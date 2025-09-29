Trak Racer TR120S V2 Sim Racing Chassis Review

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict While getting into sim racing at this level is expensive, the initial pain is overtaken by the design, build quality and modularity of the Trak Racer TR120S V2. Pros Value

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

If you read my recent review on the Moza R5 Direct Drive wheel and pedal bundle, then you may be curious about the chassis I used to mount and test them on. Well, thanks to Trak Racer, and to continue our sim racing-related review content, they were kind enough to send over the Trak Racer TR120S V2 chassis for us to use as a test platform, and today, I am going to be giving my thoughts on this cockpit, which has been with me for some time.

As standard, the Trak Racer TR120S V2 comes in at $1088, which includes the chassis, GT Style Fixed Fiberglass Seat, and Universal TR-One Pedal Mounting System, so a basic, but serviceable baseline cockpit for the price, with delivery and any applicable fees to be added on top. When I specced up this chassis for our needs, the optional extras soon bumped up the price, so today I will be talking about the chassis with the following options applied:

TR120S V2 Racing Simulator with Seat Slider Kit Black

TR One Base fits Fanatec DD (Included)

Universal TR-One Pedal Mounting System

GT Style Fixed Fiberglass Seat

Entry-Level Cockpit-Mounted Single Monitor Stand

Universal PC or Control Box Shelf for Aluminium Extrusion Mounting

TR-One Universal Wheel Deck/Plate - requires TR80-NWMA

Sim Floor

4th/2nd Top Monitor Mount for Extrusion Monitor Stands

Trak Racer Adjustable Keyboard Mouse Tray V2 for Aluminium Cockpits

Adjustable Legs and Rubber Feet (Set of 4) V2

This bundle, priced at $1767, includes everything I consider essential for getting started, plus extras. It also comes with an adapter plate, in case the included front mount isn't suitable for your wheel. Before we move on to the packaging and build process, what are the key factors that I, and you, should look for in a sim racing chassis? The first thing to consider is space; these things are not small by any stretch of the imagination, so make sure you have enough room to fit both the chassis and allow for easy access.

Next, rigidity and build quality depend somewhat on the wheel and pedals you choose to mount. The more torque from the wheel and the more force applied to the brake pedal, the more flex will be induced on the frame. The stronger the frame, the more power it can withstand.

Next, consider expandability: will you run a single screen, three, or maybe even four? Do you need a place to store your keyboard, mouse, PC, and possibly other accessories like flight sim joysticks? Upgrade paths are vital, just as they are with PC building, as you don't want to get a year down the line and find yourself having to replace everything because you cannot add in the particulars you need.

Considering the above points, why have I decided to use the Trak Racer TR120S V2 then? Well, first, they are an established brand and partnered with the BWT Alpine F1 Team in October 2020. I would suggest that the BWT Alpine F1 Team would not partner with a sim racing chassis manufacturer unless they had confidence in the brand and its products. This sort of connection goes a long way in instilling confidence in the end user.

Moving on to my own key points, first, I have the space, well, erm, maybe, more on that later. Second, it is constructed from 120mm by 40mm aluminum profiles, so it should offer plenty of rigidity. Finally, Trak Racer offers numerous upgrades and add-ons to suit most people, so all our boxes are ticked so far. Trak Racer also offers several other frames, should you not require something as big or robust. Aluminium profile-based rigs have long been the gold standard for simulator building, so let's unbox and see what we have!

Packaging & Building

Time to stack up some boxes for taking photos, and here are some of them that arrived. This selection should include most of the main parts required throughout the build process.

Upon opening the boxes, Trak Racer has done a great job of protecting everything, addressing a common criticism on forums where parts have arrived scratched. With foam and plastic wrap covering all parts, I am pleased to report that, upon opening all the boxes, not a single part was damaged or scratched on arrival.

The first box contains some of our profile sections, with slight differences in the internal structure and number of profile channels, depending on the part of the frame it serves. There are also two lazy "S" shaped brackets; these are reinforcement pieces for underneath, where the front and back of the frame connect.

Our second box contains more profile sections, the brackets to connect the front and back of the frame, along with all the mounting hardware and finishing touches required for the build. Each box also includes a leaflet to access the assembly instructions via a QR code.

The above photos show the parts in more detail, including the rear frame assembly, our mounting hardware, mid-section brackets, and red trim for inserting into the profiles when it is all built up to complete the look. There are also zip ties, profile end caps, 40x40 brackets, some Trak Racer stickers, and Allen Keys to help put it all together. While the chassis I chose is black, Trak Racer also provides this same rig in an anodized blue version, so you always have an alternative color option if desired.

Starting the build involved me finding the online instructions. For me, this was a bit of a pain. Yes, online instruction manuals are great because they are kept in a central location, allowing for updates over time and providing the consumer with the most accurate information. It is also more environmentally friendly, given less paper use and waste.

