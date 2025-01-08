Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Endorfy's new Arx 700 ARGB mid-tower computer cases offers an impressive look and solid cooling potential, but should you actually buy it? Let's see.

TweakTown's Rating: 90% The Bottom Line Endorfy's Arx 700 ARGB mid-tower is a great case for the money and offers great cooling performance. The only issue is that the Arx 700 ARGB could be easily passed over due to its newcomer brand status. Pros Front mesh

Four 140mm Stratus ARGB PWM fans included

Good starting price point

Supports dual 360mm radiators Cons Foam dampeners on feet

Lots of competition in the current price market Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Check Newegg for prices Check Amazon for prices Check Newegg for prices Check Amazon for prices

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Endorfy, new to TweakTown and based just outside of Warsaw, Poland, sent over its latest case, the Arx 700 ARGB, for us to look at. Fitted with four 140mm Stratus PWM ARGB fans and a fully meshed front panel, Endorfy is taking system cooling seriously. Being priced at $125 on Newegg, the ARX 700 ARGB might be one of those cases that might get overlooked due to the new brand name so that consumers might be a little untrusting.

A quick look around the Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB Mid-Tower Case

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: everything has physical place in the game, roads get destroyed by rockets

Why don't we build in the Arx 700 ARGB and share our thoughts? So, let's go.

Item Details Model Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 486mm x 228mm x 472mm Weight N/A Materials Glass, steel Color Black Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX Cooling Compatibility Front: 1 x 120, 240, 280, 360 | Rear: 1 x 120, 140 | Top: 1 x 120, 240, 280, 360 Drive bay internal 2.5"/3.5": 1 | 2.5": 6 Included Fans Front: 3x 140mm ARGB rainbow fans pre-installed | Rear: 1x 140mm ARGB rainbow fan pre-installed CPU cooler height (max.) 179mm VGA card length (max.) 410mm PSU length (max) 340mm Warranty 36 Months MSRP $124.99

Packaging

18 18

VIEW GALLERY - 18 IMAGES

We have the packaging Endorfy used with the Arx 700 ARGB to kick things off. It is plain brown cardboard with a graphic of the case on the front. A few blue arrows point to key points that Endorfy is pointing out.

18 18

This side of the box shows more features that Endorfy is pointing out. Including 4 140mm PWM ARGB fans builds a lot of upfront value right out of the gate, so we are starting well here.

18 18

I found this when I removed the Arx 700 ARGB from its cardboard packaging. It's not good. The closed-cell foam was damaged during shipment, but the box was untouched so that it may have been damaged while in packaging. All signs point to the latter.

Outside the Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB Mid-Tower Case

18 18

After removing all the packing materials from the Arx 700 ARGB, everything seems good, and no visual damage is seen. Looking at the front, I can see the be quiet! right now! Pure Base 500 DX that had a baby with a be quiet! Silent Base 802. Am I not wrong?

18 18

The front has a fine mesh front panel with no front intake filtration. The Endorfy hexagonal logo on the bottom is positioned just below the center of the bottom 140mm fan, just a bit higher, and it would have been more cohesive. Endorfy also boasts that "No thick filters" are included on their website, so none other than the PSU bottom filter is included.

18 18

The tempered glass side panel of the Arx 700 ARGB, which does have a slight tint, has a black border to help with overall aesthetics. It is held into place with two captive thumbscrews.

18 18

The bottom of the Arx 700 ARGB features a full-length magnetic dust filter for the PSU that is accessible from the front. Four large feet rise up about 11mm to provide ample space for ventilation. However, the feet only have foam dampeners instead of rubber, so expect the Arx 700 ARGB not to be all that secure on your desktop.

18 18

The rear of the Arx 700 ARGB has the standard ATX 7 slot design, with support for either 120mm or 140mm exhaust fans. A 140mm Stratus PWM ARGB fan is already pre-installed. A removable PSU bracket makes for an easier PSU installation; however, is negated when installing a GPU with its silly slot retention bracket, but it's held in place with a magnet. On the back side, three cable tie-down points are also located along the motherboard I/O to manage cabling better. Lastly, the top mesh panel can be removed by unscrewing a captive thumbscrew from the rear.

