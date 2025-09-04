Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI (Lunar Lake) Business Laptop Review

TweakTown Rating: 88% Our Verdict Acer's TravelMate P6 14 AI is a very well-made, ultra-lightweight, ultraportable business-grade laptop that deserves to be on the shortlists of multi-unit corporate buyers and individuals who need something robust and portable for work or school. Pros Weighs just 978 grams

Introduction, Specifications and Pricing

Introduction

Acer often gets overlooked when it comes to business laptops, but the company creates a great many variants, and they're usually very impressive. The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI is a 14-inch model that's based on Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) platform, which has impressed me with its general computing prowess, battery life, and even modest gaming potential (the latter has recently been further enhanced with some significant driver upgrades).

While many users won't get a choice when it comes to provisioning a laptop for work (because their businesses are tied into leasing deals with Managed Service Providers who are tied into deals with particular manufacturers) it's worth making some noises to your IT department regarding Acer's options, as few people wouldn't want a laptop like this - whether it's as their daily driver or to partner to a less-portable gaming beast.

If you're an individual buyer, note that our review unit costs a hefty $1700 AUD (around $1100 USD), although both cheaper and more expensive variants (with different processors, RAM amounts, and hard drive sizes) are available.

It arrives in a market that's populated with some very high-quality rivals, though. So, how far up your wish list should the Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI be?

Features, Details and Design

Acer's dark-grey TravelMate P6 14 AI isn't the most exciting-looking laptop, but business machines rarely are. It's not completely dull, though, as the top-left of the lid displays Acer's Ai moniker while the right states that the lightweight chassis uses carbon fiber in its surface construction (to go with its strong-and-lightweight Magnesium-Aluminium-alloy chassis). So, you can pretend it's like a lightweight supercar or something. At the same time, an expensive business-class ultraportable laptop is not something that you'd want to draw attention to, so most users will appreciate the lack of aesthetic form over function. It can be a bit of a fingerprint magnet, though.

Opening it up reveals the matte, 14-inch display, which has a very high, 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. This displays a crisp and clear Windows Desktop with plenty of real estate for multi-window working. Colours are surprisingly vibrant and, when watching multimedia, contrast is good too (despite not being HDR compatible) - details are visible in dark areas and only get lost in bright highlights. True blacks aren't bad, colour gradients exhibit minor stepping, and monochromatic transitions only get a little noisy... I've seen much worse from standard IPS screens, especially on business laptops, though.

The screen is rated to 400-nits, which is high compared to many business laptops. As such, I had few problems using it outdoors.

The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate, making it faster than many other sluggish business screens. The pixel response time isn't the fastest, though, so don't expect to be owning the show if you're a competitive FPS player, even if you can hit high framerates in some games.

Above the screen is a 1,440p webcam, and this captures very smooth, high-quality video for web-conferencing. In low light, things can get rather grainy, but it's still an excellent webcam, and Acer's Ai augmentations help with accurately blurring backgrounds very well. A hardware shutter is also present to protect your privacy.

The partnering triple-microphone array can capture clear audio, but it could also struggle in particularly noisy environments.

The low-travel, touch-type, Scrabble-tile keyboard is particularly comfortable and accurate to type upon for long periods. My only gripe is the squished up-and-down arrow keys. It's got white backlighting that can be adjusted to two different lighting levels.

Windows Hello login is catered for by an IR camera for facial recognition and a fingerprint reader that's built into the power button.

The trackpad is very smooth and accurate, and the buttons have a well-weighted, near-silent actuation. You can also activate the glowing AI logo, which pulses when the NPU is being used. I think it looks pretty cool.

Other features include EPEAT and TCO 10 eco ratings, which will make some feel good in their soul or help boost your company's ESG credentials, if you're buying multiple units.

Software

The NPU in the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor means that the TravelMate will run the full set of Windows CoPilot+ features. Acer also adds several bespoke applications which (generally) go beyond being bloatware...

Acer LiveArt skirts this line, but its ability to offer basic AI-augmented photo editing, social media graphics shortcuts, and even photo ID creation may appeal to some. Acer QuickPanel is more useful and provides quick enhancements for video and audio when web-conferencing. There's also (optional) office admin software for sysadmins, plus there's Intel vPro corporate management technology available too. Acer ProShield Plus provides additional layers of file, web, hardware, and software security. There's also Acer's User Sensing app, which can detect people looking at your screen, remind you to take occasional screen breaks, and even automatically move the mouse cursor according to a different screen that you might be using! YMMV as to how useful they all are.

I/O

On the left of the Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI is an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one of which is used for charging).

On the right is a 3.5mm audio jack and another USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Inside, there's Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. That's an impressive connectivity complement, and all that's really missing is an SD card reader.