However, I would prefer to have a set of hard-copy instructions included. Alternatively, I can download them and print them off myself at home, assuming I have access to a printer. If you lose the included QR code to access them, the manuals can be found on each product page on the Trak Racer website. Once I saw the instructions, I have to say they are very well laid out and clear throughout the whole process; I didn't come across anything confusing.

The rear frame of the chassis went together with no issues at all. I would have been quicker, but laying parts out to photograph during the build process does add a little time. The rear frame includes the seat rails ready to bolt our bucket seat to the frame later on in the process, and the included rubber feet that bolt on underneath.

The next part I built was the wheel deck. Trak Racer offers some lovely-looking brackets that provide a wide range of adjustment, and in that deep red, they look amazing. Given the custom nature of the TR-One deck system, the only part that needs to be changed out, should you purchase a wheel with a different mounting configuration, is the middle. While the standard mount fits Fanatec DD units, be aware that you may need an alternative to suit your needs.

I am using the TR-One Universal Wheel Deck/Plate that will accommodate a wide range of units for testing going forward. I could list them all below, but you would be scrolling for a bit. It's safer to double-check what fits your own wheel on the Trak Racer website and order accordingly.

All built up, the deck looks great, and the inner red brackets offer more adjustment on the angle of the wheel. The top screw provides the travel range, around 15 degrees, with the bottom as the pivot point. The plate can be mounted to either the top or inverted at the bottom of the wheel mounting points. It's really a matter of personal preference, and you can constantly adjust it once the chassis is built, allowing you to get a feel for the positioning. One of the main benefits of aluminum profile-based systems is that everything is adjustable and modular, allowing you to get it exactly how you want it.

My next task was the pedal plate, following the build process on my phone. Again, there are different options to go for. Coincidentally, I have used one of the top plates from Trak Racer on my own custom rig before, so I was familiar with what I was getting. With its numerous pre-drilled mounting locations, I knew it would fit perfectly with the rig's intended use.

The whole frame assembly is adjustable, allowing it to tilt up, down, and move up and down, so no matter how you like to run your pedals, you will find suitable positioning for the tray. Trak Racer also offers an inverted mount, if that's your preference, or, with the modularity, you can upgrade to it later on.

56 56

The pedal tray also features handy levers to tighten it to the frame. Given the restricted space under the plate, the handles on these work in a similar way to a ratchet: lift the handle, spin it around, release it, and then you can tighten or loosen as needed.

56 56

The final pedal tray assembly now has the side profile mounts installed, meaning the front and back of the frame are all built up. The mounting holes give you an idea of just how much versatility the pedal plate offers.

I should clarify that all the components feel robust, solid, and heavy, with plate thickness offering a solid foundation to keep the chassis as rigid as possible.

Packaging & Building Continued

Taking a closer look at the seat, the GT style fixed back fiberglass chair is extremely light as you would expect, and can cater for S-XL size range, up to a 42" waist. The seat is side-mounted for attaching to the brackets, and since I race a lot of GT3, it seemed a good choice for this rig.

The included stitching is neat, clean, and bright with the red Trak Racer logo; the base and back padding are also removable for cleaning. Made from high-density foam and ultra-soft cloth, I hope it will be comfortable enough for longer sessions on the track. There is also the option to add a harness here, particularly convenient if you were looking to run a motion system as part of this setup, something Trak Racer does offer as an add-on for the TR120S V2.

56 56

Unless you have a whole room dedicated to your setup, you are likely to need somewhere to store your PC, and Trak Racer has you covered here, too. The Universal PC or Control Box Shelf for Aluminum Extrusion Mounting is ideal for securely holding your PC case. With a width of 580mm and a depth of 260mm, it accommodates a wide range of cases. It includes extra brackets for fitment and all additional bolts and T-Nuts to connect to the frame. This will soon be added to the cockpit, now that I have the uprights attached.

56 56

Another extra that is ready to fit is the Sim Floor. Considering the usual gap between the front of the seat and the pedal deck, this setup will be ideal for resting my legs and helps tie the frame together more securely. Once again, all hardware for mounting is included, and the cut-out "TR" logo looks great. Having a PC modding background, I am tempted to blank this underneath with some clear acrylic and backlight it! The tray also provides an area under the rig for running wires and other items you'd like to keep out of sight. With only six bolts holding it down, this makes for a quick and easy access panel to get to everything.

56 56

The final major component to build and attach is the Entry-Level Cockpit-Mounted Single Monitor Stand. Again, following the instructions online, this mount can handle screens up to 60". The standard VESA plate supports 75x75mm and 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns, with some vertical adjustment possible. Using the included extended VESA arms, this can be increased as needed to suit your own monitor or TV. The kit is fully adjustable, allowing you to achieve a perfect eye line at the centre of the screen with up, down, front, and back movement.