18 18

The top section of the Arx 700 ARGB has the same mesh ventilation as the front. The top I/O includes a circular power button, storage and power activity LEDs, a smaller circular reset button, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm microphone jack, a 3.5mm headphone jack, another USB Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port.

18 18

The rear side panel is uneventful; some additional mesh would have been nice to see here.

Inside the Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB Mid-Tower Case

18 18

Moving inside the Arx 700 ARGB, we have a fairly open canvas. Support for up to an ATX motherboard, CPU cooler clearance is up to 179mm, while GPU clearance is up to 410mm. Six rubber grommets are scattered throughout the perimeter of the motherboard to ensure an excellent cable passthrough. The PSU shroud can accommodate two 2.5" HDDs or SSDs and has a 120mm fan installed on the very end to help aid in additional airflow.

Installing up to a 360mm radiator in the front is also possible with up to 70mm in thickness, while installing up to a 360mm radiator in the roof is also possible, radiator thickness will be determined by the height of the motherboard VRM heatsinks, but it looks like a standard 360mm AIO will fit in just fine.

18 18

Three of the four pre-installed 140mm Stratus PWM ARGB fans are in the front. These fans are airflow-oriented, have a fluid dynamic bearing, and can be controlled from 200 to 1200 RPM. More information on the fans can be found here.

18 18

All three Stratus 140mm PWM ARGB fans are mounted to removable front panels via six thumbscrews, albeit not captive. Alternatively, 120mm fans can be installed here, but why would you want to?

18 18

Taking off the rear side panel shows some attention to cable management, with a single path up the center with five Velcro tie-down points. Endorfy also includes two 5-port controllers, one for ARGB and one for fan power, with all the included cabling pre-wired. Two additional 2.5" HDDs or SSDs can be installed on the motherboard wall. In the basement, PSUs up to 340mm in total length can be installed, provided no 3.5" HDD is installed on the floor.

18 18

Finally, we come to the accessories that are included-a few zip ties, screws, standoffs, and HDD rubber dampeners. Now let's get a build into the Arx 700 ARGB, run a temperature test, and then circle back with a conclusion.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Test System

Final Thoughts

18 18

After building the Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB, things went exceptionally well. The cable management was good due to the many cable velcro ties. As I stated, all the 140mm ARGB fans come pre-wired, which is also a huge time saver. The only real issue I figured out was that the fan controller was unplugged, which could have happened while I was building and/or doing cable management.

18 18

I used the Intel Core i5 12600K on a Z690 AORUS Pro motherboard to test the Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB mid-tower case. For the memory, two DDR5 sticks of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB were run at DDR5-7200M/T. For the test GPU, Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity was run at stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility.

The three 140mm Stratus PWM ARGB fans provided excellent air intake in stock configuration. For exhaust, triple 120mm Mobius fans mounted on the Cooler Master PL360 Flux, which was mounted to the roof, along with an additional Endorfy Stratus 140mm PWM ARGB fan mounted in the rear fan location, provided about equal air exhaust as air intake, making for a neutral pressure situation.

Temperatures for the 12600K rose to a max temperature of 61C but averaged 54C while maintaining a boost clock of around 4.3GHz to 4.5GHz. The Zotac RTX3090 Trinity hit a maximum temperature of 77.7C but averaged 75.9C. I am pleased with the system component temperatures inside the Endorfy Arx 700 ARGB.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 8 hours; the ambient temperature was 18C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.61.0, and CPU-Z 2.10.0.x64.

So, wrapping up this review on Endorfy's Arx 700 ARGB mid-tower ATX case, I was pleasantly surprised with almost every aspect. The cooling performance was excellent, with three 140mm intake fans while quiet enough not to be intrusive. Moving over to the aesthetics department, the Arx 700 ARGB does not disappoint those looking for ARGB unicorn vomit. The Arx 700 ARGB has an MSRP of $124.99, which seems quite fitting. However, there is a lot of competition in this price category.