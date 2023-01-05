MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X Review

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card is here, with its uber-premium design and gorgeous backplate. AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X memory, kgo!

Introduction

MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X is now the third custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that we're looking at today, following my reviews on the custom ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition and the Iron Man-inspired COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics cards.

MSI never ceases to impress with its flagship SUPRIM X graphics cards, with the new AD104-based GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X being no exception. It screams quality from the retail packaging down to the smallest details on the card itself, with some of the best performance out of the RTX 4070 Ti yet.

You've got a high-end thermal solution, the notorious 16-pin "12VHPHWR" power connector that splits out to not one, not two, but three 8-pin PCIe power connectors, the AD104 "Ada Lovelace" GPU, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. Performance-wise you wouldn't tell the difference between most of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, but MSI nails it from start to finish on the new custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card.

I've already taken a look at MSI's custom flagship GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X, and the second-fastest Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X, with the same design and thermal solution deployed on the new AD104-based GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X. Everything that makes the other SUPRIM X cards from MSI is here today, with a knocked-down AD104 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

To refresh your memory, the GeForce RTX 4090 ships with the AD102 GPU and 24GB of GDDR6X memory, the GeForce RTX 4080 packs the AD103 GPU and 16GB of GDDR6X memory, while the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti contains the new AD104 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. It's here to fight -- and beat -- the Radeon RX 7900 XT, and keep the $999+ priced Radeon RX 7900 XTX at bay.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X has an MSRP of $949, a $150 premium over the starting price of $799. Is it worth it? Let's find out.

Ada Lovelace

Detailed Look

MSI continues its path to retail packaging victory with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card, following in the footsteps of its GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X graphics cards. If you're a collector of boxes, this will have a place on your shelf.

From the front, you wouldn't be able to tell much of a difference between the new AD104-based GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card and the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X variants. That's not a bad thing because the card's design looks fantastic.

It's a thicc boi, but it's nice and quiet when you're gaming your nights away.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card uses the new 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, with the company including an adaptor that converts to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

As for display connectivity, there's no change here: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.1 connector.

Test System Specs

I've recently upgraded my major GPU test bed for 2022, but I will be upgrading again soon, now that Intel has launched its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and Z790 motherboards, and AMD with its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and X670E motherboards.

The new upgrades include the shift to the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, 64GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 memory, and 8TB of Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD goodness. Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K is a beast, with the Alder Lake CPU packing 8 Performance cores (P-cores) and 8 Efficient cores (E-cores) at up to 5.2GHz.

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme

I've got that installed into the bigger-than-life ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, which is absolutely loaded to the brim with technologies and features that it houses everything you need. We're talking about one of the best-looking designs on a motherboard yet, PCIe 5.0 support, enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, and oh-so-much more.

RAM: 64GB Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800

Sabrent helped out in a huge way by sending over 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory in the form of 4 x 16GB DDR5-4800 modules of its new Sabrent Rocket DDR5 memory. The company also helped out in an even bigger way, supplying us with a gigantic and super-fast 8TB model of its Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

SSD: 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus M.2

We're talking about 7.5GB/sec+ (7500MB/sec) from a single M.2 SSD, along with a gigantic 8TB of capacity. The 2TB drives aren't big enough for all of our game installs for GPU testing... the 4TB is much better, but the 8TB gives us room to move into 2023 without worrying about installing multiple games that are 200GB+ in size.

Some glory shots, of course.

Displays: ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz

ASUS has been a tight partner of TweakTown for many years, with the fine folks at ASUS Australia sending over their ROG Strix XG438Q and ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitors for our GPU test benches. They're both capable of 4K 120Hz+ through their DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.

I will be upgrading these in the near future, over to some DisplayPort 2.0-capable panels and some new HDMI 2.1-enabled 4K 165Hz panels in OLED form of course...given that next-gen GPUs are right around the corner, there has been no better time to upgrade your display or TV.

I've been working on this system for a while now, but now we're stretching its legs with the newly-released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Not just in 1080p or 1440p, not even in just 4K... but at 8K with a native resolution of 7680 x 4320. I've run through some of the very fastest GPU silicon on the planet.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

Benchmarks - 1080p

Benchmarks - 1440p

Benchmarks - 4K

Temps & Power Consumption

MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card runs a little hotter than competing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards, with the GPU temps hitting 58-60C during benchmarking and gaming loads, while GPU hotspot temperatures were sitting at around 66C. Power consumption was at 200W or so, which is in line with other GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

MSI's slick SUPRIM X design aesthetic : Just like the more powerful GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X graphics cards, the new AD104-powered GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X has a distinct design style that will have you looking inside of your PC more than you'd think.

Keeps up with, sometimes beats the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti : NVIDIA doing what it does best here, with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti offering performance that rivals previous-gen flagship GPUs. You won't be smashing through 4K 120FPS in games for the most part, but with DLSS you will be.

Kick ass 1440p 120FPS+ gaming performance: If you're gaming on a 1440p or 3440x1440 ultrawide gaming monitor, there's enough performance under the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti hood to annihilate those resolutions at 120, 144, or 165Hz easily.

What's Not

Not the coolest RTX 4070 Ti : It's only a few degrees, but that matters to some people... but it shouldn't push you away from buying the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X.

No DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity: This isn't an issue of COLORFUL, but rather NVIDIA for not including the latest DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity on their GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPU architecture. Sigh. Sigh, sigh, SIGH.

Final Thoughts

MSI is slowly filling out its GeForce RTX 40 series SUPRIM X family of graphics cards with the new AD104-based GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X. If the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X were out of your budget, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be the card for you.

If you've skipped over AMD's just-released RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT, the new $949 price point falls right between the $899 and $999 pricing on the Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs on MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X.

Under that, you can save yourself $50 and get MSI's other GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO graphics card, but the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X is a far better buy for $50 more. The cooling design and backplate are worth it alone, as I'm a huge fan of great backplates on graphics cards, and MSI always nails the backplate with its SUPRIM X designs.

At the end of the day, if you're gaming away on a 1080p, 1440p, or ultrawide 3440x1440 gaming monitor at more than 120FPS and have been holding off on buying a new graphics card -- and didn't want to spend more than $1000 -- the new custom MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X is a mighty, mighty fine choice.

There's some wiggle room for overclocking as well, with the GPU pushing just above 3.0GHz to around 3040MHz to 3055MHz or so stable, depending on the game. The 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory can be overclocked by another 1000MHz if you want to squeeze more performance out of the memory bandwidth, too.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X is available starting January 5 with an MSRP of $949, a $150 premium over the starting price of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at $799. You're getting a much more premium graphics card for that additional $150, with a super-sleek design and an easy-on-your-power-bill 200W or so power consumption.