MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO Review

MSI's new custom Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO is here, packing 12GB of GDDR6 and fighting off the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB.

Introduction

AMD has officially launched its new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards... and today I'm bringing you my review on MSI's custom Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO.

The new Radeon RX 6750 XT is a card that will stir up the market more than the RX 6950 XT, purely because it doesn't cost over $1000... with AMD having the RX 6750 XT "starting from" $549, so expect the MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT for another $150-$200 on top.

It's a much better pricing landscape than it has been for the last couple of years, and AMD is hitting that perfect timing for the prices of GPUs to come down to launch the RDNA 2 refresh GPUs. AMD's new Radeon RX 6750 XT has the same 12GB of GDDR6 but clocked at a faster 18Gbps (up from 16Gbps) while boosting up memory bandwidth to 432GB/sec (up from 384GB/sec).

Let's Talk Price

AMD initially started the RDNA 2 refresh GPU party with higher "starting from" $1299 pricing on the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT... but that was quickly changed to "starting from" $1099. This is $100 more than the $999 launch price of the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT (8GB): starting from $399

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT (12GB): starting from $549

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16GB): starting from $1099

The company is lucking out with the stars aligning for GPU prices to drop just as they're refreshing their RDNA 2-based GPUs.

AMD is pushing out a great set of performance improvements, new technologies, and more into its new Radeon GPU drivers. I was using the Adrenalin v22.10 beta drivers for the review, but there will be new drivers out that will include these updates shortly.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0

AMD reiterates that there are 80+ games with FSR 1.0 support so far.

Inside, you'll get support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 technology, where the first game out of the gate to support FSR 2.0 being DEATHLOOP by Arkane Studios and Bethesda. The update for that will drop on May 12, while FSR 2.0 is coming to other games in the near future.

FSR 2.0 is coming soon to Asterigos, Delysium, EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Perfect World Remake, Swordsman Remake, and Unknown 9: Awakening.

AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR)

The introduction of AMD's new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology is here with the latest drivers, coinciding with the launch of the new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs. RSR uses all of the abilities that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is capable of, and puts it into the driver to offer free performance uplifts across thousands and thousands of games.

RX 6750 XT Tech Specs

The reference specs of the Radeon RX 6750 XT have it packing the Navi 22 XT GPU with 17.2 billion transistors, with higher GPU clocks than the flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT. We're looking at "reference" Game GPU clocks of up to 2495MHz and Boost GPU clocks of up to 2600MHz -- let's see how far we can push the MSI RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO, however.

AMD has bumped up the TDP to 250W on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, kept the same 12GB of GDDR6 -- but has faster 18Gbps bandwidth -- bumping the memory bandwidth up to 1.3TB/sec (1326GB/sec) with Infinity Cache. It's not going to help heaps, but it is a refined RX 6700 XT wrapped in faster tech.

Radeon RX 6950 XT: 16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 18Gbps on a 256-bit memory interface + 128MB of Infinity Cache (335W)

Radeon RX 6750 XT: 12GB of GDDR6 memory @ 18Gbps on a 192-bit memory interface + 96MB of Infinity Cache (250W)

Radeon RX 6650 XT: 8GB of GDDR6 memory @ 17.5Gbps on a 128-bit memory interface + 32MB of Infinity Cache (180W)

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Tech Specs (Reference):

Transistors : 17.2 billion transistors

Die Size : 335mm2

Compute Units : 40

Ray Accelerators : 40

Stream Processors : 2560

Game GPU Clock : up to 2495MHz

Boost GPU Clock : up to 2600MHz

Peak Single Precision Performance : 13.31 TFLOPs

Peak Half Precision Performance : 26.62 TFLOPs

Peak Texture Fill-Rate : up to 416.0 GT/s

ROPs : 64

Peak Pixel Fill-Rate : 166.4 GP/s

AMD Infinity Cache : 96MB

Memory : 12GB GDDR6

Effective Memory Bandwidth w/AMD Infinity Cache (up to) : 1326GB/sec

Memory Interface : 192-bit

PCIe Interface : PCIe 4.0 x16

Board Power: 250W

Detailed Look

MSI is using the same retail packaging style for its new Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO as its previous Radeon RX 6000 series GAMING X TRIO graphics cards. No complaints here, as the back of the box gives you a great rundown on what the card is all about.

The same can be said about the card itself, rocking its TRI FROZR 2S cooling system. You should now what an MSI GAMING X TRIO graphics card looks like at this point, but this one rocks the Navi 22 GPU + 12GB of GDDR6 @ 18Gbps.

It's a bit thick for my liking, I would've preferred a dual-slot card given this isn't a high-end GPU... but hey.

MSI's new custom Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Display connectivity remains the same: 1 x HDMI 2.1 and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors -- all capable of 4K 120Hz+ and 8K 60Hz.

Test System Specs

Anthony's GPU Test System Specifications

The biggest upgrade to the GPU testbed is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, offering 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 3-powered CPU grunt at up to 4.8GHz.

That's plenty of CPU power and offers a great upgrade over the Ryzen 7 3800X that I was using previously.

I will be upgrading this system in a few months, and maybe running it side-by-side with the new Alder Lake-powered Intel Core i9-12900K processor. I'm using one inside of the Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC that I reviewed a few months ago, and man the 12900K is like the Godzilla of CPUs.

Sabrent is the most recent partner of mine to help build out my systems, sending me oodles of the fastest NVMe M.2 SSDs on the planet. I'm using Sabrent's flagship Rocket 4 Plus 4TB M.2 SSDs which offers 7GB/sec+ reads and writes with a huge 4TB of capacity.

