Logitech Pebble 2 Combo Review

TweakTown's Rating: 86% The Bottom Line If you're after a portable, stylish, and versatile wireless keyboard and mouse combo, the Pebble 2 Combo from Logitech is definitely worth a look. Fair warning: this combo is all about productivity so hardcore PC gamers will need to look elsewhere. Pros + Stylish minimal design and footprint

+ Portable with battery power that will last years

+ Silent keys and buttons

+ An affordable wireless and Bluetooth solution

+ Great productivity features and software support Cons - Can't adjust the height of the Pebble Keys 2

- Pebble Mouse 2 is a little too basic and minimal

- It is not an alternative to a decent mechanical keyboard and premium mouse combo Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The Logitech Pebble 2 Combo includes the new wireless Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s in an affordable and minimal all-in-one package that is as stylish and forward-thinking as it is no fuss and to the point. With an MSRP of USD 59.99, the Pebble 2 Combo presents a low-cost entry-level wireless keyboard and mouse option for those looking for a portable productivity solution for Windows or macOS devices - or both simultaneously.

With Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB Receiver, you can sync and switch between up to three devices with a button press. As a fan of Logitech's gaming-oriented keyboard and mouse products and focusing on the mechanical switch and high-end optical sensor-driven gaming peripheral market for a few years, it was surprisingly refreshing using the Pebble Keys 2 and Pebble Mouse 2 on a few choice devices.

For me, it was a new Acemagic mini PC hooked up to my LG OLED display for some relaxed couch gaming and a laptop for when I'm spending the day working at my parents' place. Make no mistake about it: the low-profile minimal design of the Pebble Key 2 and Pebble Mouse 2 are as far removed from "PC Gaming" as you can get, but thanks to excellent software and a few wonderful design touches, the Pebble 2 Combo punches well above its weight regarding features and overall functionality.

At a glance, I was worried that the Pebble 2 Combo might be a case of form over function - that's not the case. Take the brilliant Logi Flow feature into the Logi Options+ app suite. This simple-to-enable mode uses the Pebble Mouse 2 ability to connect and switch between multiple devices by seamlessly moving the cursor from one screen to the next.

Specifications & Close Up

Product Name: Pebble 2 Combo

What's in the Box: Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard, 2 X AAA alkaline batteries (pre-installed), Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, 1 x AA alkaline battery (pre-installed), User documentation, Logi Bolt USB receiver, Important Info Document (IID)

Product Name: Pebble Keys 2 K380s

Product Type: Wireless Keyboard

Interface: Bluetooth, Wireless via Logi Bolt USB Receiver

Battery Life: 36 months via 2 x AAA Batteries

Dimensions: 279 x 124 x 16 mm

Weight: 415 grams (with batteries)

Product Name: Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

Product Type: Wireless Mouse

Interface: Bluetooth, Wireless via Logi Bolt USB Receiver

Sensor: Optical

Number of Buttons: 3

DPI Range: 400-4000 (with 100 DPI increments)

Battery Life: 24 months via 1 x AA Battery

Dimensions: 106.7 x 58.7 x 26.6 mm

Weight: 76 grams (with battery)

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Design & Software

Design

Let's kick things off with the Pebble Keys 2 K380s, which arrives in a form factor that Logitech calls "minimal" as opposed to the "TKL" or tenkeyless naming we normally associate with keyboards that don't feature a numpad. Two pre-installed AAA batteries power the Pebble Keys 2, and connecting via Bluetooth or wireless is a breeze. Coming off of a mechanical keyboard, my first impression and moments with the Pebble Keys 2 were decidedly mixed for a few reasons: stuff that goes beyond transitioning away from full-sized mechanical keys and switches.

16 16

The best way to describe the overall type-feel of the Pebble Keys 2 is that it's a lot like typing on a laptop, from the quiet tap sound to the snappy feedback you get from minimal travel distance on a key. The best way to describe it would be to say that using the Pebble Keys 2 is akin to using the keyboard on a great laptop, and the indented circular keys do more than look cool - they feel great and make the relatively small size of the overall keyboard feel less cramped.

Visually, the Pebble Keys 2 looks fantastic and has a minimal look that is great for those who are clutter-averse and tech-averse. After using it for a few weeks now, the only real drawback in the physical design comes from the lack of adjustable feet - so you're always stuck with the thin and flat-on-the-desk orientation. There is a slight angle, but some adjustment would have been nice.

