Meletrix Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard Kit Review - Build It Yourself

TweakTown's Rating: 92% The Bottom Line With unparalleled customization, right down to choosing the foam and mounting style, the stylish and robust Zoom75 TIGA mechanical keyboard kit from Meletrix is for beginners and experienced builders alike. Pricey, but you'll create something truly special. Pros A premium and stylish kit

It makes the keyboard building tool-less and easy

Multiple color, foam, and PCB options to choose from

Vibrant display Cons More expensive than prebuilt keyboards

It's very heavy Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Check Amazon for prices Check Newegg for prices

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Keyboards have come a long way in just a few short years, and the big reason for this comes directly from the DIY scene. At the most basic level, you've got replaceable keycaps, swapping the tactile, out-of-the-box touch for something more premium, colorful, or personal. Going one step further, it's now common for premium boards from even the most well-known brands to feature hot-swappable switches, not only to extend the lifespan of a keyboard but also to add another layer of customization and personalization.

24 24

VIEW GALLERY - 24 IMAGES

In my years reviewing keyboards, the increased quality, customization, and DIY options seen in just the last couple of years have been staggering. It's forced everyone to adopt more robust build practices, from multiple layers of foam to stabilizers and lube everywhere it's needed. The overall quality of what's out there in 2024 versus four or five years ago is one of those night-and-day comparisons. That said, outside of swapping out or installing switches and keycaps, I haven't built or assembled an entire keyboard from scratch... until now.

A demo showing the stages in building the Meletrix Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard

When Meletrix asked me to check out its new Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard kit, which doesn't come with switches or keycaps, I jumped at the chance. I wanted to sit down and better understand everything and, in the end, build a high-quality, stylish keyboard for myself. Take one look at the design, and you'll realize that the TIGA is gorgeous. Meletrix was also kind enough to provide linear Gateron switches and a fantastic keycap set from Wuque Studio for the build, which was lovely.

24 24

The Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard kit has everything you need (sans switches and keycaps) and is available in various colors and options - 15 in total. So much so that the result will look and feel unique to you, from the physical design to the switches, keycaps, and even sound dampening. Choosing from various physical designs and then deciding between different types of foam, switches, and keycaps is a game-changer. When you add up the cost of everything, it's by no means cheap, but in my experience, it can be just as much fun and rewarding as building a new PC.

Specifications & Close Up

24 24

Product Name: Meletrix Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard

Product Type: Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Size: 75% TKL

Material: 6063 Aluminum, Full CNC

Battery Capacity: 2 x 4000mAH

Foam: Standard, Pron, or Cork Sandwich

PCB: 1.2mm flex cut PCB / 1.6 non-flex cut PCB (both ISO and ANSI compatible)

Customizable options: Rear Winglets, Rear Badge, Soul Grille

Mounting: Top Mounting, Elastic Bar Mounting, Silica Gel Mounting, and Split O-ring Mounting

Typing Angle: 6.5 degrees

Module Options: Screen (Default), Badge, or Key

Height/Width: 17.57mm, 323.77mm

Connection: Bluetooth, Low Latency Wireless, Wired USB

Software: VIA and QMK

Features: Catchball System and Screwless Installation

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Lighting: Per-key RGB

Kit Contents: Alu Top & Bottom Case, Plate, Dampener Kit, Tri-mode PCB, 2.4G USB Receiver, Dual Wings Accent, Lithium Battery (2 pcs), Soul Grille, Extra Badge, Knob Module, Screen Module, Internal Weight, 5+1+1 Stabs, Magnetic Daughter Board, Force Break Module, Screen Daughter Board+Fixed Frame, Knob Daughter Board+Fixed Frame, External Weight, Silicone Feet, USB Cable, Screwdriver, Screws bag

Switches Used for Review: Gateron Linear

Keycaps Used for Review: Wuque Studio Blue Oasis

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Display: MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz

Cooler: ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

RAM: 64GB (4x16GB) Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 6000MT/s

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold

Case: Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Best Deals: Meletrix Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard Today 7 days ago 30 days ago Loading... Loading... Loading... Buy * Prices last scanned on 12/31/1969 at 6:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Physical Design and Build, Software

With 15 different colorways to choose from and a premium aluminum build with a custom "dual wing" design with a stylish grill on the underside, there's a Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard kit to suit every 'style' preference. You're getting a complete kit to assemble your custom keyboard bolstered by design, including a scroll wheel and a high-quality, high-resolution display. Throughout this review, you're looking at the White variant, which includes light blue flourishes that pair exceptionally well with the Ocean-inspired keycaps from Wuque Studio.

24 24

Thankfully, with instructions, Meletrix makes the build process intuitive and fun. Ultimately, it makes you appreciate the modular, simple, yet intricate construction that goes into a mechanical keyboard. The fact that a modern peripheral can be pulled apart and put together like this is impressive in 2024, and with the Zoom75 TIGA, it all starts with the PCB and stabilizers.

The first step involves sourcing your own lubricant or stabilizer grease (I used dielectric grease), which was a little surprising but understandable. Stabilizers are for your bigger keys, like spacebar, enter, and caps lock, to ensure no wobble or difference compared to a regular key. These keys use the same switches as everything else, so stabilizers are essential to ensure a smooth and uniform typing experience.

