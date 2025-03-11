XPG Valor Air Plus Mid-Tower Chassis Review

XPG's Valor Air Plus offers exceptional value for a compact mid-tower case. It comes with four 120mm fans, providing excellent ventilation at a low cost.

TweakTown's Rating: 78% The Bottom Line XPG's newest Valor Air Plus is a budget-oriented compact case that offers a great price point. It includes four 120mm ARGB fans, but be wary of its shortcomings. Pros Four 120mm ARGB fans included

Low price point of $59.99

Front and top magnetic dust filters Cons Thin steel used, feels very flimsy

Cheap PSU filter

No USB Type-C port on front I/O Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

So, XPG has sent over their newest version of the Valor, the Valor Air Plus, in white. Priced at a staggeringly low price of $59.99, I am quite surprised to see four included 120mm ARGB fans. Why don't we look at XPG's newest offering, install some components, and see what Valor Air Plus is made of? Let's go.

A quick look at the XPG Valor Air Plus

Item Details Model XPG Valor Air Plus Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 482 x 200 x 400mm Weight 6.1 kg / 13.45 lb Materials SPCC, 3mm Tempered Glass Color Black or White Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX Cooling Compatibility Front: 120mm x 3 or 360mm Radiator | Top: 120mm x 2 or 240mm Radiator | Rear: 120mm x 1 or 120mm Radiator Pre-Installed Fans Front: 120mm ARGB x 3 | Rear: 120mm ARGB x 1 Drive bay internal 3.5"": 2 | 2.5"": 2 CPU cooler height (max.) Up to 160mm VGA card length (max.) Up to 340mm PSU Length (max) Up to 170mm Warranty 2 Years

Packaging

18 18

VIEW GALLERY - 18 IMAGES

Packaged in the standard brown cardboard box, XPG has some detail and graphics of what's inside. Relatively compact for an ATX chassis, the Valor Air Plus measures 482x200x400mm.

18 18

One of the sides of the packaging shows the specifications of the XPG Valor Air Plus.

18 18

The backside of the box shows blown-out images of the Valor Air Plus with a lettered key showing the individual components.

18 18

Now, taking the Valor Air Plus out of the cardboard coffin it arrived in, we see that XPG has upgraded its foam to open-cell black foam, which protects the case much better than closed-cell foam. The Valor Air Plus is also enclosed in a plastic bag to keep debris away.

Outside the XPG Valor Air Plus ATX Mid-Tower Case

18 18

With all the packing materials removed from the Valor Air Plus, we can see its taller stance and compact design. In the front, a mesh front panel, along with slits, is made to help air move more freely.

18 18

Again, the front is fully meshed with a magnetic dust filter, which, despite its name, does not offer much airflow.

18 18

The backside panel doesn't have much going on, so I am moving on.

18 18

The bottom shows a cheap, flimsy dust filter for the PSU intake; I wish this were slide-out or magnetic like the rest. Four foam feet are in each corner; again, if I were XPG, I would have opted for rubber instead of foam. Also, two screws are present to adjust the HDD cage position. The front panel is also held into place via a single thumbscrew.

18 18

The rear of the Valor Air Plus shows an elongated top section to allow for clearance for AIO coolers; however, only 240mm radiators are supported up top. The rear fan, which supports 120mm fans, is somewhat height adjustable and has a circular mesh pattern restricting airflow. We have the seven PCIe slots below the rear fan, which are bent out. Come on, it's 2025. Why do we still have bend-out PCIe tabs?

18 18

Now we come to the front I/O, which is located on the top panel. It starts off with two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a combo 3.5mm headset/microphone jack, a small circular reset button, and lastly, a triangular power button. Oddly enough, a USB Type-C port has been omitted, something of a standard here in 2025. We also have a magnetic dust filter, which is used as an exhaust, but it is pointless to have since the front is filtered anyway.

Inside the XPG Valor Air Plus ATX Case

18 18

Moving inside the Valor Air Plus, we see three of the four, which included 120mm ARGB fans with the model number VENTO120ARGB. Each fan runs on 12V with .18a.

18 18

Looking at the rear of the inside of the Valor Air Plus, we spotted the last of the four included 120mm ARGB fans.

18 18

Finally, we have the Valor Air Plus with the rear side panel removed, which shows the mess of ARGB cabling that is all daisy-chained together. Yay! Also, 2.5" SSD/HDDs can be installed either on the mounting plate behind the motherboard tray or on the left of the tray behind the motherboard. Additionally, two 3.5" HDDs can be installed in the basement via the HDD cage.

18 18

Tied to all the front I/O cabling, we found a little baggy with PCIe slot covers, screws, standoffs, the user manual, and a few zip ties.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

18 18

Building in XPG's Valor Air Plus can be a bit of a challenge. The thin steel used, the bend-out PCIe slot covers, and the tangle of fan and ARGB wires can be a bit frustrating. However, with some patience and cable management, the build started to take shape. The build quality of the Valor Air Plus is not exceptional, but it's decent. Let's now move on to temperature testing.

18 18

For testing, I used the Intel Core i5 12600K on a Z690 AORUS Pro motherboard to test XPG's Valor Air Plus ATX mid-tower case. For the memory, two DDR5 sticks of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB were run at DDR5-7200M/T. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity GPU was run at stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility for the test GPU. For the fan configuration, the XPG Valor Air Plus's fans are set up by default with three 25mm thick 120mm ARGB fans mounted directly to the Cooler Master PL360 Flux on the front as intake and another ARGB 120mm fan as the exhaust in the rear fan location. This kind of fan configuration makes for a very positive case pressure scenario.

Temperatures for the 12600K rose to a max temperature of 68C but managed to average out to 61C while maintaining a boost clock of 4.3GHz. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity did hit a maximum temperature of 86.1C but only lowered the average temperature down to 83.4C. Overall, the temperatures quite were suitable for the CPU, but the GPU ran hotter due to having to install the 360mm radiator as the front air intake, thus dumping all the hot CPU air right at the GPU. While testing, I did omit the top dust filter, mainly because the dust buildup doesn't work that way and would hinder the fan's performance.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.60.7300 for over 8 hours; the ambient temperature was 19C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.64.0, and CPU-Z 2.14.0.x64.

18 18

Overall, the Valor Air Plus is a very compact reiteration of the original Valor with a low price tag of $59.99, including four 120mm ARGB fans. Where the XPG Valor Air Plus seems to fall short is in the build quality, which is mainly made from very thin steel, as well as using bend-out PCIe slot covers, but it seems like it was later redeemed a bit by including PCIe slot covers, which does seem more like an afterthought more than anything.

Another standard feature nowadays is the inclusion of a front I/O USB Type-C port, which, in this case, was omitted entirely; while this would have added a few bucks to the overall cost, it would be worth it, IMO. For what it is, the Valor Air Plus is a decent budget-minded ATX case that won't break the bank.