One great bit of design comes with Logitech opting to make the standard Function keys useful for most people. That means audio controls come first, with added goodies like a screenshot key in place of F9, a search key in place of F5, and an Emoji key in place of F8. You can also switch between the standard Function and these dedicated Media Keys by pressing Fn+ESC, which is very cool.

16 16

The physical design of the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is in step with the Pebble Keys 2 in that it's low-profile, flat, and features a minimal look and feel. It won't win any awards for being the most ergonomic design. Still, as something to pair with a laptop (or Acemagic mini-PC connected to a TV), it does the trick and then some, with battery life measured in years - off a single AA battery. Like with the Pebble Keys 2, coming off of a dedicated gaming mouse (funnily enough, the Logitech G502) was akin to peripheral "culture shock."

Again, this has been designed for productivity first and foremost. With the near-silent left and right click buttons and smooth optical sensor, there's much to like about the Pebble Mouse 2 as an alternative to a laptop trackpad. In addition to being able to switch between three connected devices, a lot of the Pebble Mouse 2's secret power comes from the excellent and intuitive Logi Options+ app.

Software

The Pebble 2 Combo is pure plug-and-play; setting each device up and using the keyboard and mouse with multiple devices takes a few seconds. With dedicated buttons or indicators to let you know which device of the 'up to three' you're currently controlling, you might not even think to install the Logi Options+ software (which is available for Windows and macOS) - but it's worth it.

16 16

As a productivity device without RGB or lighting or per-key customization, there's a lot you can do with the Pebble Keys 2. As for customization, you can change the functionality of the Function keys with a simple interface that is powerful and easy to use. In the Logi Options+ app, Macros are referred to as Smart Actions, and you can build out these detailed triggers and actions using drop-down menus. For example, you can change the dedicated Show/Hide Desktop key to fire up a few of your favorite productivity apps and sites like Gmail or Google Docs.

16 16

Logitech's software is right up there with some of the best we've seen for a budget-friendly keyboard and mouse combo for a peripheral. For the Pebble Mouse 2, in addition to the Logi Flow mode mentioned in the introduction, you get the same Smart Action and customization options for the middle button. Logi Options+ offers a quick and easy way to manage and switch between up to three supported devices for the keyboard and mouse.

16 16

What makes Logitech's version of Macros so great here is that it also offers templates for Smart Actions - ranging from setting up a single key or button to allow ChatGPT to create a reply to text that you've currently selected to bringing up the search function in Slack or even minimizing your apps and firing up Diablo IV to run through a couple of Nightmare Dungeons.

Performance and Productivity

With intuitive (and fun) secondary functions, great software support, and the excellent Smart Actions feature, the Pebble 2 Combo is a great productivity combo. The only glaring omission comes with the Pebble Mouse 2, in that you've only really got the middle mouse button in addition to the left and right clicks. If you've become accustomed to side buttons for browsing back and forth like I have, it can feel like taking a step back.

16 16

Smart Actions, excellent software, small and compact form factors that are easy to move around, and the overall minimal aesthetics add up to deliver a wonderful experience - especially if you're coming from purely using the input on a laptop or Macbook. The type feel is nowhere near as comfortable as what you can find with a dedicated mechanical keyboard or click-feel with a high-end mouse designed with ergonomics and precision in mind, but that's not what the Pebble range is about. Minimal, affordable, portable, and wireless. The Pebble 2 Combo ticks all those boxes, with an additional tick for style.

16 16

Okay, so you might wonder what it's like to play games with the Pebble Keys 2 and the Pebble Mouse 2, like Call of Duty or DOOM Eternal. Well, it is serviceable but not great. I was expecting it to be something of a disaster. Still, the low profile, short travel, and circular keys on the Pebble Keys 2 keyboard are something you can get used to - the main issue is with the shape and feel of the Pebble Mouse 2 - it's not conducive to first-person shooters. Playing Diablo IV, Cities: Skylines 2, and other point-and-click games is fine. Productivity comes first, but gaming is still possible.

Final Thoughts

A portable, wireless keyboard and mouse that you can easily take with you or switch between multiple devices is invaluable when you look at all the devices a modern household has - laptops, PCs, tablets, etc. Logitech's Pebble range stands out first and foremost thanks to the stylish design of the circular keys and the minimal aesthetic. Throw in eco-friendly construction and battery life measured in years, and it's hard not to be impressed with the Pebble range's function and form.

16 16

But there's more to the story, as Logitech includes great software support with intuitive productivity features alongside the ability to switch between multiple devices seamlessly. And when you add everything up, the MSRP of USD 59.99 makes the Pebble 2 Combo - including the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s - a value winner.