting the test system. All I/O connections are black, so no color matching is possible, but it's not a significant issue in this case. There are several tie-down points surrounding the large motherboard tray cutout, with two 2.5" SSD sleds held in place with captive thumbscrews above the power supply shroud.

In the power supply bay, the storage caddy can support either two 3.5" HDDs or two 2.5" SSDs, for a total capacity of four drives. The power supply is mounted by sliding into the rear side, and can support an ATX PSU up to 200mm in length. If you need a bit more room, the storage caddy can be repositioned or removed entirely, depending on your needs. Pads also help reduce vibration from the power supply when fitted.

Just before we move on to building and testing, let's take a quick look at the included accessories XPG provides. They are nothing special, with associated screws and cable ties provided to get you up and running. A paper manual is also included.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that not all the motherboard stand-offs were installed for an ATX-sized board, so that was the first thing to remedy from the accessory pack. Once that was done, fitting everything into this case was done with ease. I actually spent longer trying to sort out the fan cables than I did installing everything else.

I made some effort with those fan cables, and if it were going to be a permanent system, I would have gone a lot further with them; there are enough tie downs to pack everything away neatly. The only honest criticism I have around the back is the depth for cables could be a bit bigger. I didn't struggle to get the back panel on, but I would imagine that with a few more cables running around the back, it would start to become an issue.

Around the front, the finished system looks good, with plenty of room around the motherboard for connecting power and the single-piece front panel connector. My only real gripe again involves cables, seeing the unused wires in the fan side mount area. Again, if building a permanent system, these would be either connected or tucked away under the power supply shroud. Since I don't need the storage caddy, I would remove it to create ample room for extra cables to be hidden.

Kris' Test System Specifications

I am running my usual hardware, which includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.30-5800, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.15.0 x64.

Conducting testing at an ambient temperature of 22 °C, the XPG Valor Air Pro was put through its paces. While the results aren't breathtaking, they are certainly not horrific. The AMD 9600X reached a temperature of 82.2 °C and averaged 77.8 °C, placing it between the Corsair Frame 5000D and Endorfy ARX 700 for both maximum and average temperatures. Concentrating on the GPU, we reached a maximum of 74.5 °C and averaged 73.6 °C, so fair results here too. It nests on average between the GAMDIAS Neso P1 Pro and the Corsair 4500X.

With the positive air pressure within the case, I must admit that I thought it would perform better than it has. However, given its position in my data charts and the prices of the competition mentioned above, it's a win for XPG overall.

Final Thoughts

So, in conclusion, what do I make of the XPG Valor Air Pro? It includes tempered glass, four ARGB fans, feels fairly well-built, performed okay in testing, and is priced under $90. Did I mention this is the new flagship XPG case? If this is what they can do for that price point, I would like to see them take a bit more risk and explore what they could come up with for, say, $120 or so.

It doesn't include fan hubs, snazzy extras, has poor access to the bottom fan filter, and a bit limited rear cable clearance, but you know what, who cares? This is a case that does exactly what it needs to do; it's not fiddly, it offers good fan and radiator compatibility, good storage options if you are still running 2.5" or 3.5" drives, is spacious enough to build in, and doesn't break the bank. It's the sort of case that, on a tight budget, would be perfect, especially for someone's first attempt at building. Throw in a couple of side fans and a 360mm AIO on top, and those temperatures will undoubtedly come down some more.

I'm as independent as they come when it comes to testing cases, and over the years, I have seen so many value cases that I just know it's not going to perform well or start to fall apart within a week. The lower end is so congested, and it's a shame because it's cases like this that often get hidden behind a mountain range of poor performers. There are some great value options out there, though; it's just a matter of finding them, and XPG deserves some credit for the Valor Air Pro.

I don't need to elaborate any more here; well done, XPG. The Valor Air Pro is a great little case!