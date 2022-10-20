All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU Review

The Tick-Tock cycle returns as Intel's Raptor Lake refines what was possible with Alder Lake. Let's see what the Core i9-13900K processor is all about.

Intel Core i9-13900K
Published Oct 20, 2022 8:00 AM CDT
Manufacturer: Intel
6 minute read time
TweakTown's Rating: 95%
The Bottom Line

Performance per watt or best bang for your buck, there is no CPU better than the Intel Core i9-13900K right now.

Pros

  • + In socket upgrade
  • + Efficiency (Performance per Watt)
  • + Price and value

Cons

  • - No real gain in IPC

Should you buy it?

Introduction and Pricing

We are just a few days away from having spent a year with Alder Lake; it really doesn't seem that long ago, but as they say, "time flies when you're having fun." For months now, we have entertained leaks of what the possibilities could be for Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake and where they would fall against the recently released Zen 4 portfolio.

When we ended our series of AMD Zen 4 processor reviews, Alder Lake was still holding its own in many cases against the newly released onslaught of AMD CPUs. Hence, all Raptor Lake needed was increased clocks, but Intel decided to deliver a bit more.

Specifications and Pricing

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 02 | TweakTown.com
35

Intel is releasing several SKUs today, the top dog being the unit under review in this article; the Core i9-13900K. This is a 24-core part with a hybrid architecture keeping the eight P cores of the previous generation and pairing them with 16 E cores. Clock speed has increased on both sides; P cores can now boost to 5.8GHz, while E cores are allowed 4.3GHz. Cache has also increased across the board, with the 13900K now offering 36MB of L3 alongside 32MB of L2.

Intel UHD 770 makes a second appearance, getting a boost in its clocks while memory support has been modified and now supports 5200MHz DDR5 as its JEDEC rating, but we see kits upwards of 7200MHz+ aimed at 13th Gen CPUs. 128GB is still the peak memory capacity.

As for pricing, the Intel Core i9-13900K carries an MSRP of $589.

Core Architecture Updates, Test System, and the 13900K

Architecture Updates

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 03 | TweakTown.com
35

The slide above pretty much explains the changes made going into RPL-S. Intel improved the P-Core cache architecture and then added more E-Cores. At the same time, the motherboard side will see increased chipset PCIe lanes and more connectivity.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 04 | TweakTown.com
35

Intel's 3rd generation SuperFin allows for a faster Raptor Cove core. Improvements here allowed for a larger boost up to 600MHz.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 05 | TweakTown.com
35

As mentioned previously, E cores have been doubled on some SKUs; the 13900K is one of those that also enjoy a slight boost in clocks and optimized prefetch.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 06 | TweakTown.com
35

Memory latency and fabric, too, have been improved.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 07 | TweakTown.com
35

Performance uptakes for Raptor Lake include 15% on single-threaded workloads and up to 41% on multi-threaded workloads.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 08 | TweakTown.com
35

Performance per watt is something Intel focused on with Raptor Lake, now showing a 25% reduction in power use at the same performance.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 09 | TweakTown.com
35

Intel Thread Director, introduced with Alder Lake, has recently undergone some updates and is a part of the 22H2 update to Windows 11.

Test System

  • Motherboard: Z790 AORUS Master BIOS F1
  • GPU: GeForce RTX 3090Ti
  • RAM: Corsair Dominator RGB DDR5 6000 CL30
  • Cooler: 3x140mm Custom Water
  • OS Storage: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB
  • Power Supply: AORUS GP AP1200PM
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11

Core i9 13900K

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 10 | TweakTown.com
35

The packaging provided to us was media packaging, so there were no retail boxes. Like last year's Alder Lake samples, the 13600K and 13600K were packed together.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 11 | TweakTown.com
35

Above, you can see the packaging unboxed, both CPUs on the right.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 12 | TweakTown.com
35

Starting with the 13900K, we have a small window to the CPU.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 13 | TweakTown.com
35

CPU unboxed, it's the same form factor as Alder Lake and does use the same LGA1700 socket.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 14 | TweakTown.com
35

Opposite AMDs design, Intel has a good amount of SMD on the bottom of the CPU. 1700 pads ready for power!

Cinebench, Crossmark and AIDA64

Cinebench R20 IPC & R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and INTEL to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 30 | TweakTown.com
35

I'm starting first with Raptor Lake's IPC increase; as shown in the chart above, it's not a huge gain - I measured a touch over 1%.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 31 | TweakTown.com
35

Moving over to R23, single thread performance boosted above what we discovered with 12900KS, now a score of 2269.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 32 | TweakTown.com
35

With the added E cores, Intel took the top spot in multi-threaded R23, now scoring 40545 with the 13900K.

Crossmark

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 33 | TweakTown.com
35

13900K also landed the top spot in CrossMark, scoring 2700 exactly.

AIDA64

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 34 | TweakTown.com
35

Tasks using AES certainly benefit from Zen 4. Even the 13900K couldn't beat the 7950X in this workload, though it did take on the 7900X.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 35 | TweakTown.com
35

SHA3 landed the 13900K in second, scoring 9218. It was a good bit quicker than the 7900X.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 36 | TweakTown.com
35

Testing memory over the last few generations, it's very apparent that bandwidth really doesn't matter past a certain point if it's slow to react. Latency of 13900K with our kit of Dominators landed at 68ns using XMP settings.

