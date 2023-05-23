INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 Review

Small, cool, and quiet, INNO3D's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is an impressive and efficient 1080p and 1440p performer benefiting from new tech like DLSS 3.

TweakTown's Rating: 90% The Bottom Line The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is here and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is an excellent option delivering great 1080p and 1440p results with the added benefit of Ada Lovelace efficiency, exceptional cooling, and RTX technologies like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. Pros + Incredible power efficiency

Incredible power efficiency + RTX technologies like DLSS, Frame Generation, and Reflex

RTX technologies like DLSS, Frame Generation, and Reflex + No MSRP increase over the previous generation

No MSRP increase over the previous generation + Impressive 1080p and 1440p performance

Impressive 1080p and 1440p performance + Small and robust two-slot, twin fan design from INNO3D Cons - Not quite the leap over the RTX 3060 Ti we were expecting

Not quite the leap over the RTX 3060 Ti we were expecting - 8GB of VRAM might impact the GPU's long-term viability Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon

Introduction

When NVIDIA lifted the lid on the new GeForce RTX 4060 Family of graphics cards, which includes the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, it noted that the lineup is targeting 1080p gaming - which is still the most popular resolution by a significant margin as per the latest Steam Hardware Survey results. Contrast this revelation to the launch of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - which was viewed as more of a 1440p option - and you begin to wonder if the reasoning behind this comes down to the GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti featuring 8GB of VRAM at a time when some AAA releases are requiring more to max out visual settings.

58 58

VIEW GALLERY - 58 IMAGES

As it turns out, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti - an improvement over the RTX 3060 Ti - is still more than capable of delivering great 1440p results. As seen with the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2, the two-slot, quiet, and cool GPU is an efficiency king, delivering GeForce RTX 3070-like results using far less power. The icing on the cake is that this release also marks the first time that we haven't seen a price increase for the new Ada Lovelace generation, with the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti sitting at USD 399 - the same as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Throw in new and impressive tech like DLSS 3, architectural improvements that lead to exceptional ray-tracing performance and 1% lows, and there's a lot to like about the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. And for those with their mind set on more VRAM, the 16GB model coming in July should alleviate some of those concerns - albeit it will cost you a premium.

As for the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2, this is my first time going hands-on with this INNO3D variant, and I'm more than impressed with what's on offer. Excellent build quality that is matched by equally impressive cooling. Plus, it's a two-slot, lightweight GPU!

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC LHR 8GB Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $377.99 $377.99 $419.99 $418.99 Buy * Prices last scanned on 5/23/2023 at 1:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

The Ada Lovelace Generation

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

There was a time when outright visual quality was the main driver for determining how advanced real-time rendering, especially in games, had progressed. There was also a time when pure grunt in raw hardware power determined how good a game could technically look and how fast it ran. We're now at a point where visual quality and performance go hand-in-hand, with raw power only being a part of the equation.

58 58

The GeForce RTX 40 Series, the Ada Lovelace generation, is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the advances in AI and hardware-based ray-tracing that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series.

Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation. From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3. NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. In fact, in some cases, it can improve upon native rendering.

58 58

For this reason alone, DLSS and other forms of algorithm-based upscaling have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space.

Free frames, enough said.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

And it's here where NVIDIA is looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

So far, the results, although not without flaws, are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the smoothness stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 22, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and more.

58 58

As seen with DLSS 3, the Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects.

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing anything in the way of performance or more bandwidth.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and this generation's GeForce RTX 4070.

58 58

The main takeaway from these numbers is that compared to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti does more with less. Fewer CUDA Cores (which might be a first for a gen-on-gen upgrade), a cut-down memory interface, and a lower overall power draw. Where the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti truly impresses specs-wise comes with the nearly 1 GHz increase in boost clock speed over the previous generation. The fact that NVIDIA has managed this without increasing the power draw is one thing, but the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is a remarkably cool unit - with low temps and low fan speeds.

That last bit is a definite plus, and even though the overall performance of the RTX 4060 Ti is notably better than the RTX 3060 Ti (though by not as much as many, including us, were expecting), these specs show that NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace generation scales incredibly well. The 160W power rating is less than the GeForce RTX 3060's 170W and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti's 200W, and you still get a notable performance increase.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 reviewed here is not an OC model, so its specs align with the above numbers regarding boost clock speeds. These can be tweaked using existing apps or INNO3D's software.