56 56

This mount is classified as entry-level because it cannot be upgraded to a triple monitor setup. For that, a different kit is required, and it's the only part of the system I would need to replace to add triple screens. It does, however, support the additional second monitor mount above that I will be adding at the end. The build process for this is essentially the same as the central monitor mount, so I don't feel we need to cover the mount here as well.

Now then, let's take a look at the chassis all built up, with some gear attached to it!

So, I ran out of space in my usual PC building area and the place I use for photos. Now, with my wife's permission, I've taken over the living room and had to move a couple of couches to make way.

Here, then, the Trak Racer TR120S V2 really comes together. The final parts added during the build were the seat and side mounts, and the adjustable feet. The sim floor really does make the difference, tying the front and rear of the rig together for a flowing look. Looking around the photo above, you will see the included rubber feet still attached to the bottom of the chassis. I left these in place in case I have to remove the adjustable feet. The monitor mount has the front-to-back rails angled slightly to give me a better view. The second mount will be added soon.

Trak Racer also includes a side mount bar, which is handy for adding a shifter or handbrake, and it is universal so that it can be mounted to the left or right side, depending on preference. You can purchase an additional side mount if needed for flight sims, or purely because you want an entirely side-enclosed cockpit for racing and adding extra attachments. Here, I have mounted it to the left-hand side, as the rig where it will live will be accessed from the right.

Moving around the chassis, the seat side mounts offer plenty of adjustment, and with the included seat slider, I didn't take too long to find a comfortable position to race in. Note some scratch marks from where I tried various seating positions around the bolts, but this is to be expected and not a fault of the build quality from Trak Racer; it happens to all makes and models.

With the seat position sorted, it was now time to get the pedals set up to my liking. For now, I am running MOZA SR-P pedals with a load cell. I am only 5'8", not the tallest, so to make braking more comfortable, I can adjust the pedal plate and seat so I don't overextend.

This photo gives you an idea of the crazy amount of ground clearance we have, thanks to the adjustable rubber-faced feet. You can also see the range of adjustment the pedal tray has to offer. Trak Racer states that the feet can provide a maximum additional height of 76.2mm, while with them at their lowest setting, 25.4mm of space is available from the bottom of the chassis.

Concentrating on the PC shelf for a second, the side mount brackets provide extra securing points to the uprights. I wasn't concerned about the weight of my PC, but the brackets include a cut-out in case you wish to strap the tower down for extra security, which might be worth considering if you are adding a motion system.

If you have noticed light scuffing on the uprights, it's likely due to anodized pieces during adjustment. In most cases, these marks can be removed with a damp cloth.

One thing I did find is that you need to take into account the Entry-Level Cockpit-Mounted Single Monitor Stand if you are going to be using this in conjunction with the chassis and the PC shelf. Depending on the height at which you attach the shelf, the horizontal arms from the monitor mount reduce the width from left to right. Consequently, while the tray can hold systems up to 580mm, some of this width is subtracted by adding the monitor stand and the width of the profiles.

If you lower the shelf, as shown in the image above, this won't be an issue. However, if you want to raise the PC above the monitor arms, you'll need a smaller PC case to fit through the gap left to right. By my estimate, a case no wider than 500mm will fit nicely.

Next, we have views to give you a better idea of the adjustments made to the Trak Racer TR120S V2, from the Entry-Level Cockpit-Mounted Single Monitor Stand to the wheel deck, and the mount options on the TR-One Universal Wheel Deck/Plate.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

So that covers everything on the build process and adjustability. At the start, I said that you need space for a chassis like this, and well, you do. But what if you don't have the space for it as such? To give you an idea of what I am talking about, I need to explain a little first.

My existing home sim racing setup doubles up as my office, given that the space around the house is tight. About a year ago, I revamped my rig in the smallest space in the house, a 170cm x 70cm cupboard under the stairs. The photo above shows it just after I'd started building it up. I added triple 27" monitors and decked it out for POV race videos. It worked like a dream, apart from my seat being separated from the custom-built rig, so that when I wasn't racing, it could all be slotted away and the door shut.

Given my wife wouldn't appreciate two sim rigs in the house, I wanted to use this as an opportunity to see just how well I could turn this small space into a Trak Racer-based setup. So, everything came out over a couple of days, and now it's time to prove that you don't need all the space in the world for a sim rig! Before I embarked on this, I measured it a lot to ensure the Trak Racer TR120S V2 would fit.

Here we go then, the Trak Racer TR120S V2 fits surprisingly well!