WEBXPRT4 and UL Benchmarks

WebXPRT4, Procyon, and 3DMark

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 37 | TweakTown.com
35

Getting into more real-world workloads, we ran the 13900K through WebXPRT4 alongside some of its closest competitors. It, by far, took the lead with a score of 343.

UL Procyon Suite

The UL Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark uses Microsoft Office apps to measure PC performance for office productivity work.

The Photo Editing benchmark uses Adobe® Lightroom® to import, process, and modify a selection of images. In the second part of the test, multiple edits and layer effects are applied to a photograph in Adobe® Photoshop®.

The Video editing benchmark uses Adobe® Premiere® Pro to export video project files to common formats. Each video project includes various edits, adjustments, and effects. The benchmark score is based on the time taken to export the videos.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 38 | TweakTown.com
35

Moving into Procyon, the 13900K once again takes over from 12900KS in Office scenarios scoring an additional 400 points.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 39 | TweakTown.com
35

Photo landed the 13900K second to the 7950X.

3DMark

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 40 | TweakTown.com
35

CPU Profile showed the 13900K doing well through 8 cores, after which the e-cores pick up the slack with a little less push. In a single thread, we start with a score of 1213 and end at 16, scoring 11247.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 41 | TweakTown.com
35

Our first "gaming" scenario is Timespy, landing us a score of 21286 overall.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 42 | TweakTown.com
35

Swapping out our GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for integrated graphics, the 13900K does get a boost here over 12th Gen. 14072 is the new score for UHD 770.

Gaming and Power Consumption

Gaming Performance

Diving into gaming, we added a few new games to our list, including AC Odyssey and Forza. We kept CyberPunk as we have been using it with our 12900KS on motherboard reviews, so we have a decent comparison.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 43 | TweakTown.com
35

Starting with Odyssey, the 13900K enjoyed 149 FPS at 1080p, reduced to 129 FPS at 1440p and 98 FPS at 4K.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 44 | TweakTown.com
35

FarCry landed at 205 FPS at 1080p and 185 FPS at 1440p. 4K was a few FPS quicker than 12900KS at 124 FPS.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 45 | TweakTown.com
35

Cyberpunk was the first we saw the 13900K dip under the Zen 4 CPUs, 180 FPS at 1080p and 149 FPS at 1440p.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 46 | TweakTown.com
35

Tomb Raider produced a huge 257 FPS, rivaling the 263 FPS pulled off by the 7950X.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 47 | TweakTown.com
35

Moving to Forza Horizon 5, the 13900K grabbed 195 FPS at 1080p and 134 FPS at 4K.

Power Consumption and Thermals

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 48 | TweakTown.com
35

Intel has made huge strides in power with Raptor Lake, now only 20 watts higher at load than 7950X while having more actual CPU cores.

Value and Final Thoughts

Value

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 49 | TweakTown.com
35

Looking at performance per watt, the 13900K takes the crown by a fraction of a percent.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Review 50 | TweakTown.com
35

Looking at the performance across all gaming workloads, the 13900K lands third on our performance vs. price chart.

Final Thoughts

At the very least, the Core i9-13900K cements Intel's dominance in the CPU market, and while they may have taken a backseat to AMD for 10th and 11th Gen, they have come back extremely strong.

Starting with IPC, Raptor Lake doesn't show the huge gain we saw in the architecture change from 11th to 12th Gen CPUs, but rather it's the "Tock" to Alder Lakes' "Tick," a refinement of the Intel 7 process. That said, even with this small gain, it's hard to believe even Zen 5 would catch Raptor Lake with the same improvement we saw from Zen 3 to Zen 4. This really means AMD needs architecture revamp improvements to get the performance increases similar to what we saw going from Zen 2 to Zen 3 for them to be back in the driver's seat.

Running through our performance tests, we lean heavily on real-world workloads, first with CrossMark and UL Procyon, then to legit game testing all along the way to measure power at the CPU rather than the entire system. The 13900K is miles ahead of the closest Zen 4 part in these workloads. In CrossMark, we see a 225-point gap, and WebXPRT4 gave us our highest score ever at 343.

UL Procyon showed the edge to Intel with Office workloads, and Photoshop had the 7950X and 13900K neck and neck. Shifting into gaming workloads, CyberPunk was the worst showing for the 13900K, which was only 6 FPS behind the 7950X, the top CPU.

The biggest takeaway is how well Intel has optimized its Intel 7 process, enough that power numbers are significantly more efficient, now using 20 watts more than 7950X at the high-end, even with more cores. These improvements landed the 13900K at the top of the chart for Performance per Watt, and when we add in gaming performance, it's top 3 for best gaming CPU for the money.

Of course, that may change quickly as we load the test machine with the 13600K, so stay tuned!

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

95%

Overall

95%

The Bottom Line

Performance per watt or best bang for your buck, there is no CPU better than the Intel Core i9-13900K right now.

95%

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