Portability

The svelte TravelMate P6 14 AI is only 17mm thick and weighs just 978g, yet it carries a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification thanks to its carbon-fiber skin that sits atop a magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis. It should easily survive life on the road. Add to that the business-grade torture testing that it's undergone (way more than consumer laptops), meaning this laptop shouldn't let you down.

When handled roughly, there's virtually no movement in the main chassis, and the screen only flexes a smidge when a twisting force is applied. The hinges feel high-quality, too. It's tough.

Inside our review unit was a (fast-chargeable) 65Wh battery, and this ran the PCMark 10 Modern Office Battery Life test for an impressive 20 hours 14 minutes. I've seen rival Lunar Lake models approach 30 hours, and I suspect that this was mostly down to the TravelMate P6's screen not getting particularly dim when at minimum settings. Still, few people will feel limited.

I always like to see phone-style chargers with laptops this thin, but Acer supplies a 410g USB-C power brick. It won't weigh you down much, but it's a bit bulky considering the effort that's gone into the chassis.

Benchmarks

The TravelMate P6 14 AI has several SKUs that allow you to choose between various Core Ultra (Series 2) processors. Our review model featured an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) 258V CPU, which has four Performance cores and four Low Power Efficient cores that operate between 2.2 and 4.8 GHz (with no HyperThreading). It also has an integrated octa-core Intel Arc 140V GPU that runs at 1.95GHz plus 32GB of integrated LPDDR5 RAM. This is all partnered by a 1TB NVMe (Gen 4) hard drive.

While no one expects a business laptop to be a powerhouse, it's always worth running an extensive benchmark suite to see what it can achieve in terms of workloads and gaming. I've often been surprised.

CrystalDiskMark

In the CrystalDiskMark benchmark, it achieved write speeds of 3,888MB/s. That's on a par with many powerful gaming laptops that also use PCIe 4 NVMe hard drives. There are no significant limitations here.

Cinebench R24

Lunar Lake laptops' primary weakness is rendering performance owing to the lack of HyperThreading. So, it was no surprise that TravelMate only scored 500 in Cinebench R24 (multi-thread) and 118 in single-thread mode. Look elsewhere if this is your primary workload.

3DMark Speed Way + Steel Nomad

In these difficult 3DMark tests, the TravelMate P6 14 AI scored just 582 (average 6fps) in Speed Way (1,440p gaming with ray-tracing). In Steel Nomad (which tests for 4K gaming potential without ray-tracing), it scored 776 (8fps). So, forget about playing the latest and greatest, eye-candy-rich games on this laptop.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme + Time Spy

TS:

Score: 4,515

GPU 4,198

CPU 7,908

TSE:

Score: 2,082

GPU 1,928

CPU 3,818

Not surprisingly, the TravelMate P6 failed to excel in either the Time Spy (1,440p) or Time Spy Extreme (UHD) benchmarks, scoring 4,515 (average 26fps) in the former and 2,082 (average 12fps) in the latter.

That all said, the 'Lion Cove' Intel Arc GPU is not completely hopeless, as it can easily play casual and competitive games. In 3DMark Solar Bay (1,440p with ray tracing), the TravelMate P6 scored 16,444, which is an average framerate of 62fps. In the easier (Full HD) Night Raid benchmark, it scored 35,343, which is an average of 228fps. You'll often need to reduce the resolution and settings of challenging games to keep them smooth, but it's possible.

I also ran Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's built-in benchmark. At Default settings (native resolution displayed with 37 per cent rendered resolution), it averaged 79fps with a 1% Low score of 51fps. That's playable. At more competitive Minimum Settings and a Full HD resolution, it averaged 94fps with a 1% Low of 72fps. That's even more playable. Activating Intel's XeSS Ai frame generation boosted this to 116fps with a 95fps 1% Low. There are many different settings you can tinker with in the game, but the upshot is that, while the 120Hz screen isn't the fastest, you can play CoD on this business laptop.

Cooling

For the most part, the Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI runs silently. The fans can, however, ramp up in Performance Mode, but only to a low whoosh that's not particularly loud or distracting. When that happens, the base almost becomes lukewarm, but it never gets hot, and long-running stability tests showed no significant thermal throttling.

Final Thoughts

I've been using the Acer TravelMate P6 14 for a couple of weeks now, and it's one of the few laptops that I don't want to send back. It's got some serious competition from the likes of HP's Elite Dragonfly G4 and ASUS' ExpertBook P5, but any one of them can nudge themselves into the lead according to their sale price. There's also the super-cheap MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG, which isn't as polished, but can usually be found at nearly one-third of the price of the others.

Ultimately, it's a great buy, and those who need something for their personal work, school work, or a company that provides IT services would do well with one of these.