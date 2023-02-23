All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-13900KS "Raptor Lake" CPU Review

Intel's Core i9-13900KS "Raptor Lake" CPU is the first to hit 6GHz boost out of the box, but you're going to need to deploy a solid cooling setup.

Intel Core i9-13900KS
Published
Manufacturer: Intel (BX8071513900KS)
4 minute read time
TweakTown's Rating: 93%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

Consumers looking for the single best CPU across all workloads will want to take note of the Intel Core i9-13900KS despite its huge power numbers.

Pros

  • + In socket upgrade
  • + 6GHz boost!
  • + Overall performance

Cons

  • - Needs decent cooling
  • - Uses lots of power

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Introduction and Pricing

After pushing through a solid stack of motherboard reviews, I finally made time to test the Intel Core i9-13900KS "Raptor Lake" CPU, admittedly a bit late to the party. Keeping this review to the point, those that want to read up on architecture changes can do so in either of our two previous articles, 13600K or 13900K.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 02
Open Gallery 37

With that, the 13900KS is the most recent launch from Intel that looks to allow them to keep their edge in gaming, even after AMD's Zen 4 3D parts are released later this month. As big of a task as that will be, the 13900KS has some impressive specs, including its massive 6GHz boost clock out of the box.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's first run over the numbers for this new chip. We start with the LGA1700 socket, and the KS is a 24-core 32-thread part with a base clock of 3.2GHz and boosts to 6GHz on the P-Cores. E-Cores have their own 2.2GHz base clock but can boost to 4.3GHz. The cache is 32M, like we saw in the 13900K, and of course, this CPU is unlocked.

The MSRP of the Core i9-13900KS processor is $699.99 with a one-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-13900KS "Raptor Lake" CPU

Test System, and the 13900KS

Test System

  • Motherboard: ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara
  • GPU: GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
  • RAM: Kingston Fury Beast 32GB 7200MHz CL38
  • Cooler: 3x140mm Custom Water
  • OS Storage: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Gaming 2TB
  • Power Supply: AORUS GP AP1200PM
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11

Core i9 13900KS

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 03
Open Gallery 37

Our sample of the 13900KS arrived in retail packaging.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 04
Open Gallery 37

Unboxing, we have the platinum wafer holding the CPU.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 05
Open Gallery 37

Opening the wafer, we have the CPU itself with its model and batch code on the top.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 06
Open Gallery 37

The backside offers 1700 pins, including a few that look to be reinforced.

Cinebench, Crossmark and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test which uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 10
Open Gallery 37

R23 gave us a 2332 single-thread score alongside a very nice 41142 multi-thread score.

Crossmark

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 11
Open Gallery 37

CrossMark gave us an overall of 2597, only a touch better than the 13900K.

AIDA64

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 12
Open Gallery 37

AIDA showed solid memory performance, upwards of 100 GB/s across the board. Latency landed at 57.9ns.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 13
Open Gallery 37

AES came in at 302481.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 14
Open Gallery 37

9339 was our SHA3 score.

WEBXPRT4, Gaming, and UL Benchmarks

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 24
Open Gallery 37

Getting into more real-world workloads, we ran the 13900KS through WebXPRT4, ending with a score of 373.

3DMark

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 15
Open Gallery 37

CPU Profile came in with a single thread of 1289 and a sixteen thread score of 11841.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 16
Open Gallery 37

Sliding into a few synthetic gaming scenarios, our Timespy score landed at 21883.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 17
Open Gallery 37

Speed Way landed a score of 5870 for the 13900KS.

Gaming Performance

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 18Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 19
Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 20
Open Gallery 37

Getting into some real gaming workloads, Cyberpunk pulled in 216 FPS at 1080p. We followed that with 1440p, which ended at 161 FPS, and 4K, which came in at 92 FPS.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 21Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 22
Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 23
Open Gallery 37

Tomb Raider offered even better performance, the KS pushing to 276 FPS at 1080p. 1440p and 4K came in at 207 FPS and 128 FPS, respectively.

Comparisons

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 30
Open Gallery 37

Getting into our charts, the 13900KS took the top spot looking at 1T R23 scores.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 31
Open Gallery 37

Moving our workload to nT, the 13900KS picked up 41142, which nudges the 13900K aside.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 32
Open Gallery 37

CrossMark picked up a slight amount of performance, 51 points, to push it to the top.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 33
Open Gallery 37

Loading up AIDA64 AES, the 13900KS sits right behind the 7950X, enjoying a decent 5000-point lead over the 13900K.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 34
Open Gallery 37

SHA3 was similar, with a small bump over the 13900K.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 35
Open Gallery 37

Entering our WEBXPRT4 score into the charts, the 13900KS takes the top spot by 30 points.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 36
Open Gallery 37

UL Procyon pulled in a score of 10386 for the 13900KS, the top spot once again.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 37
Open Gallery 37

The Photo workload allowed the KS to bump past the 7950X by 19 points for the top spot in our charts.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 38
Open Gallery 37

If we look at the CPU Profile, the KS lands in third place, with a single thread score of 1289 and sixteen threads at 11841.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 39
Open Gallery 37

Timespy allowed the KS to take the top spot again with a score of 21883 with our 3090 Ti.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 40
Open Gallery 37

Moving over to Speed Way, we saw a score of 6870 for the KS.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 41
Open Gallery 37

Adding our new gaming numbers to our charts, the KS does have the lead in Cyberpunk with 216 FPS at 1080p, 162 FPS at 1440p, and 92 FPS at 4K.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 42
Open Gallery 37

Throwing in our Tomb Raider results, the KS nudged the 7950X to the side with a top FPS of 276.

Power, Value, and Final Thoughts

Power

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 43
Open Gallery 37

Testing the 13900Ks, we moted a peak of 430 watts, CPU only, while testing R23 nT. Idle power was a touch over 30 watts.

Value

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 44
Open Gallery 37

Looking at Performance per Watt, the 13900KS is middle of the pack at 86.2%.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU Review 45
Open Gallery 37

Adding in the CPU cost, we have the 13900KS near the middle at 78%.

Final Thoughts

Intel has a winner with the Core i9-13900KS, but consumers looking to buy into this CPU should have wider intentions than just gaming. The KS picked up about 13 FPS in Cyberpunk paired with our 3090 Ti at 1080p. If we up the resolution to 1440p, where the GPU comes more into play, things evened out a bit, and the KS struggled to beat the 13700K.

If we switch our game to Tomb Raider, which has been around for quite some time, we see about 20 FPS over the next best Intel CPU, which happens to be the 13700K once again; the KS, too, holds a slight lead over 7950X. If we move our focus to applications, we picked up about 150 points in Procyon Office and nearly 80 points in Procyon Photo. Crossmark's bump was even smaller, with the KS grabbing just 51 points over the 13900K.

Out of the box, our CPU did boost to 6GHz on several occasions, thanks to our custom cooling loop. We also enjoyed better overall performance from the higher all-core boosts this CPU can handle. With that came the impressive power draw of 430 watts; we measured this from the two 8-pin CPU power connections during a run of R23 nT.

As we look forward to the launch of AMD's Zen 4 3D in just a few short weeks, it will be interesting to see where the competition goes as CPUs like the 7950X3D offer impressive core counts paired with a stack of cache that, along with its competitive pricing, will almost certainly put the screws to the 13900KS.

Performance

99%

Quality

95%

Features

90%

Value

88%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

Consumers looking for the single best CPU across all workloads will want to take note of the Intel Core i9-13900KS despite its huge power numbers.

TweakTown award
93%

Intel Core i9-13900KS "Raptor Lake" CPU

Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