Okay, so the fact that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launching this month features 8GB of VRAM, the same capacity as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, is worth pointing out in the current climate where we're seeing more and more titles on PC release demand more than 8GB to max all the visual settings. This is one of the reasons why there's a 16GB model coming in July, though it's worth highlighting that as a GPU aimed squarely at 1080p and 1440p gaming - tweaking settings to improve performance is a part of the game.

There is some good news; NVIDIA's bump in L2 Cache from 2MB on the RTX 3060 Ti to 32MB on the RTX 4060 Ti effectively mitigates some of the memory bandwidth issues seen in the previous generation, not in terms of capacity but in overall performance, covering both average frame-rates and 1% lows. Gaming on the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is smooth.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Model: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 4352

Tensor Cores: 136 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 34 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2310 MHz, Boost Clock: 2535 MHz

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Speed: 18 Gbps

Memory Interface: 128-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 288 GB/s (554 GB/s effective)

L2 Cache: 32768 K

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.1 x 1

Power Connectors: 2 x PCIe 8-pin cables (via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 550W

What's in the Box: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2, Installation and Warranty Card

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

When it comes to the difference between GPU coolers featuring two fans versus those that feature three, more often than not, the latter offers better overall cooling performance in addition to a more robust and rugged build. As a two-slot, twin-fan GPU, the new INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 bucks this trend by backing up its small and compact form factor with excellent cooling, near-silent fans, and great-to-see features like a metal backplate and nickel-plated composite heat pipes.

Connection-wise, you've got three DisplayPort 1.4 ports on the back, alongside a single HDMI 2.1 port - which is standard for the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

58 58

The look is minimal and stylish, too, with an aesthetically pleasing two-tone, fully enclosed look. The only downside, and this is minor, is that the INNO3D labeling on the detachable fans (very cool) are noticeable stickers - it would have been nice for these to have been integrated a bit better. Still, though, the result speaks for itself, with fans that remain off when idle and rarely going above 30% speed using stock settings under load.

58 58

As an MSRP model, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is built to last alongside something easily fitting in a smaller mini-ITX case. This versatility is worth quite a bit as we move into the more affordable and mainstream options in the GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

In 2023 PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

58 58

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p and 1440p) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games, but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 1440p and 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

And with 15 games, a special shoutout goes to Sabrent for providing us with the storage to ensure we can keep everything installed - and then some - with both the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB and Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB offering exceptional performance, capacity, and reliability.

58 58

We can keep all our benchmark software installed while also installing every new game release that comes our way.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark.

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included. A May 2023 update to the game has greatly improved performance, so individual results for this game are excluded for now (but still factored into the averages).

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used.

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used.

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

58 58

The 1080p results immediately show that at this resolution, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 eclipses both the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 in overall performance. Like with the Founders Edition model we've tested, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 outperforms the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti by around 13.1% while providing massive gains over the baseline GeForce RTX 3060 of 40.7%. This is worth noting because the USD 329 price of the RTX 3060 isn't too far behind the USD 399 of the RTX 4060 Ti.

As cards like GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and older 60-series GPUs like the RTX 2060 make up the most popular GPUs, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti results here are impressive - pointing to it being more of a worthwhile upgrade for older non-RTX 3060 Ti models. With the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti being roughly 60% faster than the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER (which would be the 2060 Ti equivalent from the 20 Series), the lower-than-expected generational performance increase does highlight that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was a remarkable GPU for its time.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, the higher-tier Ada GPU outperforms the RTX 4060 Ti by 21.9%. And like that GPU, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's improvements to efficiency and DLSS 3 and Frame Generation support become major selling points.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

58 58

Even though it's being marketed as a 1080p graphics card, the 1440p results show that INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 delivers 1% low frame rates close to 60fps with an average frame rate across 15 titles sitting at 84fps. That said, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti stumbles a little, with the performance gap between it and the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti shrinking to around 9.1% - a somewhat underwhelming and not all-that exciting result.

Again, we see the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 delivering near identical performance to the Founders Edition model using stock settings, and thanks to the impressive efficiency and cooling, these numbers can be pushed a little higher with some slight overclocking. One of the most remarkable things about these 1440p results is that you're looking at RTX 3070-like performance in a GPU using 33% less power. This is a fantastic achievement and a reminder that Ada's efficiency is next level.

