Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Simple and Brilliant

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Like the original PRO X SUPERLIGHT, the new Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features no mouse acceleration, artificial smoothening, or filtering. If you've become accustomed to mouse acceleration, which is having the mouse pointer on the screen move a greater distance the faster you move the mouse, making the switch will take some getting used to.

Celebrating this as a Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 feature is done because you've got a basic, very few frills, premium, high-performance gaming mouse designed primarily and exclusively for competitive gaming where acceleration and artificial smoothing can hamper the experience.

The original PRO X SUPERLIGHT was created in collaboration with esports professionals and quickly resonated with the PC gaming community, becoming one of the most popular lightweight wireless options for playing shooters like Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. As a sequel, Logitech's approach here is from the 'if it ain't broke' school in that, at a glance, it looks virtually identical to the original model. The dimensions and shape remain the same, with most changes happening under the hood.

Right off the bat, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 feels more modern because it supports USB-C for both wired and charging, and you've got around 25 or so more hours of battery life, bringing the total to 95 hours. The polling rate is also improved, with the upgraded LIGHTSPEED wireless technology supporting 4000 Hz. However, as soon as you go higher than the standard 1000 Hz, battery life takes a hit.

The Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is also powered by Logitech's HERO 2 sensor, which the company describes as one of the most advanced sensors for gaming; it offers reliable and precise tracking rated at over 500 IPS. Plus, the 32,000 DPI sits on the high-end, with 100 DPI increments for customization. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Product Type: Gaming Mouse

Product Name: Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Interface: LIGHTSPEED wireless, Wired

Sensor: HERO 2 32K Optical Sensor

Switches: LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches

DPI/CPI: 32000

Polling Rate: Up to 4,000 Hz

Tracking/Acceleration: 500+ IPS/40G

Buttons: 5 (programmable)

Lighting: None

Weight: 60 grams (excluding cable and dongle)

Battery Life: 95 hours (constant motion)

Dimensions: Height: 125.0 mm, Width: 63.5 mm, Depth: 40.0 mm

In the Box: Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse, USB LIGHTSPEED adapter, USB A to C charging/data cable, Adapter extension, Optional grip tape, Optional aperture door with PTFE foot, User documentation

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

Like most mice created for competitive gaming, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 features a symmetrical shape in a lightweight build. Weighing in at 60 grams, it's not the lightest mouse on the market (the similarly high-end Razer Viper V3 Pro we recently reviewed comes in lighter), but it's undoubtedly on the featherweight side of the spectrum. This FPS-first mouse has only five buttons: left and right click, two side buttons, and the clickable scroll wheel. The build quality here is uniformly excellent, with the smooth matte finish carrying a premium feel.

This extends to the hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology in the various buttons, which deliver a satisfying click sound and feel, perhaps one of the best I've experienced. The switch design also has the added benefit of improving battery life by combining the speed of optical switches with the more traditional mechanical style. The scroll wheel, too, is excellent, with notable step-by-step precision and a comfortable rubberized finish. Also nice is that the two side buttons are separated to alleviate issues where you might press the wrong button.

As a lightweight mouse, it has no physical frills, no RGB lighting, and just a simple Logitech G logo in the middle and SUPERLIGHT on the right side. Weirdly, there's no dedicated DPI switch, which is usually found on the underside, so you'll need to engage with G Hub software to make adjustments. It is a minor annoyance, a strange omission, and one of the only downsides to the design. On the underside, you'll find generous PTFE feet and a removable cover to house the USB dongle if you're on the go.

You can customize it to improve or change the ergonomics and comfort. First, a PTFE version of the removable cover is provided, alongside grip tape, if you do not like the smooth finish and want a more tactile grip. These are two great additions to Logitech G's flagship pricey gaming mouse.

Sensor

The new HERO 2 sensor in the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is a modest but notable upgrade over the original HERO sensor in the original SUPERLIGHT. You've got a higher DPI (32,000 versus 25,000) and improved tracking - jumping from 400 to over 500 IPS.

In addition, there's the new 4000 Hz polling rate, with support for 1000 Hz or 2000 Hz. There are all pro-grade improvements that most gamers might not see the benefit of, but hey, if you're going to create a sequel, you might as well upgrade the sensor. Ultra-high DPI settings and polling rates accuracy and reduce system latency, but there is a hit to battery life and CPU usage.

Software

Like all Logitech G peripherals, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 uses the company's excellent and intuitive G Hub software. One of the great features of the software is the addition of curated presets, which translate to various DPI, polling rates, and sensor calibration based on game genres like first-person titles, MOBAs, RTS, Simulation, MMORPG, and more. The default out-of-the-box profile limits the DPI ceiling to 12000 with 800, 1200, 1600, 2400, and 3200 speed settings. As mentioned above, there's no DPI switch or button on the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2, so to make changes, you'll need to keep G Hub open and ready.

G Hub also allows you to remap any of the five buttons, and G-SHIFT offers secondary functions to add more functionality. Creating button assignments is simple, with G Hub presenting an organized list of System and Windows function options and a dedicated section for Macros. The Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 has onboard memory, so you can create and download various profiles and settings directly to the mouse.

There's also a nice overview of the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. It outlines the mouse's current power consumption broken up into System and Report Rate, which tells you how many hours you can expect from a full charge. All in all, G Hub is a great piece of software. It's fast, and everything is laid out in an easy-to-follow way.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Switching between the fast-paced action of DOOM Eternal, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, and Diablo 4, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2's precision, accuracy, and smooth tracking are impressive. The shape supports multiple grip styles and feels like a natural extension of your hand in no time. The loud clicking sound of the hybrid optical-mechanical switches might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's satisfying to hear when you line up the perfect shot.

Switching between the various polling rates, there wasn't a noticeable difference in the overall performance, but 2000 Hz felt the best. Ultimately, the accuracy and precision of the tracking is what stands out no matter what game you're playing, whether that's a first-person shooter or an action RPG that has you clicking like a maniac to take out demons and pick up shiny loot. Not having a dedicated DPI button is a missed opportunity, especially for those who switch between different speeds for different genres or just regular non-gaming PC use.

Productivity

The Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is comfortable for extended gaming sessions or browsing for hours. With wired and wireless modes and the ability to store the USB dongle on the mouse's underside, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is portable and can switch from PC to laptop in seconds. The ability to store profiles directly onto the mouse is another nice productivity feature.

That said, the HERO 2 sensor, lightweight build, and super-fast polling rate are all features designed for gaming first and foremost. This is not the sort of mouse you'd buy for productivity simply because you won't get the most out of it. That said, running the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 in a sort of low-spec mode does see the battery life exceed 100 hours, which is very cool.

Final Thoughts

Priced at $159.99 USD, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is more expensive than most wireless options, with the minimal and focused design created specifically for gaming. The good news is that Logitech took the brilliant SUPERLIGHT and didn't reinvent the wheel with the follow-up; there's the improved sensor, longer-lasting battery, and faster polling rate. The overall shape, size, and weight remain almost the same, and adding USB-C makes it feel like an improved current-day version of a classic.

After spending a week or so gaming with the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 and using it as my day-to-day mouse for work, it never skipped a beat, and the ergonomics are such that it just feels great to use. A premium wireless mouse for those who are serious about gaming, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 LIGHTSPEED is hard to beat.