Montech Sky Two Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Montech, relatively new in the PC chassis game, brought the Sky Two mid-tower chassis to the table. Not to be the successor to the Sky One, the Sky Two aims to take cues from the likes of Lian Li's O11 Dynamic and some design elements that are familiar to NZXT.

The Montech Sky Two has specifications on paper that pretty much align with a lot of other mid-tower cases on the market.

Montech's branding, "The Best Value", presents an interesting point to bring gamers and system builders. Also, Montech was confident enough to label the Sky Two as "High-End", a pretty bold claim, as it states a higher class of quality. We shall see.

Pricing on the Montech Sky Two is aggressive at a starting price point of $99 for the black model, while the white model is priced at $105, and the Morocco blue model has a price of $115.

Packaging

The front shows a clear image of the Montech Sky Two.

The backside shows some of the features of the Montech Sky Two.

The specifications are on the side of the box, which is nice to see when purchasing in person. EATX need not apply.

The Montech Sky Two's packaging is pretty standard, with the two foam end pieces with the Sky Two in a clear plastic bag.

Outside the Montech Sky Two

The outside of the Montech Sky Tow and its two tempered glass panels. This wrap-around effect is getting really popular but does present the idea of how cooling would be.

The bottom section of the Sky Two has this gray-colored mesh that wraps around the same sides as the tempered glass.

The back panel, which has ventilation holes as well as a dust filter, is where most of the cool air would be taken in.

The backside, where all the input cabling would be, is clean and simple, with removable PCIe brackets.

The top has a removable section that then reveals support for a 120, 240, 280, or 360mm radiator or up to two 140mm fans or three 120mm fans.

The I/O is located on the top left section of the top of the Sky Two. We note a single USB Type-C connection, a Type-A USB 3.0 port, separate microphone and headphone 3.5mm jacks, another Type-A USB 3.0 port, an LED button, and a larger circular power button.

Flipping the Sky Two, so the underside is exposed, are four decently sized case feet and the removable PSU air filter.

Inside the Montech Sky Two

Taking a look inside Sky Two is quite interesting. The first thing is that the two 120mm intake fans are mounted on the motherboard side wall, which is getting more and more common.

Those side intake fans are not the normal 120mm aRGB fans. Montech has included three "reverse" 120mm fans, model number RX-R12600-BFRGB, with the Sky Two. This addresses the goofy way a lot of builders would mount their RGB fans, so they could see the light effects over setting the case up for positive, neutral, or negative pressure situations.

The rear 120mm fan is also aRGB but not reverse like the other three included 120mm fans.

Another look at the top radiator or fan mounting location, where we see support for up to a 360 or 280mm radiator and or its corresponding fans.

The backside shows a good start for cable management with a cable raceway up the center with three Montech-branded cable straps.

A 3.5" HDD caddy hidden away in the basement can house two 3.5" HDDs or three SSDs.

Placement for storage on the motherboard wall are two 2.5" mounts for SSDs or HDDs.

The front I/O cables are neatly in a row, following down the cable raceway.

Montech includes a six PWM fan header with aRGB control. You can also wire this straight to your motherboard.

Here are most of the cables from the front I/O, some ketchup, and mustard, but we can live with that.

Lastly, for cables, a unified front panel connector, which IMO is thankfully becoming the standard.

And for accessories that Montech included are, an extra reverse 120mm aRGB fan, an instruction manual, and a bag of screws and zip-ties.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

The only issues I encountered while building in the Sky Two were the radiator and fan clearance near the upper EPS CPU eight-pin connections. I had to smash those cables to the far most side. Otherwise, I would have had to push the PureLoop 280mm all the way forward, which would have in turn made the tubes hit the front glass.

Lastly, it's not really an issue, mainly because Montech stated that this would be fixed in the second batch of shipments. The issue is that the included fans would not reach the full PWM range. This was fixed by just unplugging them and using a three-way fan splitter that I had on hand, which I plugged directly into the motherboard. Problem solved. Any customers that have already purchased can get a free replacement.

Testing the Montech Sky Two, I ran a 20 min run of Aida64 Extreme, with the CPU and GPU fully loaded up. This should give the radiator enough time to equalize the temperatures. The ambient temperature was at 64F or just under 18C. Temps really did surprise me, with the 12600K only hitting about 63C at full load, while the RTX 3090 FE managed to hold on to about 68C.

The Montech Sky Two surprised me, I didn't think I could like this case when it came in, but boy, was I wrong.

Well done, Montech.