Compared to the following GPU in the GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup, the RTX 4070, the RTX 4060 Ti's 1440p performance is roughly 25% slower.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

58 58

3DMark FireStrike is a DirectX 11 test that has been around for many years and covers quite a large portion of games released over the past decade - at least in terms of the API and graphics technologies used. The three tests cover the resolutions - 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. The 1080p results show that the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 only delivers a score 11.2% higher than the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The score here is higher than the GeForce RTX 3070, aligning with the actual in-game average benchmark results.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

With 3DMark TimeSpy being DirectX 12-based, it's a more relevant synthetic benchmark for modern games. Here we see that the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 delivers a score 11.3% higher than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and 42% higher than the baseline GeForce RTX 3060. Compared to the recently released GeForce RTX 4070, you're looking at a decrease of around 22%. The results show that when it comes to DirectX 12 gaming, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is more suited for 1440p than 4K - which is solidified when you factor in RTX technologies like DLSS.

58 58

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark, an area where NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace architecture excels, thanks to several improvements. Here the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 delivers a score over 14% higher than the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a slightly conservative figure when you review the actual in-game benchmark results.

Almost all modern ray-tracing enhanced games support DLSS 2's Super Resolution technology, with a growing number supporting the new Frame Generation technology exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. The good news is that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is an RT-capable GPU at 1080p and even 1440p in some titles, a question mark heading into the review. Taking Cyberpunk 2077 as an example, this means 65fps RT Ultra performance at 1080p using the DLSS Quality setting, which can be pushed to over triple digits with DLSS 3.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 excels in 1080p gaming, with or without RT effects enabled, and with tech like DLSS, it's something that you'd easily pair with a 1440p display too. Overall the performance is roughly in line with the GeForce RTX 3070, give or take, depending on the specific game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Rainbow Six Extraction are good examples of where NVIDIA's Ada architecture excels, delivering better than GeForce RTX 3070 Ti performance.

We also noticed that DLSS performance, DLSS 2 and Super Resolution, was consistently better than the GeForce RTX 3070 - thanks partly to the new fourth-generation AI hardware and increased L2 Cache.

58 58

One feature exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series not present in previous generation hardware is the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation, and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 delivers on that promise when it comes to 1080p gaming. We were surprised by how good games looked with DLSS 3 enabled at this resolution, with NVIDIA's groundbreaking tech scaling remarkably well.

For Cyberpunk 2077, using the RT Ultra setting, the triple-digit frame-rate result with DLSS 3 represents a 2.6X increase over native 1080p rendering. In Forza Horizon 5, with RT enabled using the game's Extreme visual quality setting, you're looking at a more modest 1.3X increase. For F1 22, another racing game with ray-tracing, it's an impressive 1.9X increase over native 1080p rendering. It's excellent that Frame Generation isn't limited to the high-end GPUs in the GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup and is the sort of feature you can enable on the most affordable entry to date.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The Ada Lovelace generation and GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup has incredible power efficiency compared to the previous Ampere generation and AMD's RDNA 3 flagship cards. From the GeForce RTX 4090 to the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Though, this takes the idea of efficiency gains to a new level regarding improved performance and doing more with less.

With an average power draw of around 135W when gaming in 1080p and 142W in 1440p, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is an efficiency powerhouse. When you factor in that performance beats the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 for 1080p gaming, it's worth celebrating. And as a bonus, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 runs cooler than those offerings.

58 58

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is an efficient, quiet, two-slot beast. Under full load in our test rig setup, temperatures hovered at around 56 Degrees Celsius with a GPU hot spot of about 64 Degrees. Fan speeds rarely exceed 30-40%, too, so this model is compact in physical size and features exceptional cooling.

Final Thoughts

Regarding GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPUs, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is an excellent choice. It's an MSRP model with a small two-slot, twin-fan footprint, robust build, and excellent thermal performance. And with Ada Lovelace's power efficiency and RTX technologies like DLSS, Frame Generation, Reflex, and more - you're getting a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti at the same price point.

58 58

It's hard not to overstate just how impressive the power efficiency here is; this is the sort of GPU that would slot in perfectly into a mini-ITX build or a PC case where you don't have to worry too much about space or airflow.

Even though the raw gen-on-gen performance is lower than the expected 30% we usually see with new GPU releases, it's easy to look at the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 as a GeForce RTX 3070 equivalent available at a lower cost with added support for DLSS 3, AV1 encoding, and unbeatable efficiency. And sure, there's a 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti coming sometime in July - but we'd wager that 8GB is plenty enough for most 1080p and 1440p games in the coming years.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is something to consider, especially if you're considering upgrading from something like the GeForce RTX 2060 or RTX 2060 SUPER.