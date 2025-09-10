ASRock TC-1300T 80 PLUS Titanium ATX 3.1 PSU Review

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

ASRock, a company renowned for its motherboards and graphics cards, has sent over another ATX 3.1 power supply for me to review. This time, it's a 1300-watt, 80 PLUS Titanium-rated, as well as Titanium-rated by Cybentics, ASRock TC-1300T ATX 3.1 PSU. This level of PSU allows it to be transferred to several builds without requiring updates each time, thereby saving the user money.

Priced at around $400, consider this PSU an investment that will last you into your future builds. So, let's take a closer look at the TC-1300T ATX 3.1 PSU and then reevaluate it for the conclusion. Let's Go!

Item Details Model ASRock TC-1300T Form Factor ATX Dimensions 180x150x86 mm Color Black/Silver ATX12V Version ATX12V V3.1 Fan Axial FDB fan, 135mm Protections OCP, SCP, OVP, UVP, OTP, OPP Capacitor Type Nippon Chemi-Con 640µF at 420V AC Input 100 - 240 V / 12 - 6A Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium / Cybenetics Titanium Warranty 10 Years

Packaging

Kicking things off with the exterior packaging, a box cutter was used to expose the interior of the TC-1300 T's packaging. Thanks to US Customs. Not really. Anyway, the exterior of the packaging displays the TC-1300T, along with the various certifications it has received. Notably, the 80 PLUS Titanium rating, as well as Cybnetics's A+ and Titanium ratings, are also worth mentioning.

Rotating to the rear of the packaging, we find various charts and specifications that provide detailed information about the TC-1300T.

Opening up the packaging, we are greeted with clean and protective padding for additional protection against damage. Every component that comes with the TC-1300T has its own compartment.

Inside, on the bottom, was a small accessory package, which included:

Zip ties

Velcro straps

Mounting screws

PSU 24-Pin Jumper plug

Installation instructions

ASRock has placed all the cabling for the TC-1300T inside this soft bag, which is a nice touch.

With all the cables laid out, except for the 24-Pin Motherboard and the two 12V 2x6 cables, all are individually sleeved. The cables included are:

Motherboard cable (24-pin)

EPS 12V CPU connectors (4+4pin) (2)

PCIe5.1 connectors(12+4pin) Dual Color (2)

PCIe connectors (6+2pin) (8)

4-pin Peripheral connectors (3)

SATA 5-pin connectors (9)

Rounding out the packing for the TC-1300T is the clear plastic bag used to protect the TC-1300T from any other debris during its travels.

Outside the ASRock TC-1300T ATX 3.1 PSU Review

Now, getting to the top grille side of the TC-1300T, we have two silver accents below and above the fan grille. On those silver accents are gears that signify this PSU is part of the Taichi brand offered by ASRock.

The rear of the TC-1300T features the typical honeycomb ventilation design. However, this is where things start to differ from other PSUs in this class. Two switches on the left side, the small one on the top controls the iCOOL fan control function. In the lower left is a large power rocker switch. In the center is the three-prong IEC C19 plug. This type of connection allows for higher power than that of the traditional C16 connector. Also in the lower right-hand corner is the Taichi branding.

On both sides, ASRock has designed the TC-1300T to showcase more of its gear design, along with the Taichi name.

Moving to the cable input side, located on the left, are eight combo CPU or PCIe 8-pin inputs. This configuration enables the TC-1300T to be highly flexible in this regard. On the far right are the two 12V-2x6 600-watt inputs, with an additional 2-pin port located to the right of each connector. I wonder what this does? Moving on, located at the bottom are SATA or PATA 6-pin inputs. Lastly, we have a split 10+18-pin motherboard input for the 24-pin motherboard cable output.

This side of the TC-1300T displays all the electrical specifications, as well as the tests it has passed.

Inside the ASRock TC-1300T ATX 3.1 PSU

Removing the cover, we get a closer look at what fan is inside the TC-1300T. With a model number, PLA13525S12M. So just by looking, this is a 135mm fan running DC 12V with .4A.

Now, examining the entire internal board layout, it is quite well-packed with everything you would expect in a high-end ATX 3.1 power supply.

Three 450V capacitors with 470?F, which ASRock claims are 100% highly reliable Japanese capacitors, total 1,410?F in capacitance. Two PFCs in yellow are also showing off.

Additional capacitors, located near the cable input section, allow the current to be stepped back down to a usable current that the components can use. ASRock is also boasting about using Infineon CoolMOS and SiC SBD for other components.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Ryan's Test System Specifications

Using the PSU test bench for this testing, the CPU, which is the Ryzen 9 7950X, was set to auto-VCORE to allow the CPU to boost as high as it can thermally. The 16-core, 32-threaded CPU maintained a 5.2 GHz boost clock during most of the test while running the AIDA64 Engineer System Stability Test. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X's wattage reached a maximum of 221.215 watts, according to HWINFO64, but averaged approximately 214.68 watts. The AM5 motherboard used here is an X870E AORUS Pro. The test RAM is a 32GB kit from Corsair, specifically the Dominator Platinum DDR5-7200, which was running at DDR5-56000M/T.

The test GPU, NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE, was power-limited at 97% via the NVIDIA App to control the GPU wattage. On average, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE drew about 333.644 watts with a maximum wattage of 347.969 watts. The power drawn from the wall was measured using a Killawatt P3 digital electrical usage monitor, which recorded a total system wattage of around 650 watts during the testing period. Calculating efficiency, we found that the total system wattage was 650 watts, divided by the 623.526 watts of the PSU load average, resulting in 95.9% efficiency at a 50% PSU load. Excellent job, ASRock. What a stellar PSU.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 8 hours, with an ambient temperature of 21 °C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.30-5800, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.66.0, and CPU-Z 2.15.0.x64.

To wrap it up, the ASRock TC-1300T ATX 3.1 PSU is an excellent and reliable power supply. It may come at a premium price, but it's built to last and offers futureproofing. I've said it before, and I'll repeat it: investing in a quality PSU is worth every penny. A good one can carry you through multiple builds, while skimping on it could lead to more expensive problems down the road when it fails and takes other components with it.