24 24

The cool thing about putting together a keyboard like the Zoom75 TIGA is that all of the layers, from the PCB to various foams to the switches and plates, are assembled in order. Once the stabilizers are on the PCB, adding some foam for sound dampening is the next step.

As a big fan of the smooth mechanical keyboard sound from high-quality Poron foam or silicon, I chose this option over Standard or Cork. When ordering the Zoom75 TIGA, you can select from various dampening kits and plate styles. Adding these layers is simple because Meletrix labels each Poron piece so you know which goes on the plate, the PCB, and the switches.

24 24

The process doesn't require gluing or anything like that; once you've got your foam in place and plate ready, installing all switches is next. Choosing pre-lubed switches makes this process much faster, as all you need to do is pop them in one at a time, and you'll be finished in a few minutes. Interestingly, the switches kind of hold everything together, so there's no need for any screws whatsoever - unless you decide to top-mount the keyboard, which involves screwing it to the top plate of the case. This is for the more experienced builders, which the Zoom75 TIGA caters to, in addition to being beginner-friendly.

As a beginner, I chose rubberized elastic bar mounting, so installing the entire PCB with switches, foam, and plate into the Zoom75 TIGA case is simple and easy. Even the scroll wheel and display cables aren't an issue, as they feature touch-sensitive pins that need to be placed in the right spot to work.

24 24

Outside of sourcing lubricant for the stabilizers, the process was smooth, tool-free, and fun. With a greater appreciation for high-quality keyboard design and construction, the Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard kit is a fantastic package, and as it's something you've spent the time to build, moving on to the plugging in and giving it a spin stage becomes even more exciting than usual.

Software

The Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard has three modes: low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth (with support for up to three devices simultaneously), and wired USB. Even with all this, plus a display and scroll wheel, it's still a plug-and-play keyboard with onboard controls and customization. Pairing devices and switching between modes is handled via secondary functions, making changes to the lighting and navigating the various LCD screen options and settings.

24 24

Regarding the LCD screen, I like how it highlights each key as you press them - spelling out words as you type them. The default view, which includes the time, battery levels, and indicators for the current mode and OS (Windows or Mac), is clean and straightforward. Uploading your GIFs to the screen is handled via the Pocket Wuque App for iOS and Android, with the app recognizing the keyboard immediately in our testing.

24 24

As for making changes to the keys or scroll wheel (the default behavior is to control the volume), the Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard uses the web-based open-source VIA tool for customization. As a VIA and QMK keyboard, you can access powerful key remapping, lighting controls, and macro customization tools that tap into the Zoom75 TIGA's non-display capabilities. This requires you to connect the keyboard via USB cable to your PC as VIA support over wireless is unavailable.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

With linear Gateron switches, multiple layers of Poron foam, stabilizers, and the Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard's hefty 2-kilogram weight, it can quickly become a brilliant keyboard for gaming. Testing various titles in both wired and wireless modes, including DOOM Eternal, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Frostpunk 2, and Diablo IV, it not only feels smooth and sounds great but also has no issues with things like latency.

24 24

The Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard does support N-Key Rollover like all high-end mechanical boards for gaming. However, the default mode is 6-Key Rollover, so for full NKRO, you must make this change with a quick press of Fn+N. With no wobble and an overall great feel, there are a few nice gaming-friendly touches. You can turn off the Windows/Start button with a simple toggle visible on the display. The second and more impressive one (which requires additional drivers and AIDA64 software) is the ability of the display to showcase GPU and CPU temperatures and fan speeds while you are playing.

Productivity

The Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard is a TKL board in a 75% form factor, as the naming suggests, which means there's no numpad. And with the display, you also miss a dedicated Home and Insert button. For some, this could be an issue when it comes to productivity and day-to-day use with the Zoom75 TIGA; however, as someone who's gradually gotten used to the 75% form factor size in recent years (it's easily the most popular), adjusting to the Zoom75 TIGA for writing, putting together spreadsheets and charts with benchmark date, writing emails, or jumping into Messenger for a quick chat with a someone, was fast and easy.

24 24

Switching between wired, wireless, and multiple Bluetooth devices is a nice touch for those with more than one rig or a setup that includes a PC, laptop, and tablet. However, the Zoom75 TIGA's 2 kg weight means it's not something you'd consider portable - even with its compact form factor. At best, you'd take it from one room to another, which is something to consider. Once this sits on a desk, it cannot be easily moved, which is as much of a productivity plus as a negative.

Final Thoughts

After spending considerable time with the Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard, I've not only come to admire its stylish physical design and outstanding features (the bright screen is one of the better keyboard displays out there), but I also appreciate mechanical keyboards as a whole. Pulling apart a modern keyboard like this showcases the various layers and elements that fit together in a way that makes sense and doesn't require tools or machinery to assemble.

24 24

As a customizable kit for beginners, experienced builders, and keyboard lovers, the Zoom75 TIGA Mechanical Keyboard is a great way to create and add a personal touch and preference to what would be a stylish and impressive mechanical keyboard if it were sold as an off-the-shelf, already-built thing. Being in direct control over the stabilizers, the multiple layers of foam, the mounting, the switches, and the keycaps means you can pick and choose the parts that will come together to create your dream keyboard. It doesn't come cheap, with kits starting from $195 USD without keycaps or switches - but you'll end up with something you'll treasure for years.