Getting the chassis in here was the first job. Being modular, I could simply remove the uprights and everything attached to them, slot the base frame in, and then reconnect everything. Yes, it was a little tight, but fitting a complete, modular profile-based cockpit into a space like this will hopefully show people that even the smallest space can be used for a setup. I did have to move the adjustable feet to the inside of the frame, but I had no issues with doing so, and the stability of the frame remains excellent.

Yes, I gave up the triple screens for racing, but that's okay. Most consumers don't have the appetite for triples; they just want a cosy space to race on PC or console. Having the extra monitor above is helpful for office work or running the likes of Sim Hub or OBS to record gameplay. Installation and setup of the top monitor was again straightforward with no issues at all, and the VESA brackets on both monitors are very sturdy, with no flex or droop encountered.

So what are my thoughts on the Trak Racer TR120S V2 then?

Well, I have designed custom aluminium rigs in the past, and the basics of them all are the same: give the end user the flexibility to adjust and upgrade as needed, while providing a rigid, stable platform to race on.

The Trak Racer TR120S V2 certainly ticks all the boxes. I was dubious over the mid-section frame connection, where the back and front meet and sweep in. I should not have worried, though. Although I would prefer a single piece of aluminium profile running front to back, like in the Trak Racer TR160 version, it didn't affect the performance of the chassis at all.

Bear in mind that I mentioned my rig doubles up as my office, and it's here that I am writing this review. The additional Trak Racer Adjustable Keyboard Mouse Tray V2 for Aluminium Cockpits fits perfectly, and again, with the adjustability, bolted on with no issues. Although I didn't anticipate this being so straightforward, it's a simple and familiar process. If you are building a chassis from Trak Racer, you will have no issues assembling such a simple component.

The tray itself is sturdier than I originally imagined, with the side tray for my mouse gliding effortlessly along the included pad. With the space available, having this able to swing in and out makes it really easy for me to get in and out of such a confined space, and it doesn't feel like a compromise at all.

To talk about the good points, and there are plenty of them.

With everything set up and finally getting some laps in across various titles, the Trak Racer TR120S V2 didn't disappoint. From my seating position to wheel angle, everything was on point as expected from such a customisable base. Even under heavy braking with the MOZA SR-P pedals, I didn't detect any flex in the rear of the seat, and I was never worried about going too hard on the steering as the chassis is more than enough for a 9Nm wheel base.

The build process, with its excellent instructions, was easy to follow, even on a phone. Building something like this is more of an experience than a chore, and I would happily make another if needed. The attention to detail from Trak Racer, especially around the wheel mounting options, is fantastic, with options available to suit every wheel and pedal configuration. If Trak Racer doesn't have a mount for your wheel, I am sure they are already prototyping one to add to their store page.

The flexibility and modularity are inherent in aluminium profiles, and Trak Racer takes full advantage with a chassis that can be adapted to suit your own needs. Additionally, flight sim versions of their sim racing cockpits are available, or you can adapt it if you already have one for sim racing.

The choice of extras is excellent; I couldn't find anything I thought of that wasn't available on the Trak Racer Website. Okay, maybe a couple of mounts for Govee lights, but hey, a few T-Nuts and some screws, and that is sorted. Again, that's the beauty of aluminium profiles.

On the downside, there isn't much.

Did you notice the first image in this review? If not, I will drop it here again. Yes, I wrote on the boxes what was in them. See, Trak Racer uses their own part coding, which is fine, but some of the part numbers weren't immediately obvious. So, I Googled each part number and wrote it on the box to make identifying individual parts easier.

Throughout the build, I did find that the included cover caps for the brackets and profile ends were easily nudged off. While it's not a major concern, it's the finishing touch to the chassis, and rubbing past one and knocking it off seemed a little too easy. If Trak Racer can add a little more grip on these so they seat a little better, with a bit more bite, the issue will be resolved.

Finally, the included cable management tie downs that mount to the chassis are a nice touch, with ten provided and more available for purchase on the website. I think adding at least five more would be a bonus, as cables soon mount up, and I found I ran out of them fairly quickly. Overall, then, can I recommend the Trak Racer TR120S V2, purely on its base configuration at $1088 for the most basic setup, or at $1767 as I have it sat here?

Well, the answer is yes to both. In its basic configuration, the platform offers more than enough to get you started, and gives you that peace of mind regarding upgrade paths as cash flow allows. If you can afford to just jump right into the extras I have included, then I would certainly recommend doing so, or adapt the choices to your particular needs. In comparison, for example, the Sim-Lab P1X Pro, with a wheel deck and an integrated single-screen mount, is available for $1048. You then need to add a seat and any extras, and that price then starts to go up even more.

If you have the room (even the smallest space), budget, and passion for race or flight-related sims, I have no hesitation in recommending the Trak Racer TR120S for your next race, flight, or review writing experience.