ASUS has been a tight partner of mine for a few years now, providing their huge 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitors for my benchmarking and gaming needs. I'm using two of them at the moment, the ROG Strix XG438Q and the ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitors.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

Benchmarks - 1080p

Note: All games run on Ultra/Maxed Out visual settings, motion blur disabled, V-Sync disabled.

Performance Thoughts

AMD's new Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card was built for 1080p and 1440p gaming, where it beats the Radeon RX 6700 XT in everything...where we have 7FPS more (90FPS vs 83FPS) in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p between the RX 6750 XT and RX 6700 XT.

In the AMD-friendly Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, the new Radeon RX 6750 XT beats the GeForce RTX 3080 -- at 1080p at least -- with 109FPS on the RX 6750 XT compared to 103FPS on the RTX 3080 (and 101FPS on the RX 6700 XT).

For the most part, you can enjoy 120FPS+ at 1080p in esports games and even AAA titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of War enjoy 120FPS+ at 1080p on the Radeon RX 6750 XT.

Benchmarks - 1440p

Note: All games run on Ultra/Maxed Out visual settings, motion blur disabled, V-Sync disabled.

Performance Thoughts

The same performance increase over the Radeon RX 6700 XT is here at 1440p, with the Radeon RX 6750 XT edging out the RX 6700 XT by 5FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077. Forza Horizon 5 is pushing 82FPS average, 7FPS higher than the RX 6700 XT -- and the same as the higher-end Radeon RX 6800.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the same, with the new Radeon RX 6750 XT achieving 83FPS average -- up from the 76FPS average on the RX 6700 XT, and just 2FPS behind the higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

Moving onto Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the new Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card hits 136FPS average at 1440p... 10FPS over the RX 6700 XT... and 16FPS more in Shadow of War (damn!) with 127FPS average versus 111FPS average.

Benchmarks - 4K

Note: All games run on Ultra/Maxed Out visual settings, motion blur disabled, V-Sync disabled.

Performance Thoughts

4K gaming isn't something I would be running out and buying the new Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card for, but it doesn't mean you can't game at 4K on it. Even in something as visually delicious as Cyberpunk 2077, the new "mid-range" Radeon RX 6750 XT is capable of 25FPS average -- up from 23FPS on the RX 6700 XT -- and 1FPS behind the RTX 3060 Ti.

Forza Horizon 5 can be enjoyed at 4K 60FPS on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, beating out the RX 6700 XT by 5FPS average and just 3FPS away from the RX 6800. Hell, even Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of War can run fluidly at 4K 60FPS+ with Ultra details (74FPS average for each game, 5-7FPS better than the RX 6700 XT).

Power Consumption & Temps

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

10% on average faster than RX 6700 XT : It's not going to rock your world if you've already got the Radeon RX 6700 XT, but AMD has done enough here to juice up the RX 6750 XT to give it around 10% more performance (on average) over the RX 6700 XT.

Fantastic thermals : MSI is using its triple-fan TRI FROZR 2S cooling technology to good effect here, keeping the Navi 22 GPU very cool at just 66C during gaming and benchmark sessions. This is with the fans at default speeds: 1500RPM or so (42%).

1080p and 1440p gaming FTW : You're going to hit 120FPS+ pretty easily in thousands of games at both 1080p and 1440p, and an easy 60FPS with the best-looking games. If those games have FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) then those numbers are even higher, it's a win-win.

Higher GPU clocks over reference : MSI is offering GPU clocks of 2554MHz, with my sample hitting 2700MHz+ easily in gaming and benchmark all day long.

12GB GDDR6 memory, now @ 18Gbps: AMD is using some faster GDDR6 memory, with the new Radeon RX 6750 XT still rocking the same 12GB of GDDR6 -- but up at 18Gbps from 16Gbps -- helping differentiate it more away from the RX 6700 XT.

What's Not

50W more power than RX 6700 XT: There's up to 50W of power over the Radeon RX 6700 XT, with the custom MSI RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO pushing up to 280W or so once you've got it unlocked. 230-250W most of the time.

Final Thoughts

AMD unleashed not one, not two, but three refreshed RDNA 2 GPUs with the flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT, the Radeon RX 6750 XT -- which we're looking at right now -- and the Radeon RX 6650 XT.

MSI's tweaked Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO isn't going to blow away the Radeon RX 6700 XT, and acts as a competitor to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics card. If you skipped over the Radeon RX 6700 XT and wanted to jump into a new Radeon GPU right now and the Radeon RX 6750 XT fits your budget, you'd want to have a 1080p or 1440p gaming monitor.

It's a weird release... but MSI does what it can with the custom Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO.

AMD on the other hand... the knocked down Radeon RX 6750 XT is in a weird position. It's better than the Radeon RX 6700 XT -- but the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT still exist -- making the Radeon RX 6750 XT a simple refresh + tacking on some bells and whistles.

It's not like AMD made its Radeon RX 6800 readily available, as the Radeon RX 6700 XT was a big threat -- and well, now the Radeon RX 6750 XT is here -- why bother with the RX 6800, eh, AMD?

There's some impressive improvements and new technologies (Radeon Super Resolution, or RSR) with the new Radeon GPU drivers, helping the Radeon RX 6750 XT. If you're gaming at 1080p and 1440p, then you're going to have a fantastic time with the MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO.

If you want 4K 60FPS+ or 4K 120FPS+ gaming then the flagship MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO is more up your alley, but just remember we're within the 6 month (or so) launch of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

AMD's new refreshed RDNA 2 GPUs feel like we're back in 2016... but this time it's a bit better than a simple rebrand. Just.